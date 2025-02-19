Survey reveals top CFO priorities

Navigating the digital age through the evolution of F&A service delivery has never been more challenging. Today’s CFOs face rising customer expectations, increased risks, stringent compliance requirements and an urgent need for advanced digital transformation. All of this is driving a shift to new business models.

In the 2025 Global CFO Survey conducted by Everest Group, with support from Cognizant, we present key insights into how finance leaders are skillfully managing the complexities of today's financial environment to remain competitive. This report delivers insights from the perspectives of over 300 global CFOs across various industries and regions, providing a clear path for others looking to excel in an AI-driven world.