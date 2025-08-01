In the dynamic world of Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality (RCGTH), customer experience (CX) is the ultimate differentiator. Consumers in these sectors expect seamless, intuitive, and personalized interactions across all touchpoints, whether online or in person. This demand for ever-higher standards of experience is precisely why Marketing Week, in partnership with Cognizant, Google, and Salesforce, has once again recognized the UK's top CX professionals in this year's CX50 list.

These leaders are not just adopting technology; they are ensuring that it preserves the crucial human 'warmth' that defines exceptional service.

Recognising RCGTH CX Excellence: The CX50 2025

Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer, Waitrose & Partners

Chief Customer Officer, Waitrose & Partners Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Chief Digital Officer, Boots Becky Brock, Group Customer Director, Tesco

Group Customer Director, Tesco Mark Given, Chief Marketing, Data and Sustainability Officer, Sainsbury's

Chief Marketing, Data and Sustainability Officer, Sainsbury's Anna Greene, Vice-President, of Brand, Gousto

Vice-President, of Brand, Gousto Sara Holt, Chief Marketing Officer, Center Parcs

Chief Marketing Officer, Center Parcs Di Mayze, Chief Data and AI Officer, Marks & Spencer

Chief Data and AI Officer, Marks & Spencer Neil Miller, Chief Customer Officer, Itsu

Chief Customer Officer, Itsu Elodie Peribere, Senior Marketing Director, Great Britain and Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company

Senior Marketing Director, Great Britain and Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company Andrew Watson, Managing Vice President, Demand Generation, Marriott International

Anticipating Needs with 'Thoughtful' AI

Becky Brock, Group Customer Director at Tesco, highlights the rapid evolution of customer expectations, where customers expect an intuitive, seamless, and personalized experience. She underscores the necessity for organizations to blend customer insight, brand, technology, and increasingly, the power of AI, to best meet these ever-changing expectations. AI's ability to create even more personalized customer journeys and continually refine the customer experience at an accelerated pace, by identifying the smallest pieces of feedback from customers, is a "game-changing element".

Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer at Waitrose, echoes this sentiment, stating that customers now seek relevance, ease, and consistency across every part of the experience, beyond just good service. He points out that CX expectations are being driven by the CX on offer in entirely different sectors, with customers now accustomed to personalization, instant answers, and seamless digital journeys. The challenge, he says, is to meet that pace "without losing the warmth and trust we are known for".

Waitrose is exploring how to combine the human instinct of their partners (employees) with the intelligence of AI, so that every experience feels "both intuitive and thoughtful". Their initial focus is on using AI to remove the blockers in existing processes, to make the day-to-day work simpler and faster, thereby creating space to learn, test, and build confidence.

Growing AI Familiarity and Responsible Deployment

Consumers are becoming increasingly familiar with AI and progressively learning how to use it more effectively. Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer at Boots, notes a significant shift in how customers interact with their AI Assistant. Initially used like a basic search engine with one-word inputs, customers are now having deeper conversations and using it to find products for skincare or ideas for gifts. Boots is leveraging AI for personalization and to enhance search and content management systems, aiming for an innovative and customer-centric digital experience.

However, the rapid development of AI necessitates a balanced and responsible approach. Becky Brock emphasizes that both businesses and consumers are still exploring the full potential of AI, and it's important to "keep close to their comfort levels and understanding".

Waitrose's research indicates that around half of their customers are already using AI in their daily lives, but many still feel unsure about what it means due to mixed headlines. This uncertainty places a responsibility on brands like Waitrose, where customers "want to see AI used in a way that feels honest, helpful and fair". Nathan Ansell articulates Waitrose’s "people-first" approach: "If AI helps the customer feel more understood, more in control and more confident, it is the right use. If it adds complexity or undermines trust, we step back. It is not about what the tech can do, but what it should do".

Seamless Integration and Human Augmentation

Both Becky Brock and Nathan Ansell agree that AI, and indeed any new technology, must be successfully integrated into a brand’s approach, rather than simply 'bolted on' to existing processes. Brock highlights three fundamentals for a successful approach: a clear, aligned vision on the future of CX; a close-knit development approach between customer and technology teams; and a commitment to structured data for real insight and learnings. This way there is clarity on the core platform ecosystem, alignment on where integration is needed, and where third-party add-ons can offer pace or experimentation, while consciously designing in future flexibility to take advantage of leapfrog opportunities.

At Waitrose, the belief is that AI should "lift and enhance what we already do well". AI helps accelerate learning about customers and their shopping habits, providing a clearer view faster in creative, insight, or product development. Crucially, AI "does not replace the connection" or replicate a moment of care or a shared conversation in store. Instead, it can reduce noise, speed up admin, and help their people focus more on service, not systems. Used well, AI brings them closer to their customers, not further away, helping them stay more present, more relevant, and more able to deliver the service people choose them for.

By prioritizing human connection and strategically integrating AI to enhance service rather than replace it, RCGTH brands are not just meeting, but exceeding, evolving customer expectations, solidifying loyalty, and driving long-term success.