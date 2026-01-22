The media supply chain has attracted significant investment in recent years, but advertising operations remained under-resourced—now the sector is catching up. Privacy regulations, channel fragmentation, data-quality challenges, and the growth of retail media demand action. Companies transforming now protect revenue while competitors struggle.

Managing advertising operations doesn't scale the way revenue does. The number of breaks on a channel remains constant regardless of whether you're handling £100 million or £800 million in campaigns. Therefore, the number of spots and related administration stays roughly the same. Campaign trafficking, creative compliance, schedule validation, performance monitoring, reporting—the entire workflow remains constant regardless of campaign value.

Why does this matter now when it's always been true?

Europe's digital advertising market crossed €100 billion for the first time in 2024, reaching €118.9 billion—a 16% increase on the previous year—according to IAB Europe's latest benchmark report. That growth emerged amid geopolitical instability, inflation pressures, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Yet beneath this headline success, advertising operations face unprecedented strain from converging forces that traditional approaches cannot address.

The operational paradox has sharpened. Operations teams spot efficiency opportunities daily—automation that could transform delivery, workflows that could be streamlined, and technology that could solve problems. Yet every request competes against content budgets. Cost centres consistently lose to the next big drama series. Operations improvements get delayed while competitors potentially gain ground.

Multiple pressures are reshaping operations

Privacy legislation has fundamentally restructured how advertising operations work. For instance, 95% of US companies anticipate ongoing impacts from privacy legislation, while 82% have undergone structural changes to address regulatory requirements, according to IAB's State of Data 2024 report. This is more than temporary compliance work—it represents permanent operational overhead that demands sophisticated management.

Data quality erosion compounds these challenges. The IAB study showed that only 57% of respondents trust programmatic data, while 52% trust ad-serving providers. Poor data quality creates operational friction at every stage: campaign setup takes longer, monitoring requires more resources, and reporting becomes unreliable. Teams spend increasing time validating information rather than optimising performance.

Retail media's explosive growth adds another layer of complexity. Projected to reach $62 billion in 2025, according to eMarketer analysis, retail media demands different operational approaches than traditional channels. The precision required for retail media campaigns—matching products to audiences in real-time—strains systems designed for broader demographic targeting.

FAST channels present their own operational challenges. Free ad-supported television requires managing thousands of potential inventory slots across multiple platforms, each with different technical specifications and delivery requirements. The margins are often thinner than premium content, yet the operational complexity per dollar of revenue can be significantly higher.

Meanwhile, programmatic requires supply path optimisation to address media quality concerns, VideoWeek reported. Each optimisation adds operational steps: vendor evaluation, path analysis, performance monitoring, and continuous adjustment. What appeared to simplify buying has created new layers of operational complexity.

Digital advertising now represents 67.2% of European spend, according to IAB Europe data. Yet many operations teams still work with processes designed when digital was supplementary to linear. The operational model hasn't evolved to match the revenue distribution.

The 2025 outlook suggests strategic prudence will replace experimentation. Broadcasters and publishers can no longer afford operational inefficiency during growth phases. Economic uncertainty demands operational excellence, not reactive firefighting.

An investment paradox

Operations teams understand these pressures intimately. They see daily friction points, identify automation opportunities, and propose efficiency improvements. Yet they consistently struggle to secure investment. Why?

Operations compete against content for capital allocation. A $2 million technology investment must compete against commissioning the next hit series. Content delivers visible market differentiation. Operations improvements remain invisible until something breaks.

This creates a strategic vulnerability. While operations teams defer necessary improvements, competitors may be building foundational capabilities. The gap in operational sophistication can determine competitive positioning when market conditions tighten.

Industry boundaries are blurring in ways that benefit operational excellence. Agency leaders are moving into broadcaster sales leadership roles, bringing operational insights from both perspectives. They understand what agencies actually need from broadcasters—and what operational improvements would strengthen those relationships. This trend suggests that operational sophistication is becoming a source of competitive differentiation, not just a means of cost management.

The outcome-based solution

Progressive broadcasters are addressing the investment paradox through outcome-based partnerships. Rather than treating operational improvement as capital expenditure competing with content, they structure partnerships where external expertise funds transformation through delivered efficiency gains.

This model aligns incentives differently. Traditional outsourcing moves work to a cheaper location while preserving existing processes. Outcome-based partnerships focus on changing what work needs doing, not just who does it. Partners invest in transformation because they benefit from the efficiency gains they create.

European advertising operations face unique challenges that can become competitive advantages. Privacy regulations feel burdensome but foster operational sophistication. Broadcasters who master GDPR-compliant targeting and measurement gain capabilities that translate globally.

The complexity of European language and cultural requirements also rewards operational excellence. Campaigns spanning multiple markets with different regulatory frameworks demand sophisticated workflow management. This complexity barrier protects European broadcasters from casual competition while rewarding investment in operations.

Urgent need for partnerships

Transformation can't wait for perfect market conditions. Competitors may be building capabilities while others delay investment. Privacy regulation continues evolving. Retail media growth demands operational sophistication. Data quality requirements increase. Each delay potentially compounds competitive disadvantage.

Yet urgency shouldn't drive poor decisions. Advertising operations directly affect revenue—mistakes have an immediate financial impact. Transformation requires partners who understand what breaks revenue if misconfigured.

Nearly a decade delivering for major US and UK broadcasters—plus digital-native scale with leading tech platforms—has taught Cognizant what works in advertising operations transformation, and what doesn't. European privacy navigation represents operational reality, not constraint. Outcome-based partnerships address the investment paradox that traditional approaches cannot.

Market forces have made transformation in advertising operations inevitable. Companies that recognise operational excellence as a source of competitive differentiation will shape their industry's future. Those who delay risk discovering that operational gaps are harder to close than they appear.

Next in this series: How to transform advertising operations through proven blueprints—the three pillars that distinguish genuine transformation from traditional outsourcing