Data can revolutionise business models, create new revenue streams and drive operational efficiencies. But to make the most of it, manufacturers must approach data with a new mindset.

Manufacturing has already driven one industrial revolution, and it’s now poised to drive another. The data collected by manufacturers can not only guide product strategy, but also become an asset in its own right – ushering in a fourth industrial revolution where data underpins new products and services.

Take aerospace. A single flight generates around 17 terabytes of data, enabling a new kind of business model. By using telemetry to predict when engines need servicing or replacing, aerospace manufacturers can use in-flight data to sell engines as a service. That's the real value of data in action—and it’s now delivering results for companies from Apple to JCB.