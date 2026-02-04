Most vendors offer traditional broadcaster experience or digital-native scale, rarely both. Cognizant's dual-track approach—supporting major US and UK broadcasters plus global tech platforms at enterprise scale—reveals what makes transformation stick: outcome-based partnerships, technology-led change, sales-operations decoupling, and rigorous change management.

The opening article in this three-part series established why advertising operations transformation can't wait any longer. Converging pressures from privacy regulations, data quality challenges, and explosive retail media growth demand immediate action. Yet urgency doesn't guarantee success. Many transformation efforts stumble on the same mistakes.

Why do so many transformation efforts fail? Traditional outsourcing moves work somewhere cheaper—the process stays the same, inefficiencies move with it. Real transformation changes what needs to be done, not just who does it or where they sit.

Companies exhaust budgets on platform upgrades without redesigning underlying processes. They purchase sophisticated tools that preserve existing workflows, then wonder why transformation hasn't materialised. Technology amplifies both efficient and inefficient processes equally.

For instance, upgrading trafficking systems without rethinking campaign approval workflows simply creates faster bureaucracy. The fundamental inefficiency—multiple manual checks for routine decisions—remains unchanged. There's also a growing risk that organisations apply new technologies like agentic AI systems to simply "do the same, just with agents"—rather than genuinely rethinking how they operate.

Most vendors offer traditional broadcaster experience or digital-native scale, rarely both. Cognizant brings a different perspective: nearly 100 people per major broadcaster for nearly a decade, plus thousands of people supporting enterprise-scale advertising operations for global tech platforms. This dual-track approach generates insights that single-track vendors cannot provide.

Transformation blueprint: four pillars

Nearly a decade delivering for top US and UK broadcasters has taught us what works, and what doesn't. Successful transformations follow a consistent pattern built on four pillars: outcome-based partnerships that unlock investment, technology-led change that reshapes workflows, deliberate separation of sales from operations, and rigorous change management that ensures adoption.

Pillar one: outcome-based partnerships to solve investment challenges

Operations teams spot efficiency opportunities daily but struggle to secure investment. Every technology request competes against content budgets. Cost centres consistently lose to the next drama series.

External partners can fund a transformation that internal cost centres cannot justify. Outcome-based partnerships align incentives differently: partners invest because they benefit from the efficiency gains they create.

Traditional outsourcing preserves existing processes while moving them offshore. Outcome-based partnerships focus on changing what needs to be done. Partners share the risk of transformation because they participate in its rewards.

Pillar two: technology-led change to redesign work

Focus shifts from who does the work to how the work happens. Consider UK copy compliance, which currently requires manual viewing and ASA checks for each advertisement. Technology offers a different approach: automated classification via machine learning, with humans reviewing edge cases requiring judgment.

By the end of 2024, 57% of UK marketers had embraced generative artificial intelligence, grabbed tools, and were working on pilots, according to Econsultancy research. That percentage is likely higher now. But implementation requires domain expertise. Getting technology wrong immediately breaks revenue—this requires partners who understand advertising operations intimately.

Generic tools don't understand advertising operations nuances. Campaign trafficking has specific requirements, nuanced workflows, and immediate revenue implications that general-purpose solutions cannot address.

Pillar three: sales-operations decoupling focuses expertise strategically

Salespeople should focus on client relationships, agencies, and problem-solving. Technology should handle operational grunt work: automated validation, proactive monitoring, and self-service reporting.

Traditional models burden salespeople with campaign entry, checking, and delivery monitoring because systems don't support proper separation. Modernising means building infrastructure that enables clean handoffs without creating additional manual work.

This is about focusing expertise where it creates the most value.

Pillar four: change management ensures adoption

Transformation can't work unless people adopt new tools, systems, and processes. Technology implementations fail not because the technology doesn't work, but because organisations underestimate the human dimension of change.

Teams accustomed to manual control resist automation until they understand how technology escalates complex situations appropriately. Training must focus on managing exceptions rather than replacing expertise. Change management has been a consistent theme at industry forums like the DPP Leaders' Briefing—and for good reason: it's where many transformations stumble.

What this looks like in practice: The four-pillar approach elevates theory into measurable results across different scales and contexts.

Case Study A: Global media conglomerate

Context: Large-scale operations spanning 15+ TV networks and 18+ digital portfolios required comprehensive linear and digital transformation across all advertising operations.

Transformation: End-to-end advertising operations including TV trafficking, digital campaign setup, and comprehensive audit processes across all brands.

Three pillars in action:

Outcome-based partnership: 8+ years of continuous transformation proves the model works beyond initial cost reduction

8+ years of continuous transformation proves the model works beyond initial cost reduction Technology : Automated quality processes achieving approximately 99.5% quality against a 98% target

: Automated quality processes achieving approximately 99.5% quality against a 98% target Operations excellence: 99% campaigns launched on time with 24×5 support demonstrating operational sophistication

Key insight: Longevity validates the transformation approach—sustained operational excellence rather than just cost reduction.

Case Study B: Media transformation delivering tangible savings

Context: A broadcaster with organically grown processes requiring centralisation and standardisation across multiple functions.

Transformation: Centralised campaign management covering trafficking, creative QA, order management, and operations.

Three pillars delivered:

Outcome-based model: Funded transformation that internal budgets couldn't support

Funded transformation that internal budgets couldn't support Technology : Process re-engineering delivering 32 FTE savings (specific, measurable outcome)

: Process re-engineering delivering 32 FTE savings (specific, measurable outcome) Sales-operations decoupling: Separated ad trafficking, order management, and creative review into specialised functions

Results: 99% campaigns launched on time across 20+ years partnership with 21 hours a day, five-days-a-week support.

Key insight: Process re-engineering, technology, and a partnership model equal sustained transformation.

Case Study C: Digital-native scale for tech giant

Context: Enterprise-scale global marketing operations across multiple centres and languages, managing complexity that would overwhelm traditional approaches.

Transformation: Managing 413 million+ campaigns trafficked yearly with 5,000+ associates across 10+ centres and 11+ languages.

Scale as proof point: Digital-native environment demonstrates capability at the upper end of complexity—lessons from this environment inform traditional broadcaster transformation.

Key insight: Digital-native scale provides insights that single-track traditional broadcast experience cannot offer.

Case Study D: Marketplace transformation

Context: Ecommerce marketplace requiring advertiser engagement excellence alongside campaign operational excellence.

Transformation: End-to-end campaign management, product and campaign support, plus measurement implementation.

Results:

Engagement excellence: 94% weekly active advertisers

94% weekly active advertisers Scale operations: 1 million+ daily visitors on the brand store

1 million+ daily visitors on the brand store Efficiency: 19% advertising cost of sales

19% advertising cost of sales Operational excellence: 100% timely delivery with 4.9/5 customer satisfaction

100% timely delivery with 4.9/5 customer satisfaction Scale: 225+ associates managing 5,000+ advertisers.

Key insight: Marketplace operations require different sophistication than traditional broadcast, but transformation principles remain constant.

Getting started: practical steps

Start with high-volume, low-risk processes first. Prioritise revenue protection over cost-cutting. Advertising operations directly affects revenue streams, making reliability more valuable than immediate savings. Outcome-based models change the investment equation: external partners fund what internal budgets cannot justify.

Avoid generic tools that don't understand advertising operations nuances. Domain expertise matters more than you think. Consider that 82% of companies underwent structural changes due to privacy pressures, according to IAB research. Transformation has become an industry-wide imperative, not an optional optimisation.

Four pillars distinguish genuine transformation from traditional outsourcing. Outcome-based partnerships solve the investment paradox, technology changes what work needs to be done, sales-operations decoupling focuses expertise where it matters, and change management ensures new approaches actually stick.

Work across traditional broadcasters, digital-native platforms, ad-tech companies, and marketplace operations demonstrates how these principles flex to different contexts while delivering consistent results. Nearly a decade of delivery across both worlds proves that transformation requires understanding both traditional constraints and digital-native possibilities.

The blueprint works because it addresses the root causes of operational inefficiency, not just the symptoms. Transformation that sticks requires changing how work happens, not just where it happens.

Next in this series: How to transform advertising operations without breaking revenue.