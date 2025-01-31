Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@69cb9eff" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6e06c21a" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@279ce1c8" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3bd65ef8" Investors
Cognizant generative AI design workshops
Register and unlock the power of gen AI 

Through our client interactions and projects, we have seen a pattern in specific challenges that organizations face when getting started or when progressing throughout their gen AI journey. Cognizant gen AI offerings addresses these needs with a set of short engagements. Designed to spark innovation, these short, intensive engagements promote best practices, and align teams on high-impact gen AI opportunities.

*Standard workshop rates apply. Reach out to know more.

We're currently offering the following workshops to help your business excel:
Gen AI Opportunity Areas Workshop:
Duration: 1 Day
Workshop 1 - Opportunity framing

In the fast-evolving digital landscape, organizations face several challenges when enabling gen AI into their strategy and operations. Challenges range from overcoming a lack of confidence in the technology, aligning AI initiatives with business objectives, and estimating and demonstrating AI's value.

Our gen AI opportunity framing workshop offers your organization or department insights into gen AI's potential and limitations, identifying use cases that are a must-have in your industry, as well as setting the stage for gen AI tailored solutions and experimentation.

Key benefits:

  • Inspire, inform and guide teams and leaders in first steps of gen AI
  • Assess your current gen AI maturity state, understanding what your organization can do in the short term to stay ahead 
  • Identify areas for gen AI development for your business based on where the market and your industry currently are

Outcomes:

  • Qualified and prioritized opportunity areas aligned with your function and industry
  • Business objectives set to enable a gen AI roadmap
  • Identified quick-win use cases to start experimentation
Build-to-Learn Workshop/Hackathon
Duration: 1,5 Days
Workshop 2 - Build-to-learn

Explore the potential success of a business idea by creating a human-centered gen AI POC. Our build-to-learn workshop helps teams to develop an experimental mindset to gen AI innovation. This mindset is critical to enable teams to learn from failure early and pivot quickly to ensure gen AI solutions create real value.

By participating in this workshop, your team will gain the essential tools and knowledge to define, develop and validate gen AI experiments, helping reduce the time it takes to achieve product-market-fit and ensuring that your AI initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable value.

Key benefits:

  • Learn to identify and frame your gen AI opportunity
  • Hands-on experience with building and testing experiments to validate assumptions
  • Foster collaboration among business, design, and development teams

Outcomes:

  • Functional prototype of prioritized experiment
  • Experiments backlog to help you mitigate risks of your gen AI use case
  • Actionable success metrics and KPIs defined
Rapid Prototyping Sprint:
Duration: 2 Days
Workshop 5 - Rapid prototyping sprint

Accelerate your tools into production by building the correct architecture from the design phase. By designing the intention of your tool and the presented outputs, the MVP built to prove value can be easily expanded into production by reusing the same assets.

Key benefits:

  • Speed to market: Launch faster with optimized architecture
  • Scalability: Easily scale from MVP to production
  • Goal alignment: Design outputs with clear business focus

Outcomes:

  • Functional MVP: A fully functional gen AI tool MVP that demonstrates value and can be expanded easily
  • Reusable assets: A set of reusable design assets and architecture for future scalability
  • Clear production pathway: A defined roadmap for transitioning from MVP to full production efficiently
Gen AI Maturity Assessment Deep-dive
Duration: 1 Day
Workshop 4 - Maturity assessment

This workshop helps you understand your generative AI maturity, identify gaps, and find strategic opportunities. We assess all critical areas of your business to ensure successful gen AI deployment, adoption, and benefit attainment.

Valuable for both newcomers and experienced companies, this approach guides you to seamlessly integrate gen AI into your business operations. This enables you to leverage it for competitive advantage, continuous learning, innovation, and value creation.

Key benefits:

  • Define ownership, budget, and ethical/legal frameworks for gen AI
  • Establish quality controls and performance metrics, enhancing risk management
  • Foster ideation, collaboration, and awareness of gen AI trends
  • Build expertise, democratize AI access, and set recruitment goals
  • Drive innovation while ensuring reliability and effective data governance

Outcomes:

  • Ensure the entire organization understands how gen AI will affect the business
  • Pinpoint key areas and functions that need attention to align with company goals using gen AI
  • Create a clear strategy to safely expand gen AI usage, aiming to add value for customers, employees, and shareholders
Our approach to gen AI development

We follow three main steps to create gen AI products and services that are compliant, scalable, and human-centered. This results in innovating faster, with confidence and impact.

Three main steps to create GenAI products and services

Discover

Identify where gen AI can provide the most value

Indentify, prioritize, and quantify use cases and opportunity areas guided by a multidiciplinary team of experts.

Accelerate

Shorten the time from idea to launch

Utilize Cognizant-powered tooling to accelerate ideation, design, engineering and deployment of intelligent systems.

Validate

Create human-centered experiences

Through iterative user and technology testing, ensure your gen AI solutions are relevant, safe, and widely adopted.

Govern

Embrace innovation safely and ethically

Understand and anticipate policy and regulatory trends to control and align with compliance at every step of your journey

 

Would you like to secure a workshop for your team? Get started, sign-up to learn more via the button below.

Get started
Cognizant is the first IT services provider to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world’s first AI management system standard. The certification provides a structured way to manage risks and opportunities associated with AI, balancing innovation with governance.  With this certification, clients can be assured of Cognizant's ability to provide best in class AI management practices that help them to minimize the legal, reputational, and operational risks associated with AI.

Learn about our responsible AI principles
iso-iec-42001-badge