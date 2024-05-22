Over five weeks, we've published five lists of individuals excelling at customer experience (CX) across a range of industry sectors. Rounding off the CX50 2024, here's the list in its entirety.

The CX50 2024 is the sixth instalment in what is now the pre-eminent list of the UK's top CX professionals. It has also been our most ambitious effort yet.

For the first time, Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe have approached the project by seeking out the best examples of CX achievement from a defined set of sectors, with the aim of broadening its scope to understand more about the intricacies of CX outside the consumer sphere, as well as inside. Over the past five weeks, we've revealed the names of 50 leading individuals in five groups of 10. Now, we're presenting the CX50 list in full, along with a link to all their profiles and the sector-specific analysis we've created through in-depth interviews with a selection of them.

In researching and collating the CX50 2024, we've taken our most comprehensive tour yet around all the elements needed for great CX, and the barriers that must be overcome to achieve it. By foregrounding the insights and expertise of these 50 leaders, we hope to have furthered knowledge and best practice across the UK economy. From Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe, congratulations to those who have earned their place on this year's list.

Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality

Clara

Beattie

Head of Technology – Marketing, Online and Retail

Morrisons

Annika

Bizon

Marketing and Omnichannel Director, UK&I

Samsung Electronics UK

Paula

Bobbett

Chief Digital Officer

Boots

Steve

Cassidy

Managing Director, UK&I

Hilton

Jack

Constantine

Chief Digital Officer

Lush

Gavin

Forth

Marketing and Digital Director

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Leanne

Gaughan

Head of Ecommerce

Whitbread

Sara

Holt

Group Marketing Director, UK & Europe

Merlin Entertainments

Neal

Jones

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, EMEA

Marriott International

Charlotte

Lock

Customer Director

John Lewis Partnership



Financial Services

Suresh

Balaji

Chief Marketing Officer

Lloyds Banking Group

Maria

Cearns

Chief Operating Officer

The Co-operative Bank

Sam

Day

Interim Chief Marketing Officer

Direct Line Group

Gemma

Johnson

Director of Growth and Marketing Operations

Starling Bank

Hannah

Lewis

UK Country Manager

American Express

Nilan

Peiris

Chief Product Officer

Wise

Chris

Pitt

Chief Executive Officer

First Direct

Ruchir

Rodrigues

Chief Client and Commercial Officer

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jen

Tippin

Chief Operating Officer

NatWest Group

Cheryl

Toner

Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

Aviva



Public Sector

Christine

Bellamy

Director

GOV.UK Charlotte

Briscall

Chief Digital Officer

Department for Education

Rich

Corbridge

Director General, Chief Digital and Information Officer

Department for Work and Pensions

Laura

Gilbert

Chief Analyst and Director of Data Science

10 Downing Street

Rochelle

Gold

Head of User Research

NHS England

Megan

Lee-Devlin

Director General, Service Transformation

Ministry of Justice

Mike

Potter

Government Chief Digital Officer

Central Digital and Data Office

Tom

Read

Chief Executive Officer

Government Digital Service

Daljit

Rehal

Chief Digital and Information Officer

HM Revenue and Customs

Joanna

Rowland

Director General, Customer Services Group

Home Office



Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, and Utilities

Amy

Belbeck

Chief Marketing Officer

HomeServe

Jude

Burditt

Director of Customer Solutions

Severn Trent

Tim

Jones

Director of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability

DPDgroup UK

Fiona

Nicholls

Head of Service Experience, Business Services

National Grid

Jon

Paull

Chief Customer and Operating Officer

Octopus Energy

Nick

Ratcliffe

Customer Experience Director

Volkswagen Group UK

Claire

Sharp

Customer Director

Northumbrian Water

Emma

Strain

Customer Director

TfL

Anita

Yandell-Jones

Chief Customer Officer

Ecotricity

Peter Zillig

Director of Marketing

Ford of Europe



Life Sciences

Hugo

Breda

Managing Director, UK and Ireland

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Anthony

Cockburn

Global Digital Consumer Experience Director

Haleon

Chris

Hudson

Director of Access and Innovation

Roche Diagnostics

Mark

Leftwich

Managing Director, UK and Ireland

Philips Healthcare

Conor

McKechnie

VP Marketing and Strategy

Cytiva

Brad

McLean

Global Head of Acute Care

AstraZeneca

Petra

Molan

Chief Commercial Officer

Mundipharma

George

Murgatroyd

General Manager, Digital Technologies Business Unit

Medtronic

Ghada

Trotabas

Managing Director, Great Britain and Ireland

Siemens Healthineers

Silvina

Vilas

Global Marketing Director

Sanofi



Download the full CX50 list to view all of the fifty winner profiles.

Methodology

The Marketing Week CX50, in partnership with Cognizant and Adobe, is the pre-eminent annual list of the UK’s top 50 CX professionals, now in its sixth year. For 2024, we have taken a new sector-driven approach to compiling the CX50 list, in an effort to better represent the diverse range of customer experiences and priorities present across the economy — particularly increasing its coverage of B2B organisations and the public sector compared to previous years. The CX50 2024 is divided into the following five sectors, each featuring 10 professionals:

Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality

Financial services

Public sector

Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities

Life sciences

Our criteria and methodology for determining the CX50’s members remain the same as in previous years. In order to create a pool of candidates, we combine nominations from Marketing Week and Cognizant’s professional networks with independent measures of brands that perform highly on CX. To select the final list, we then assess individuals’ achievements in the past year and over the course of their careers against the three criteria of impact, innovation and influence.

The CX50 members possess an eclectic set of skills and responsibilities, all crucial in the effort to deliver exceptional customer experience, so while we have not split the CX50 2024 into the five categories we have used previously, these nevertheless remain relevant as descriptions of who the CX50 are and what they embody, namely: organisational leaders, brand guardians, technologists, disruptors/challengers, and growth drivers.

Discover more on CX50 here.