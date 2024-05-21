The Telco landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Customer expectations are skyrocketing, demanding seamless connectivity, personalised experiences, and unwavering security – all at a competitive price point.

This is where the concept of an AI-native Telco takes centre stage. At Cognizant, we believe AI is the cornerstone for the future of Telco. Here's why:

From reactive to proactive: The power of AI

Most of the current operating scenarios are reactive; network issues are addressed after they occur, and customer concerns are tackled as they arise. AI can transform this approach by harnessing the power of machine learning and data analytics AI-native Telcos can gain a significant competitive advantage:

Reduced Network Downtime Through Predictive Maintenance: Gone are the days of scrambling to fix network outages. AI can be used to analyse network traffic patterns, identifies anomalies, and predicts potential issues before they snowball. This proactive approach minimizes service disruptions and ensures superior customer experience.

Building the AI-Native Telco: A roadmap to success

The journey to becoming AI-native requires a well-defined strategy. Here are some key considerations for telcos to navigate this transformation:

Data is the fuel: The success of AI hinges on high-quality, structured data. A good data governance framework can help telcos establish robust practices, ensuring data accuracy, security, and compliance with regulations.

AI skills are in high demand. Ensure you offer comprehensive training programs to equip your workforce with the skills needed to develop, deploy, and manage AI solutions effectively. AI strategy: Identify strategic areas where AI can deliver the most impactful outcomes for your organisation or business unit. This requires a deep understanding of your unique business challenges and opportunities. Define clear success metrics and robust governance frameworks to ensure your AI initiatives have a measurable and positive impact.

Cognizant: Your partner in AI-Native transformation

At Cognizant, we understand the complexities of the Telco industry thanks to our extensive experience of working with major Telco operators globally. We offer a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions and industry expertise to guide you through the journey to becoming AI-native. Our services include:

AI strategy development: We work collaboratively with you to define your AI vision, identify key use cases, and develop a roadmap for successful implementation.

Conclusion: The time to act is now

The future of telecommunications is undeniably AI-driven. Thriving in this new landscape requires a proactive approach that unlocks the transformative power of AI. This empowers your telco to not just keep pace, but to become a leader in the digital age. Partnering with a company that possesses both deep industry expertise and a proven track record in AI implementation is critical to navigating this complex journey. Let’s build a future where telcos are not just surviving, but thriving, thanks to the intelligent power of AI.

