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Cognizant Blog
The Transformation That Has Already Happened

Somewhere between the last quarterly planning cycle and this morning's standup, the composition of your team changed.

Not because someone resigned. Not because a contractor rolled off. Because the definition of a "team member" has expanded to include autonomous software agents that reason, decide, and act — alongside the humans who supervise them.

A stylised illustration of a hybrid human-AI team meeting around a circular conference table in a modern office with a city skyline visible through large windows. Five figures are seated at the table: three human silhouettes in business attire and two humanoid AI robots with circuit-patterned bodies. At the centre of the table, a glowing holographic display projects flowcharts, diagrams, and data visualisations, suggesting collaborative work.

The evidence, by now, is unambiguous. Google Cloud's 2026 AI Agent Trends Report shows 52% of executives are already deploying AI agents in production environments, with 74% achieving return on investment within the first year. Gartner predicts 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026 — up from less than 5% in 2025. Cognizant's own "New Work, New World 2026" research reveals that AI is now capable of handling tasks equivalent to $4.5 trillion in U.S. labour productivity, impacting 93% of jobs.

Yet most enterprise operating models were designed for a world where every task was performed by a human. The org chart assumes human decision-making at every node. The approval workflows assume human reviewers. The escalation paths assume human judgement. An agent that can resolve 90% of Level 1 IT service requests — as ServiceNow's Autonomous Workforce is already demonstrating — does not need a quarterly performance review. It needs a governance framework, an escalation policy, and a human supervisor who understands when to intervene.

That is a fundamentally different operating model.

The question is no longer whether AI agents will change how enterprises operate. The question is whether your ways of working are designed for a workforce that is part human and part machine.
 

What Hybrid Teams Actually Look Like

A hybrid team is not this #copilot phase, where it’s "humans plus chatbots." But rather is an intentionally designed operating unit where human professionals and AI agents share a workflow, with clearly defined decision rights, supervision patterns, and escalation boundaries.

Consider how Stanford's AI researchers describe the top practitioners in this space: the best engineers are not writing more code. 

  • They are orchestrating agent workflows. 
  • They start with a single agent handling one well-scoped task. 
  • They verify it works. 
  • Then they add a second agent for an independent, isolated task. 
  • Then a third. Each addition is deliberate — not a "throw ten agents at the problem" approach.

The new critical skill? Context Management [switching].

Managing multiple agents in parallel requires exactly the same discipline as managing a team of human specialists: knowing what each one is working on, understanding when one gets stuck, maintaining enough context to meaningfully redirect without losing momentum across the other workstreams.

This is not an ML skill or traditional software engineering experience—it's an domain-expert leadership of an orchestration skill.

And it comes with a nuance that matters enormously in enterprise settings: non-deterministic flow is optimal for development. Agents exploring solution paths, iterating on approaches, backtracking when something fails — this mirrors how strong human engineers actually think. 

Creative work benefits from latitude. Meanwhile, production release processes should always go through the same well-established deterministic automation gates. Tests pass or they do not. Security scans clear or they do not. Compliance checks are binary.

The discipline is knowing which mode applies where the new development work is creative; but production is to be governed. The hybrid team operates in both modes simultaneously — and the people who manage this duality best are often experienced managers who already know how to delegate, verify, and course-correct across parallel workstreams. Platform SMEs. SREs. Principal Architects. They just happen to be applying those skills to a mixed team of humans and agents. 

What we found in practice is that adding an AI agent to your team is adding an effect multiplier. A well-configured agent amplifies the value production of the entire team, from research or task that would take a week runs in hours, pattern-heavy work scales without fatigue. Conversely, A poorly configured one amplifies dysfunction just as efficiently. In the end, we focus much on context curation, role definition, and follow this up with continuous monitoring of the agent's contribution. The agent does not set its own quality bar, and this is where key SMEs step in for oversight and course correct. 
A dark navy infographic displaying four statistics about AI's impact on the workforce, arranged in a two-by-two grid of tiles. Top left, "Productivity Impact": AI could contribute $4.5 trillion to U.S. labour productivity, according to Cognizant NWNW 2026, illustrated with a large triangle graphic. Top right, "Jobs Impact": 93% of jobs will be impacted by AI, according to Cognizant NWNW 2026, illustrated with a grid of squares where most are filled and a few are outlined. Bottom left, "Skills Evolution": 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum, illustrated with overlapping triangle shapes. Bottom right, "Cognizant Workforce Growth": 24,000+ new hires in 2026, representing a 20% year-on-year increase, according to Cognizant 2026, illustrated with an upward-pointing triangle. All text and graphics are in white and shades of purple on a dark blue background.
What Makes an Organisation Agent-Ready

Here is what separates organisations that succeed with hybrid teams from those that accumulate expensive pilots:

Contracts, vs mere instructions. The most effective agent deployments treat operational standards — tests, documentation, design patterns, style guides — as machine-readable contracts. When your processes are self-consistent and explicitly defined, agents can operate within them reliably. When they are ambiguous or contradictory, agents compound the ambiguity at machine speed. Think about feature planning, scope management, the Definition of Done. In an agent-powered world, these are no longer just team agreements. They are executable specifications.

Consistent patterns at scale. If two different teams use two different APIs for the same operation, a human might ask a colleague which one to use. An agent will guess. And if it guesses wrong in Step 1, it will double down in Step 2, magnifying the error. Organisational consistency — in processes, tools, and design patterns — is not a nice-to-have in an agent-powered world. It is a prerequisite.

The multiplier cuts both ways and I learned this the hard way. Earlier this year, our project management agent started generating tickets from standup minutes. Sounds reasonable, yet it started to produce many tickets that were disconnected from milestones, the statement of work, and the delivery roadmap. The agent was doing exactly what it thought needed to happen. It just had no awareness of the golden thread between a standup action item and the contractual scope it needed to trace back to. We spent days cleaning up that mess. The fixed ensured had to be more explicit definition of relationships between systems — SOW to roadmap, roadmap to epics, epics to sprint backlog — and to define trigger phrases and rules of engagement that both the agent and the human team were trained on. The same vocabulary. The same escalation signals. The same understanding of what "in scope" means, reducing assumptions by role definition alone.

Governance as architecture, not afterthought. Governance in this context means the guardrails and parameters which safeguard the operations and integrity of both development and releases. It is the infrastructure equivalent of giving your team members a clear list of sanctioned tools, approved patterns, and operational boundaries. Without it, you get shadow AI: agents using unmanaged, unmonitored capabilities that create security and compliance exposure.

One crucial piece of gotcha here: avoid hamstringing development teams by forcing a specific model or model quota. This creates unintended consequences — particularly in early development work where sub-par tooling leads to half-hearted pursuit of the optimal solution. The irony is that the solution a team would have discovered with proper latitude is often the one that becomes the new default, the new process, the new standard. Restricting exploration restricts innovation.
 

The Applied AI Engineering Discipline

All of this points to an emerging professional discipline that I believe will define the next decade of enterprise technology: Applied AI Engineering.

This is not data science. It is not DevOps. It is not prompt engineering either. Some call it Product Engineering, tracing the value from requirements to development and solution realisation.  It is the discipline of designing, deploying, governing, and operating AI agent systems within real enterprise constraints — security reviews, compliance requirements, budget ceilings, organisational politics, and the overnight production incident that nobody planned for.

The Applied AI Engineer is T-shaped: deep in at least one technical domain — cloud architecture, data engineering, software development — but broad across the full lifecycle. From business process analysis through agent design, orchestration, testing, deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement. The vertical depth provides credibility. The horizontal breadth provides impact.

The World Economic Forum projects that 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030. Demand is rising for AI engineers, data specialists, and domain-led solution architects — alongside enduring needs for leadership, analytical thinking, and socio-emotional skills. The result is a move towards human-led, AI-enabled teams, where productivity gains come from orchestration rather than substitution.

Cognizant's decision to hire 24,000 to 25,000 new talent in 2026 — a 20% increase over 2025 — reflects this reality. The workforce is not shrinking. It is restructuring. The organisations that thrive will be those that invest in developing Applied AI Engineering capability, not those that wait for the perfect model or the perfect tool.
 

The Design Decision

Every enterprise is making a choice right now, whether they realise it or not.

One path leads to agent sprawl: dozens of disconnected pilots, no governance framework, mounting technical debt, and a workforce confused about its role alongside autonomous systems.

Infographic titled "The Choice" contrasting two approaches to AI agent implementation. On the left, "Agent Sprawl" lists four negative outcomes marked with red X's: disconnected pilots, no governance, mounting tech debt, and workforce confusion — illustrated by scattered, disorganised red triangles. On the right, "Deliberate Design" lists four positive outcomes marked with green checkmarks: clear decision rights, governed infrastructure, skill-based workflows, and agent = team member — illustrated by triangles arranged into a cohesive, rocket-shaped formation. A vertical yellow line with a diamond-shaped question mark sign divides the two sides, representing the decision point between the two paths.

The other path leads to deliberate transformation: hybrid teams designed with clear decision rights, governed agent infrastructure, skill-based workflow decomposition, and an operating model that treats AI agents as first-class team members — with all the onboarding, supervision, and performance management that implies.

The technology is not the hard part. Cognizant's Agent Development Lifecycle provides the methodology to move high-impact use cases from whiteboard to production. The Google Cloud partnership provides the platform. What matters now is the organisational redesign — redefining what a "team" means, what "ways of working" means when half your team does not sleep, and what "expertise" means when AI can synthesise domain knowledge at scale.

This is not an engineering problem. It is a leadership problem. And it is the most consequential design decision most enterprises will make this decade.

The organisations that get this right will not just be more productive. They will be operating in a fundamentally different mode — one where human judgement is amplified by agent capability, where domain expertise is the durable competitive advantage, and where the value is not in telling you what to do, but in standing up the hybrid operating model that makes it possible.

We are at the beginning of this transition.

The only question is: will your organisation design for it, or be disrupted by it?

 

Jaroslav Pantsjoha is an EMEA Google Cloud Practice Lead, Consulting Principal Architect, Google Developer Expert in Applied AI. Views expressed are his own.

Jaroslav Pantsjoha

Associate Director, UK&I Consulting, Cognizant

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