Survey reveals top CFO priorities

Navigating the digital age through the evolution of F&A service delivery has never been more challenging. Today’s CFOs face rising customer expectations, increased risks, stringent compliance requirements and an urgent need for advanced digital transformation.  All of this is driving a shift to new business models.

In the 2025 Global CFO Survey conducted by Everest Group, with support from Cognizant, we present key insights into how finance leaders are skillfully managing the complexities of today's financial environment to remain competitive. This report delivers insights from the perspectives of over 300 global CFOs across various industries and regions, providing a clear path for others looking to excel in an AI-driven world.

Expert analysis

F&A service models are shifting

Watch as Everest Group and Cognizant leaders unpack key survey results and explain how today’s pressing priorities are evolving the work landscape in a way that is collaborative, efficient, sustainable and cost-effective.

44%
of respondents are highly invested in transformation initiatives

36%
of companies are using hybrid service models in 2024, up from 15% in 2022

81%
of F&A leaders claim to have reached a “medium to high” level of digital maturity

CFOs are leveraging technology to build resilience under pressure

Explore how CFOs are balancing cost efficiency, innovation, and service quality to meet growing customer demands, market needs and compliance requirements.

Operational challenges are omnipresent

Navigating rising customer demands, evolving risks, and digital transformation is difficult enough, but CFOs are also trying to focus on growing revenues, driving cost efficiency, and ensuring governance and sustainability. Smart leaders are adapting to remain competitive.

Fear and risk of failure is driving digital transformation

Companies are accelerating investments in transformation levers such as process optimization, data & analytics, and talent management to help them meet customer needs and manage risk more effectively.

Hybrid service models are on the rise

Organizations are moving beyond traditional outsourcing, combining third-party providers with in-house captives. These hybrid models are proving to be significantly more effective in delivering business impact than the alternatives.

New models are both maximizing value & mitigating risk

Companies that are using hybrid F&A service models are reporting higher transformation adoption and greater business outcomes than any other model.

Take the first step

