Data can be an incredibly valuable asset to any manufacturer, but its true value can’t be unlocked without robust data governance. Cognizant’s Niraj Seth and Andrew Rawling discuss what’s needed.



Data for most manufacturing firms is an untapped goldmine. It has huge potential value, but is not yet in a state where that value can be realised.

The main problem is that data is siloed across different systems and business units, sometimes dating back as much as 50 years, and often with a cultural resistance to sharing it and a lack of direction about how it can best be used.

The key to unlocking its value is a robust framework of data governance, with a designated data leader who understands its potential and inspires people to get involved in a data-first digital transformation.

“Focus on the owners, get them to understand what the data is, and then start building that dependency across the organisation.” – Niraj Seth, Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Cognizant UK

Read the interview: How to get started with data governance in manufacturing

Data governance is complex and multi-faceted, but firms that get it right are able to use data to build new products, services and revenue streams.

In a recent interview with The Manufacturer, Cognizant’s Niraj Seth and Andrew Rawling discuss what robust data governance looks like in Manufacturing, and the first steps manufacturers can take today towards unlocking the full value of their data. Read the interview here.

Our series concludes with the final instalment “Making data work in manufacturing: Tackling data security”