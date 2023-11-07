Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual user conference and one of the largest and most sought-after tech events, took place on 12-14 September, at the Moscone Centre, San Francisco.

With more than one hundred Cognizant BU, delivery and practice leaders, attending Dreamforce 2023, our teams met with over 800+ clients and partners. As Salesforce's largest platform for vision-setting and product announcements, Dreamforce keynote sessions reinforced the company’s continued focus on data, AI and industry specialization, primarily through organic growth.

Read on to learn about some of the most notable Dreamforce announcements, why they matter, and what they mean for you:

AI / ML

Einstein 1 Platform (relaunch) + Copilot Studio (Prompt Builder + Skills Builder + Model Builder)

Einstein 1 is a relaunch Salesforce’s effort to create a trusted AI platform that Salesforce customers can use with confidence. The key to Einstein 1 is Einstein Copilot, the built-in side panel of the user interface we’re all accustomed to.

There are 26 generative AI capabilities on the roadmap between Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud – with an additional 25+ set to arrive by the end of 2024 – all built on Data Cloud.

Einstein Copilot Studio is where admins and other Salesforce professionals have both power and control – the power to implement impactful generative AI to support users’ productivity, while exercising control over where and how generative AI is used.

Why it matters: Organisations are looking for support and guidance through the next evolution of experience now that AI/ML/Generative capabilities are squarely within reach. The question is no longer “should I be investing?”, but “when, where and how should I invest?”

Data

Free Data Cloud & Tableau Licenses

· Salesforce announced free Data Cloud & Tableau licenses for all customers who are on Sales and Service Cloud, Enterprise or Unlimited edition. This free package includes two free Tableau Creator licenses, and Data Cloud licenses for up to 10,000 profiles.

Data Cloud Triggered-Flows

· With Data Cloud now embedded in the Einstein 1 platform, Salesforce can power automation with dynamic data from Data Cloud – real-time data, and data from various different systems. This type of flow launches when the Data Cloud data model object (DMO) or calculated insight object (CIO) conditions are met.

Data Graphs in Data Cloud

· Data Graphs (in Data Cloud) enables clients to visualize the relationships between data model objects (DMOs), going several layers deep. Like the Schema Builder, clients can trace the related fields and rearrange the relationships in a drag-and-drop manner, to ensure that the correct field data will be included in an AI application.

Why it matters: Organisations that will win in their industries are already on the path to providing personalised experiences, at scale, across all their customer touchpoints in real time.

Partnerships

Cognizant’s CX/CRM practices is joining forces with Conga to enhance our offerings in the Revenue Management area.

Why it matters: Conga is currently in force.com in the salesforce ecosystem but is also expected to diversify into other marketplaces like AWS. This will increase flexibility and enable organisations to tap into their existing partner ecosystems to drive efficiency and scale.

Industry Clouds

New Industry Cloud: Life Sciences

· There will be another cloud added to Salesforce Industries, designed for the life sciences sector, with a specific architecture to help get these organizations up-and-running faster with the Salesforce platform.

Why it matters: Salesforce is further adapting their platform with industry specialisation to create more opportunities for life sciences and pharma organisations to leverage their capabilities. This will increase the adaptability of organisations in this space.

Through our continued partnership with Salesforce and our clients, we are committed to helping guide our clients and partners understand how these changes will impact their businesses, as well as identify and execute strategies to drive incremental value.

To learn more about our Salesforce services or for support, please get in touch.