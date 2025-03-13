The finance and accounting landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Hybrid operating models and digital transformation are at the forefront of this change, offering a blend of flexibility, control, and technological advancement. These strategies are not just trends but essential responses to the evolving demands of the business environment.

Strategic synergy of third-party providers and in-house team

The synergy allows companies to optimise routine tasks while focusing on high-value activities internally. For instance, third-party providers might handle transaction processing and data entry, freeing up in-house teams to concentrate on financial planning and analysis. This division of labour ensures that each task is managed by the most suitable entity, enhancing overall efficiency.

Superior business outcomes

Hybrid models are not just about cost savings; they drive superior business outcomes. Enhanced flexibility, better risk management, and increased innovation are just a few benefits. The data speaks volumes: companies using hybrid models report significantly higher adoption rates of automation (70% vs. 45%) and analytics (71% vs. 49%) compared to non-hybrid counterparts. This higher adoption rate translates into tangible business benefits, such as improved decision-making, faster response times, and greater operational efficiency.

Survey insights

The Global CFO Survey 2025, projecting the highlights of 2024, which shows an increase in hybrid model adoption over two years, going up from 21% in 2022 to 36% in 2024. CFOs leveraging these models report higher satisfaction across all service dimensions, particularly in areas like regulatory compliance, operational flexibility, cost savings, and digital strategy execution. These insights suggest that hybrid models are not just a passing trend but a sustainable approach to managing finance and accounting functions.

Process optimisation

Optimising processes through techniques like process mining and maturity assessments is crucial. It’s about identifying inefficiencies and streamlining operations to boost accuracy and efficiency. Process optimisation helps organisations reduce costs, improve service delivery, and enhance overall performance. By continuously refining processes, companies can adapt to changing market conditions and maintain a competitive edge. According to the Global CFO Survey 2025, 58% of organisations are investing in process optimisation as a top priority.

Data and analytics

Data analytics is the backbone of informed decision-making process. Leveraging tools like AI and machine learning, finance teams can move beyond reporting to predictive analysis, enabling proactive decision-making.. For example, predictive analytics can help organisations anticipate market shifts, identify potential risks and seize new opportunities. The ability to analyse vast amounts of data quickly and accurately is a game-changer for finance functions, enabling them to provide more strategic and proactive support to the business. The survey indicates that 57% of organisations are prioritising investments in data and analytics.

Future proofing

Upskilling and reskilling are critical to build a techno-functional team capable of navigating the complexities of digital finance. Talent management strategies such as continuous learning programs, cross-functional training, and career development initiatives are critical for developing the skills needed to thrive in a digital environment. By investing in their people, organisations can foster a culture of innovation and agility, positioning themselves for long-term success. The survey shows that 57% of organisations are focusing on talent management as a key investment area.

The future of finance and accounting lies in embracing hybrid operating models and digital transformation. These strategies offer a balanced approach, ensuring financial resilience, efficiency, and long-term growth. As businesses navigate the future, embracing these transformative strategies is not just an option, but a necessity to secure a competitive edge in the evolving financial landscape. By combining the strengths of third-party providers and in-house teams, and by leveraging process optimisation, data analytics, and talent management, companies can achieve superior business outcomes and position themselves for sustained success.