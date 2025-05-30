Creativity and technology are no longer separate worlds—they are collaborators in delivering powerful brand experiences. That’s why Cognizant Moment is proud to sponsor for the first time at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, taking place from June 16 to 20 in Cannes, France.



Cognizant Moment is where AI meets imagination. Launched in 2024 as the experience transformation center within Cognizant, it was built to empower brands with the tools they need to lead in an era of rapid change. We’re not just experimenting with AI—we’re putting it to work for brands, now.



At Cannes Lions, we’ll showcase our intelligent experience orchestration approach to connect end-to-end experiences, harnessing the power of AI to delight customers and grow brands. Our clients don’t have to wait for the future to benefit from AI; they’re already using it to:

Deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences

Streamline and automate marketing processes

Drive insight-led creativity at scale

You’ll find us at the Clubhouse—the dynamic space at the heart of the festival. It’s the perfect place to spark bold conversations and introduce the next wave of experience innovation.



While Cognizant is already a trusted name in the tech world, we’re here to show how our deep AI expertise can transform the marketing side of the business too.



This is AI’s moment. And we’re here to make it work for the world’s most ambitious brands.

Visit us at the Clubhouse