The past twelve months in UK financial services and insurance have been marked by AI deployments of genuine scale.

Lloyds Banking Group rolled out an agentic AI financial assistant to more than 21 million mobile app customers.1 Revolut launched AIR to 13 million UK customers following its full banking licence.2 NatWest became the first UK bank to operate inside ChatGPT.3 Starling launched a voice-responsive assistant capable of guiding vulnerable customers to specialist support. These are not pilots extended or proof of concepts tidied up for a press release. They are production deployments, live with real customers, doing real things. They also represent a leading edge: according to Gartner's 2026 CIO and Technology Executive Survey, only 17% of organisations have deployed AI agents to date, yet more than 60% expect to do so within the next two years, the most aggressive adoption curve Gartner has recorded for any emerging technology.4

What this year's CX50 financial services and insurance list reflects is the strategic intent behind that activity. The organisations represented here are not deploying AI because it is expected of them. They are deploying it because they have a clear answer to the question of what it is for. And in FSI, that question has a particular weight.

In financial services and insurance, the customer's emotional state at the point of contact is almost never neutral. A mortgage query carries anxiety. A fraud alert carries panic. A bereavement claim carries grief. The sector's CX leaders have always known this. What AI changes is how much of the organisation can know it simultaneously, and act on it, across millions of interactions at once. And yet the deployment model that is emerging is not one that removes humans from the equation. Cognizant's own New Minds, New Markets research finds that even consumers who are comfortable using AI still value human interaction at critical moments, a preference that is particularly pronounced in financial services, where trust and accountability are paramount.5 That preference is not a constraint on AI adoption. It is a design requirement, and the organisations that treat it as such are the ones building the conditions for lasting loyalty.

That shift, from AI as a cost lever to AI as an empathy multiplier, is visible in the deployments that stand out most on this year's list. At Zurich Insurance, AI is listening to and analysing claims calls in real time, not to streamline handling times but to surface the insights that help advisers be more present in the conversation. At Aviva, Sarah Self has led the development of an internal AI platform with transparency controls and hallucination guardrails designed in from the start, not added later. Her claims summarisation tool has cut customer hold times by more than 50%.6 The metric is operational. The outcome is human. And the business case is clear: customers who feel heard at the moments that matter are more likely to stay, more likely to extend their relationship, and more likely to recommend.

“In financial services and insurance, trust is not given. It is earned, interaction by interaction. The organisations winning on CX are the ones that understand AI's role is to make every one of those interactions count.”



Rohit Gupta, Country Head, UK and Ireland, Cognizant

The insurance dimension of this year's list is worth examining on its own terms. The insurance customer relationship is episodic in a way that creates a distinct strategic challenge. You buy a policy. You renew it. And then, ideally, you never need it again. The moment of truth, when it comes, often arrives with no warning and at the worst possible time. What AI makes possible in that context is not better claim processing, though it can deliver that. It is the chance to change what the relationship looks and feels like between those moments, to be useful to a customer before they are a claimant, not just after. Zurich's Empathy Loss Support service, launched last month, removes an average of 148 hours of administrative burden from bereaved families and saves them more than £2,300 in associated costs.7 The technology enables the service. But the decision to build something that meets people in grief and lifts practical weight from them is a values decision, and one that translates directly into the kind of trust that drives retention and advocacy over the long term.

For the banking names on the list, the challenge is different but the principle is the same. The Lloyds assistant, which offers conversational spending analysis, savings guidance and investment support to over 21 million app customers, is serving a customer base that spans every level of financial confidence and literacy. Designing AI that serves a genuinely broad population, not just the digitally confident, is harder than building something impressive in a demo. It is also where the most durable competitive differentiation lies.

American Express adds a dimension that points forward as much as it reflects the present. The launch of its Agentic Commerce Experiences developer kit in April enables AI agents to complete authenticated purchases on behalf of cardholders, with embedded membership benefits and industry-first purchase protection for agent-completed transactions. Agentic commerce is a genuinely new frontier, one where the customer is not even present in the transaction, but their preferences, protections and trust must be represented within it. How that accountability is structured is not a technical question. It is a CX question, and it will define how customers feel about the category for years.

From where we sit at Cognizant, working with FSI organisations across the full range of transformation challenges, the pattern that emerges from this year's list is consistent. Ninety-one per cent of customer service leaders are now under pressure to implement AI, and the most advanced among them are doing something more specific than deploying technology: they are redesigning service models so that AI enhances the customer experience while humans provide context, empathy and judgement.8 The leaders on this year's CX50 FSI list are doing exactly that. They are not the ones who have deployed AI most quickly, or most visibly. They are the ones who have deployed it with the clearest answer to the question of what it is for, and with the clearest understanding that in this sector, trust is not a feature you add. It is the foundation everything else is built on.

We are proud to be a partner of the CX50 2026, and proud to celebrate the ten FSI professionals recognised here.

Cognizant is an official partner of the CX50 2026, produced by Marketing Week in association with Google Cloud. To find out more about Cognizant’s work in life sciences, visit cognizant.com/uk/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.

[1] Lloyds Banking Group press release, November 2025, as reported in Marketing Week CX50 2026: Financial Services and Insurance.

[2] Revolut press release, April 2026, as reported in Marketing Week CX50 2026: Financial Services and Insurance.

[3] NatWest Group announcement, April 2026, as reported in Marketing Week CX50 2026: Financial Services and Insurance.

[4] Gartner, 2026 Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, April 2026. gartner.com/en/articles/hype-cycle-for-agentic-ai

[5] Cognizant, New Minds, New Markets, 2025. cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/new-minds-new-markets-ai-customer-experience

[6] Aviva internal data, as reported in Marketing Week CX50 2026: Financial Services and Insurance.

[7] Zurich Insurance press release, May 2026, as reported in Marketing Week CX50 2026: Financial Services and Insurance.