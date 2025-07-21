Every media organisation is striving to become leaner, fitter and more agile. Broadcasters, newsrooms and production studios are all competing to set the agenda with high quality content, so increased productivity is critical to their success. A reliable, resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure is key – and it must balance smart technology, security and employee empowerment.

This means transforming the way teams collaborate, create and deliver content through a cloud-based ecosystem, with integrated AI-powered knowledge and content services. All of this is underpinned by an agentless service desk: cost-effective generative AI-powered technology support which provides rapid real-time solutions and drives exceptional user experience.

Whether they are news correspondents filing exclusives from across the globe on their smartphones, or dispersed production teams collaborating in multiple cloud-based editing platforms, every media organisation’s people must be able to operate effectively and at pace.

When critical software fails or system access is denied, under-pressure media professionals risk missing deadlines or losing a live feed. They need to deliver now and can’t afford to wait in helpdesk queues.

Forward-thinking media leaders are embracing the modern digital workplace, where the agentless helpdesk drives automation and innovation, empowering teams to excel, wherever their based.

Languishing in ticket logjams

Systems and infrastructure tied to location are no longer fit for purpose in the increasingly decentralised media environment. Teams must have the flexibility to operate on any device, on any network, anywhere. The best news coverage and exclusives often come from remote, hard-to-access and potentially hostile areas, sometimes demanding use of devices which are not standard issue. Remote and hybrid models for sport and events production have proven their value, whilst other production often benefits from muti-site or distributed teams.

However, technical issues are inevitable and frequent when staff are so widely dispersed. Human IT agents may be set up to work during office hours, with out of hours at a cost premium. They can't always respond rapidly to requests from different regions and time zones. With calls for help left unanswered for hours or even days, the resulting missed deadlines, delayed schedules and risk to broadcast output have substantial financial and reputational costs.

There is also a significant cybersecurity risk. Without prompt support, media professionals are driven to unofficial, insecure workarounds for their issues. When major media organisations are constantly under threat from state-sponsored bad actors, the consequences are potentially catastrophic.

Agentless support: rapid, intuitive, secure

Enter the agentless helpdesk. This next-gentechnology support approach leverages gen AI and automation for the rapid resolution of up to 90% of tech problems. Customised to an individual organisation, it utilises contextual knowledge of the systems, tools and workforce’s common problems to create a dynamic bank of use cases and ready-made scripts for instant fixes.

Consider the potential frictions for a news reporter who cannot log in to send an update on a fast-moving story, a gallery operator on a live sports broadcast whose equipment freezes, or a studio manager fighting technical issues on the floor.

With agentless helpdesk support, they simply use a dedicated mobile app to access step-by-step solutions within a self-service portal. This can be done by voice command and the problem is resolved within minutes without the need to create a ticket. If not, the issue is escalated to a bot for elevated AI support or rarely, but immediately when the situation necessitates, to a human agent for the most complex or time-critical cases.

Triage takes care of itself, because only the most urgent problems are escalated to human support and everything else is resolved through self-service. So no-one with a major software fail will be left languishing in the ticket queue behind a colleague who is having a less tme critical problem..

If the unthinkable happens and an organisation is hit by a cyberattack, the agentless helpdesk deals efficiently with what is likely to be a tidal wave of demand from end users. This enables everyone to get on with their work, whilst IT professionals give their full attention to dealing with the fallout from the attack.

Leaner operations, increased productivity

In the intensely competitive media industry, the most agile organisations are empowering their people to be productive and creative – and this relies on rapid, responsive technological support.

The traditional ticket-based human agent helpdesk does not meet the demands of media teams who need to operate anywhere, on any network or browser. Agentless technology support delivers the seamless, secure experience that all end users should expect, driving productivity across the business.

This is the future of work within the media industry - and the most forward-thinking media leaders are already embracing it.

Our modern digital workplace solution Cognizant WorkNEXT promotes a resilient, secure working environment to elevate the user experiences. With eight million plus users worldwide, WorkNEXT responds to more than 6.7 million technology issues a year. As part of this offering, our gen AI-powered helpdesk is fast, intuitive and enables up to 90% of users to solve issues themselves. It cuts costs, increases time-to-value and registers a user experience score of 95%.

Contact us here to find out more.