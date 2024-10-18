As the adoption of Generative AI (gen AI) rises, enterprise leaders in the UK and Ireland must adeptly navigate the intricacies of prioritisation, deployment, and risk management.

HFS and Cognizant have partnered to deliver a report offering vital insights from and for C-suite leaders in the region, it urges a bold and action-oriented approach in a market rich with AI tradition and burgeoning investment.

By drawing inspiration from peers who are already reaping the benefits of gen AI, HFS believe that leaders can confidently leverage risk-reducing tools, frameworks, playbooks, and approaches. The guidance is rooted in direct conversations with top leaders from renowned companies such as Ferrero, Collins Aerospace, AXA Insurance, Allegro, Oxford University Press, and ITV.

Through these in-depth discussions, the report uncovers key challenges, observations, and essential learnings, providing a robust framework for successful gen AI implementation.

Take a look at the market assessment and join us in exploring the answers to the fundamental questions enterprises are asking

