Over five weeks, we've published five lists of individuals excelling at customer experience (CX) across a range of industry sectors. Rounding off the CX50 2024, here's the list in its entirety.

The CX50 2024 is the sixth instalment in what is now the pre-eminent list of the UK's top CX professionals. It has also been our most ambitious effort yet. 

For the first time, Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe have approached the project by seeking out the best examples of CX achievement from a defined set of sectors, with the aim of broadening its scope to understand more about the intricacies of CX outside the consumer sphere, as well as inside. Over the past five weeks, we've revealed the names of 50 leading individuals in five groups of 10. Now, we're presenting the CX50 list in full, along with a link to all their profiles and the sector-specific analysis we've created through in-depth interviews with a selection of them.

In researching and collating the CX50 2024, we've taken our most comprehensive tour yet around all the elements needed for great CX, and the barriers that must be overcome to achieve it. By foregrounding the insights and expertise of these 50 leaders, we hope to have furthered knowledge and best practice across the UK economy. From Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe, congratulations to those who have earned their place on this year's list.

Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality 
Clara
Beattie
Head of Technology –  Marketing, Online and Retail
Morrisons
Annika
Bizon
Marketing and Omnichannel Director, UK&I
Samsung Electronics UK
Paula
Bobbett
Chief Digital Officer
Boots
Steve
Cassidy
Managing Director, UK&I
Hilton
Jack
Constantine
Chief Digital Officer
Lush
Gavin
Forth
Marketing and Digital Director
Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Leanne
Gaughan
Head of Ecommerce
Whitbread
Sara
Holt
Group Marketing Director, UK & Europe
Merlin Entertainments
Neal  
Jones
Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, EMEA
Marriott International
Charlotte
Lock
Customer Director
John Lewis Partnership

 

Financial Services
Suresh 
Balaji
Chief Marketing Officer
Lloyds Banking Group
Maria
Cearns
Chief Operating Officer 
The Co-operative Bank
Sam
Day
Interim Chief Marketing Officer
Direct Line Group
Gemma

 

Johnson

Director of Growth and Marketing Operations
Starling Bank
Hannah
Lewis
UK Country Manager
American Express
Nilan 
Peiris
Chief Product Officer
Wise
Chris
Pitt
Chief Executive Officer
First Direct
Ruchir
Rodrigues
Chief Client and Commercial Officer
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jen
Tippin
Chief Operating Officer
NatWest Group
Cheryl
Toner
Chief Customer and Marketing Officer
Aviva

 

Public Sector
Christine     
Bellamy          
Director
GOV.UK
Charlotte
Briscall
Chief Digital Officer
Department for Education
Rich
Corbridge
Director General, Chief Digital and Information Officer
Department for Work and Pensions
Laura 
Gilbert
Chief Analyst and Director of Data Science
10 Downing Street
Rochelle
Gold
Head of User Research
NHS England
Megan
Lee-Devlin
Director General, Service Transformation
Ministry of Justice
Mike
Potter
Government Chief Digital Officer
Central Digital and Data Office
Tom
Read
Chief Executive Officer
Government Digital Service
Daljit
Rehal
Chief Digital and Information Officer
HM Revenue and Customs
Joanna 
Rowland
Director General, Customer Services Group
Home Office

 

Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, and Utilities 
Amy
Belbeck
Chief Marketing Officer
HomeServe
Jude
Burditt
Director of Customer Solutions
Severn Trent
Tim 
Jones
Director of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability
DPDgroup UK
Fiona
Nicholls
Head of Service Experience, Business Services
National Grid
Jon
Paull
Chief Customer and Operating Officer
Octopus Energy
Nick

 

Ratcliffe

Customer Experience Director
Volkswagen Group UK
Claire
Sharp
Customer Director
Northumbrian Water
Emma
Strain
Customer Director
TfL
Anita
Yandell-Jones
Chief Customer Officer
Ecotricity
PeterZillig
Director of Marketing
Ford of Europe

Life Sciences
Hugo
Breda
Managing Director, UK and Ireland
Johnson & Johnson MedTech
Anthony
Cockburn
Global Digital Consumer Experience Director
Haleon
Chris
Hudson
Director of Access and Innovation
Roche Diagnostics
Mark
Leftwich
Managing Director, UK and Ireland
Philips Healthcare
Conor
McKechnie
VP Marketing and Strategy
Cytiva
Brad
McLean
Global Head of Acute Care
AstraZeneca
Petra
Molan
Chief Commercial Officer
Mundipharma
George
Murgatroyd
General Manager, Digital Technologies Business Unit
Medtronic
Ghada
Trotabas
Managing Director, Great Britain and Ireland
Siemens Healthineers
Silvina
Vilas
Global Marketing Director
Sanofi

 

Download the full CX50 list to view all of the fifty winner profiles.

Methodology

The Marketing Week CX50, in partnership with Cognizant and Adobe, is the pre-eminent annual list of the UK’s top 50 CX professionals, now in its sixth year. For 2024, we have taken a new sector-driven approach to compiling the CX50 list, in an effort to better represent the diverse range of customer experiences and priorities present across the economy — particularly increasing its coverage of B2B organisations and the public sector compared to previous years. The CX50 2024 is divided into the following five sectors, each featuring 10 professionals:

  • Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality

  • Financial services

  • Public sector

  • Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities

  • Life sciences

Our criteria and methodology for determining the CX50’s members remain the same as in previous years. In order to create a pool of candidates, we combine nominations from Marketing Week and Cognizant’s professional networks with independent measures of brands that perform highly on CX. To select the final list, we then assess individuals’ achievements in the past year and over the course of their careers against the three criteria of impact, innovation and influence.

The CX50 members possess an eclectic set of skills and responsibilities, all crucial in the effort to deliver exceptional customer experience, so while we have not split the CX50 2024 into the five categories we have used previously, these nevertheless remain relevant as descriptions of who the CX50 are and what they embody, namely: organisational leaders, brand guardians, technologists, disruptors/challengers, and growth drivers.

Discover more on CX50 here.

 

