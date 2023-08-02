In the world of competitive sports and live entertainment, the key to success lies not only in what happens on the field but also in providing an unforgettable experience for fans.

From cutting-edge technology to seamless operations, venues must adapt to meet the needs and expectations of today's hyperconnected fans. In this blog, we explore an easy-to-design system that promises to revolutionise venues, reduce costs, increase revenues, and delight fans.

The Power of Technology

The foundation of this groundbreaking system lies in its privacy-by-design technology, ensuring seamless integration into venue operations without compromising on privacy. Utilising advanced AI-powered cameras, the system captures 180° panoramic views of the field, enabling real-time player tracking, statistics, and personalised highlights. This not only enhances fan engagement but also provides valuable insights for coaching and analysis.

Immersive Fan Experiences

With cutting-edge tracking technology, fans can now immerse themselves in the event like never before. By harnessing motion vectors and behavioural traits for crowd analysis, the system provides actionable insights for optimising fan experiences. From providing wait times and optimal outlet queues during breaks to identifying free parking spaces, every aspect is designed to create a safe and seamless environment for all attendees.

Privacy-Preserving Solutions

One of the most significant advantages of this system is its commitment to privacy. By employing motion vectors and shapes instead of facial recognition, fans can rest assured that their privacy is protected. The system ensures that no personal identification or facial recognition is used, keeping "Big Brother" out of the picture while still providing valuable data insights.

Real-Time Fan Interaction

The integration of ChatGPT brings a whole new level of fan engagement. By offering real-time "chat with data" functionality, fans can interact with the event on a whole new level. This personalised experience not only deepens the connection between fans and the event but also provides valuable feedback to organisers.

Optimising Venue Operations

Beyond fan experiences, this system also offers immense value in optimising venue operations. By efficiently managing staff, equipment, and facilities through intelligent analytics and real-time data, venues can improve operational efficiency. From security risk management to staff safety and automated restocking for facilities outlets, the system ensures that every aspect of venue operations is streamlined.

In a world where fan expectations are constantly evolving, staying ahead of the game is crucial for any venue or event organiser. With the introduction of this supercharged system, venues can reduce costs, increase revenues and create truly unforgettable experiences for their fans. By leveraging AI-powered technology, ensuring privacy-by-design and optimising venue operations, the future of live entertainment is set to reach new heights.

Partnering with Cognizant

By leveraging Cognizant's expertise in deploying and integrating innovative solutions, venues worldwide can undergo a transformative journey. Cognizant's commitment to enhancing fan experiences and driving business growth makes them the ideal partner for venues seeking to embrace the future of live entertainment.

Join us

For expert support in transforming your stadium or venue and to see a demo of the technology in action, visit us on stand 380 at TM Forum. Together, we can create a new era of unforgettable fan experiences and optimised venue operations.