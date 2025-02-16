Cognizant's role in combating piracy

At Cognizant, we are committed to combating content piracy and supporting the growth of a sustainable entertainment industry. We operate an ‘Anti-Piracy Operations Center’ for our clients that actively monitors online platforms for illegal streams. By leveraging advanced technologies and collaborating with rightsholders and broadcasters, we work to disrupt the supply of pirated content and protect the interests of our clients.

The future of content consumption

The media landscape is constantly evolving, with new technologies and platforms emerging constantly. As the industry adapts to these changes, it is crucial to address the challenges of content piracy. By embracing innovative solutions, fostering collaboration, and educating consumers, we can create a future where creativity thrives and the value of intellectual property is respected.

To hear David Ingham discuss this on BBC Radio 4's programme, "You and Yours", click here