Over five weeks, we've published five lists of individuals excelling at customer experience (CX) across a range of industry sectors. Rounding off the CX50 2024, here's the list in its entirety.
The CX50 2024 is the sixth instalment in what is now the pre-eminent list of the UK's top CX professionals. It has also been our most ambitious effort yet.
For the first time, Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe have approached the project by seeking out the best examples of CX achievement from a defined set of sectors, with the aim of broadening its scope to understand more about the intricacies of CX outside the consumer sphere, as well as inside. Over the past five weeks, we've revealed the names of 50 leading individuals in five groups of 10. Now, we're presenting the CX50 list in full, along with a link to all their profiles and the sector-specific analysis we've created through in-depth interviews with a selection of them.
In researching and collating the CX50 2024, we've taken our most comprehensive tour yet around all the elements needed for great CX, and the barriers that must be overcome to achieve it. By foregrounding the insights and expertise of these 50 leaders, we hope to have furthered knowledge and best practice across the UK economy. From Marketing Week, Cognizant and Adobe, congratulations to those who have earned their place on this year's list.
Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality
|Clara
|Beattie
|Head of Technology – Marketing, Online and Retail
|Morrisons
|Annika
|Bizon
|Marketing and Omnichannel Director, UK&I
|Samsung Electronics UK
|Paula
|Bobbett
|Chief Digital Officer
|Boots
|Steve
|Cassidy
|Managing Director, UK&I
|Hilton
|Jack
|Constantine
|Chief Digital Officer
|Lush
|Gavin
|Forth
|Marketing and Digital Director
|Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
|Leanne
|Gaughan
|Head of Ecommerce
|Whitbread
|Sara
|Holt
|Group Marketing Director, UK & Europe
|Merlin Entertainments
|Neal
|Jones
|Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, EMEA
|Marriott International
|Charlotte
|Lock
|Customer Director
|John Lewis Partnership
Financial Services
|Suresh
|Balaji
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Maria
|Cearns
|Chief Operating Officer
|The Co-operative Bank
|Sam
|Day
|Interim Chief Marketing Officer
|Direct Line Group
|Gemma
Johnson
|Director of Growth and Marketing Operations
|Starling Bank
|Hannah
|Lewis
|UK Country Manager
|American Express
|Nilan
|Peiris
|Chief Product Officer
|Wise
|Chris
|Pitt
|Chief Executive Officer
|First Direct
|Ruchir
|Rodrigues
|Chief Client and Commercial Officer
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Jen
|Tippin
|Chief Operating Officer
|NatWest Group
|Cheryl
|Toner
|Chief Customer and Marketing Officer
|Aviva
Public Sector
|Christine
|Bellamy
|Director
|GOV.UK
|Charlotte
|Briscall
|Chief Digital Officer
|Department for Education
|Rich
|Corbridge
|Director General, Chief Digital and Information Officer
|Department for Work and Pensions
|Laura
|Gilbert
|Chief Analyst and Director of Data Science
|10 Downing Street
|Rochelle
|Gold
|Head of User Research
|NHS England
|Megan
|Lee-Devlin
|Director General, Service Transformation
|Ministry of Justice
|Mike
|Potter
|Government Chief Digital Officer
|Central Digital and Data Office
|Tom
|Read
|Chief Executive Officer
|Government Digital Service
|Daljit
|Rehal
|Chief Digital and Information Officer
|HM Revenue and Customs
|Joanna
|Rowland
|Director General, Customer Services Group
|Home Office
Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, and Utilities
|Amy
|Belbeck
|Chief Marketing Officer
|HomeServe
|Jude
|Burditt
|Director of Customer Solutions
|Severn Trent
|Tim
|Jones
|Director of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability
|DPDgroup UK
|Fiona
|Nicholls
|Head of Service Experience, Business Services
|National Grid
|Jon
|Paull
|Chief Customer and Operating Officer
|Octopus Energy
|Nick
Ratcliffe
|Customer Experience Director
|Volkswagen Group UK
|Claire
|Sharp
|Customer Director
|Northumbrian Water
|Emma
|Strain
|Customer Director
|TfL
|Anita
|Yandell-Jones
|Chief Customer Officer
|Ecotricity
|Peter
|Zillig
|Director of Marketing
|Ford of Europe
Life Sciences
|Hugo
|Breda
|Managing Director, UK and Ireland
|Johnson & Johnson MedTech
|Anthony
|Cockburn
|Global Digital Consumer Experience Director
|Haleon
|Chris
|Hudson
|Director of Access and Innovation
|Roche Diagnostics
|Mark
|Leftwich
|Managing Director, UK and Ireland
|Philips Healthcare
|Conor
|McKechnie
|VP Marketing and Strategy
|Cytiva
|Brad
|McLean
|Global Head of Acute Care
|AstraZeneca
|Petra
|Molan
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Mundipharma
|George
|Murgatroyd
|General Manager, Digital Technologies Business Unit
|Medtronic
|Ghada
|Trotabas
|Managing Director, Great Britain and Ireland
|Siemens Healthineers
|Silvina
|Vilas
|Global Marketing Director
|Sanofi
Download the full CX50 list to view all of the fifty winner profiles.
Methodology
The Marketing Week CX50, in partnership with Cognizant and Adobe, is the pre-eminent annual list of the UK’s top 50 CX professionals, now in its sixth year. For 2024, we have taken a new sector-driven approach to compiling the CX50 list, in an effort to better represent the diverse range of customer experiences and priorities present across the economy — particularly increasing its coverage of B2B organisations and the public sector compared to previous years. The CX50 2024 is divided into the following five sectors, each featuring 10 professionals:
Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality
Financial services
Public sector
Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities
Life sciences
Our criteria and methodology for determining the CX50’s members remain the same as in previous years. In order to create a pool of candidates, we combine nominations from Marketing Week and Cognizant’s professional networks with independent measures of brands that perform highly on CX. To select the final list, we then assess individuals’ achievements in the past year and over the course of their careers against the three criteria of impact, innovation and influence.
The CX50 members possess an eclectic set of skills and responsibilities, all crucial in the effort to deliver exceptional customer experience, so while we have not split the CX50 2024 into the five categories we have used previously, these nevertheless remain relevant as descriptions of who the CX50 are and what they embody, namely: organisational leaders, brand guardians, technologists, disruptors/challengers, and growth drivers.
