As Marketing Week’s CX50 enters its eighth year, the central focus of the programme feels more urgent than ever. Across five sectors, 50 customer experience professionals will be recognised for demonstrable innovation, influence and impact, rather than seniority or budget size. This year, the quality of recognition is paramount because the environment in which customer experience is delivered has fundamentally changed.

Braze estimates that by the end of 2026, 37% of UK consumers will use AI agents to interact with brands and make purchases on their behalf.[1] In the US, Bain and Company found that 44% of online buyers already start their purchasing journey inside a large language model.[2] Cognizant Moment’s New Minds, New Marketers research puts AI-friendly consumers on course to account for 55% of purchasing activity and $6.3 trillion in spending by 2030.[3] The brands that win in that environment will not simply be the ones with the best AI models. They will be the ones whose data is clean, whose signals are consistent and whose customer experience holds up when software is doing the evaluating. We call this cognitive trust, and it is the standard against which this year’s CX50 professionals will be assessed across every sector the list covers.

“AI is not a future consideration for CX strategy, it is already shaping how enterprises engage consumers today. Organisations that use it to fundamentally reimagine how they design technology, touchpoints, and operations are building long-term advantages.”



- Rohit Gupta, Country Head, Cognizant UK&I

What the list covers and why it matters

The 2026 CX50 spans five sectors: retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality (RCGTH); financial services; public sector; manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities (MLEU); and life sciences. Each brings its own version of the same underlying challenge.

In financial services, the professionals on this year’s list are navigating what technology can deliver against what customers will actually trust, in a sector where the consequences of getting that balance wrong are significant.

In RCGTH, the challenge is preserving responsiveness and warmth as back-end operations become increasingly automated and AI plays an ever-greater role in how customers discover and evaluate options.

In the public sector, where the whole country can be your customer, the work is connecting complex and often siloed information sources to deliver experiences that are genuinely useful to people who cannot simply go elsewhere.

Across MLEU, consistency and reliability are not brand values but operational requirements, and the CX professionals recognised here are the ones making AI work within those constraints.

In life sciences, where the stakes are highest and the regulatory environment most demanding, the individuals on this year’s list are demonstrating that rigour and innovation are not in opposition.

Across all five sectors, the CX50 2026 nominations process has surfaced a common thread. The gap is no longer between organisations that have invested in AI and those that have not. Almost everyone has. The gap is between those who have built the organisational foundations that make AI valuable at the customer interface, and those discovering that their investment is stalling on structures that were never designed to support it.

“The conversation has shifted. It is no longer a question of whether to invest in AI. It is whether your operating model is designed to get value from that investment. The organisations that have answered both questions are delivering experiences that are qualitatively different, not just faster or cheaper.”



- Ian Barlow, Global Head of Marketing and Advertising Services, Cognizant Moment

The gap that separates them

The scale of that gap is measurable. Adobe and Oxford Economics found that 60% of organisations expect AI-powered services to deliver breakthrough CX within two to three years,[4] yet 52% currently cannot demonstrate measurable returns from their AI investment using CX metrics. That is not a technology shortfall. It is a structural one: the data discipline, governance frameworks and operating model design that allow AI to act reliably at the customer interface.

Consider two organisations in the same sector. Both have invested in AI. Both have reasonable satisfaction scores. But one has spent several years cleaning its data, aligning its customer signals across every channel and building governance that makes its experience coherent wherever a customer encounters it. The other has run campaigns, updated its app and added a chatbot. When an AI agent evaluates both on a customer’s behalf, it finds one that is legible and one that is not. Cognizant’s research with Oxford Economics found that 75% of consumers already find the online buying experience frustrating because choosing is hard.[5] AI agents are taking on that burden, but only for brands deemed trustworthy enough to be trusted with it. Organisations that are skipped will not know they were evaluated. Their satisfaction scores will look fine. Their conversion will quietly erode. But the gap is not yet irreversible. The organisations that start building the right foundations now, on data quality, signal consistency and operating model discipline, can still close it. The question is not whether it is possible. It is whether it happens before the window narrows further.

“The organisations winning on customer experience today are not simply the ones with the most sophisticated AI models. They are the ones that have built the data infrastructure and operational framework to put those models to work consistently, at scale, across every customer interaction.”



- Google Cloud

Why the CX50 is worth your time

The advantage the strongest CX organisations hold today was built over several years of investment in data discipline and operating model design, at a time when those decisions were unglamorous and the competitive pressure was not yet visible. That window has not closed, but it is narrower than most organisations recognise.

The CX50 2026 list names the professionals, across five very different sectors, who have done that work. Reading their profiles is not simply a recognition exercise. It is a practical opportunity to understand, sector by sector, what the organisations setting the current standard have actually built, and what that means for where you need to be.

Working with Google Cloud, Cognizant Moment helps UK organisations build the data foundations, operating model rigour, and AI governance frameworks that ensure a brand performs consistently wherever a customer or their agent encounters it. The CX50 is where we look each year to understand where that standard is being set.

Discover more about the CX50.



The CX50 2026 list is published in partnership with Marketing Week, Cognizant and Google Cloud.



[1]Braze, Customer Engagement Report 2026. Reported in CX Network, 2026. Base: 2,000 UK consumers.

[2]Bain and Company, Generative AI US Consumer Survey, September 2025. Base: n=1,500.

[3]Cognizant Moment / Google Cloud, New Minds, New Marketers, Q2 2025.

[4]Adobe / Oxford Economics, AI and Digital Trends 2026. Base: 3,000 executives and practitioners, October–November 2025.

[5]Cognizant / Oxford Economics, New Minds, New Markets, January 2025. Base: 8,451 respondents across US, UK, Germany and Australia.