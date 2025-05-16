

Greenfield implementations

New SAP ERP customers will typically either be migrating from a non-SAP legacy system or upgrading from an older SAP solution. Either way, the goals will be to maximise innovation, streamline business processes, and embrace new cloud solutions. In some cases, it may only be necessary to transfer essential master and transactional data from their existing solution. In others, where enterprises are targeting more complex and articulated migrations, they may also choose to deploy the SAP Enterprise Management Layer. This is a fully configured, documented, and ready-to-deploy SAP S/4HANA system available with RISE with SAP for a service cost.

Brownfield implementations

In SAP S/4HANA system conversions, the existing SAP ERP solution is converted to SAP S/4HANA using the same business data and configuration. Customers taking this approach want to avoid merging or splitting their ERP instances and prefer to retain their current data. They may also seek to minimise upfront change, while introducing innovations later on.

Bluefield/hybrid implementations

For SAP S/4HANA implementations with selective data transition (bluefield/hybrid), the key focus is minimal disruption to business operations and a phased transition with selective data transition (SDT). Combining elements of greenfield and brownfield approaches, this approach enables organisations to selectively migrate existing processes and data to the new system while taking advantage of S/4HANA's advanced capabilities.

Accelerate the supply chain modernisation and transformation journey

In a fast-changing, increasingly competitive marketplace, retail and CPG companies must have access to integrated, accurate and timely data. The quality and timeliness of their decision-making depends on it. And nowhere is that more vital than in their supply chain operations.

The bottom line? Without connected end-to-end processes powered by real-time customer and sales data, they’re unable to anticipate and deliver to market demands. Seamlessly connected processes are also key to enabling flexible, sustainable value chains and supporting the agility and future-readiness that are so key to adjusting rapidly to change.

To find out more about how we’re help RISE with SAP customers in the retail and CPG industries to put in place the trusted data foundation they need to fast-track progress to these critical outcomes, please follow our dedicated page.