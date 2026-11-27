Banks now operate a multi-model AI estate, built on architecture that never anticipated it. Here are the foundations, tools and partnership needed to bring it under control.

To deliver standout customer experiences, employee productivity & operational effectiviness most banks now run more than one artificial intelligence model, often deploying a significant number of agents on top of them. This time last year, barely anyone was talking about multi-model platforms. Let alone AI gateway routers, transparency on cost per outcome and usage patterns, how to ensure dynamic context, or what happens if you have to switch a model mid-flight while the agent stays live. These are now all front-of-mind topics, and they demand a rethink of the architecture.

What started as a handful of models, and woefully cheap, has become a sprawling map that nobody at the bank has ever fully drawn, and painfully expensive. Latitude was, rightly, given: business units picked the tool that suited the job in front of them, and software vendors embedded their choice of models into the platforms banks already relied on. An expected approach given the industry was going through an experimentation phase.

Banks did not choose to be multi-model. Their business units did, one tool at a time, without a platform built to manage it.

The purpose of the AI foundation is not architectural elegance: it is to let banks scale AI into more customer, employee and operational use cases without increasing risk and complexity at the same rate. The foundation platform must now ensure orchestration, abstraction, observability, auditability, explainability, transparency, governance, compliance, and a securely engineered approach, so a bank controls what AI it executes. That control has to extend further: surviving a model becoming unavailable, mitigating the lock-in that follows from choosing one, and protecting the bank's knowledge alpha from leaking to the provider behind it.

Model availability risk became real this September. Anthropic declined to give the UK's AI Security Institute pre-release access to Claude Mythos 5.1, its newest model, weeks after OpenAI had provided the same institute early access to its own newest release, Astra. Access to a frontier model can be granted to one country and refused to another. A bank building a critical process on that model has no seat at that table.

Running two cloud vendors has been standard risk practice for years. The same logic will reach frontier models: once one sits inside a live process, proving you are not entirely dependent on it stops being optional.

In 2025, Andreessen Horowitz surveyed 100 enterprise CIOs and found 81% running three or more model families in production or under test, up from 68% the year before. More than a third ran five or more. Yet few have built a platform that can route between models, prove which one made a decision, or swap one out without starting over.

What is required is an Agentic Foundation platform that can provide transparency across the bank's AI estate and its usage, route each instruction to the right model, provide continuity of context, control token costs, ensure digital sovereignty, and assess or stop an agentic process stalling entirely when a model changes or becomes unavailable. That means rearchitecting today's AI estate sprawl into a more controlled AI Foundation platform for the future.

Platform foundation refresh: build, buy or hybrid

Banks face three real options for building a platform foundation, and most end up with the third, a hybrid of the first two.

Build on open infrastructure. Full control and deployability on your own hardware ensure digital sovereignty, but the engineering burden is permanent, growing with every model you add rather than shrinking as you scale. Buy a hyperscaler's agentic platform, or a model provider's SaaS platform, outright. This can be the fastest route to deploy and can provide enterprise-grade security, governance and compliance capabilities, allowing the bank to configure and operate aligned to its’s regulatory and control environment. The tradeoff is that switching can be harder as deployments grow. Model-provider SaaS platforms have yet to match the richness and agility hyperscalers offer at enterprise engineering scale, and if they are to achieve it then hard commitments, not aspirations need to be made. Go hybrid. Buy orchestration and governance from a vendor or even build your own using open source, and keep the choice of model open, a route back toward independence without building the whole stack yourself.

Three forms of dependency sit underneath these choices: model, meaning you cannot change which AI you run without altering the prompts, tools, guardrails and integrations to be be adapted and retested and validated; orchestration, meaning you cannot change how requests get routed; and data/context, meaning how much context & information your models were trained on can move without you.

Tools: what it takes to move a live process to a different model

Ask a bank whether it could move a process off one model and onto another, and the answer is almost always yes, in principle.

Ask whether it has done this, on something that matters, and the answer is almost always no.

And ask which processes carry knowledge that should never reach a model provider at all, and you tend to get a thoughtful pause rather than a direct answer. All three questions matter, and answering them requires flexibility built into the architecture from the start.

We are currently working with a number of leading European Banks to implement AI into financial and audit controls. The question of switching will surface the moment that work reaches production, since a control an auditor inspects is exactly the kind of process a regulator eventually asks about too.

Every time an agent runs, it accumulates context: working history, tuned prompts, and learned workflows that make it useful rather than merely competent. You can store and reuse that context, but a different model may interpret it differently, so swapping models means retesting and revalidating behaviour. For a process where a wrong answer is costly, that is a burden few banks have had to carry.

Six things separate a bank that can survive a switch from one that only claims it could:

An engineered platform with a gateway and orchestrator providing all features mentioned earlier, as well as deciding which model handles which request

and providing all features mentioned earlier, as well as deciding which model handles which request A clear categorisation of what data must stay inside the enterprise

what must stay inside the enterprise A library of approved models , AI registry, and repository of both agents and corresponding test scenarios

, AI registry, and repository of both agents and corresponding test scenarios Permissions determining who can call on which model and data

determining who can call on which model and data A named team and an individual accountable human for every model in use

human for every model in use Tested fallback procedures for critical processes when a model, provider or agent becomes unavailable, including where necessary a controlled human or non-AI fallback.

Picture the drills banks already run for business continuity, the kind built for systems failure, applied instead to a model becoming unavailable. Could a live process move to a different model inside a set window, with no customer noticing? For nearly every bank we speak to, not yet.

Partnering: why scarcity forces a choice

Part of the gap sits outside the technology. The people running these systems understand only a fraction of what's built beneath them, and an architecture can look sound on a diagram and still fail if the team relying on it cannot say which model handles which decision, or why.

Banks that have a reasoned strategy, established AI platform and a partner who scales can move faster on business use cases that follow.

AI is wiring into every process a bank runs, which means buy-in across the entire firm, technology and change management both, not just the engineering team. Microsoft contributes the enterprise platform, engineering capabilities and technologies required to operate AI at scale. Cognizant brings the banking domain expertise, integration capability and transformation delivery required to apply that foundation across real processes, controls and operating models.

Aligned partners who share an early conversation about the outlook, the opportunity, and the domain context, and then commiting on the harder work of deciding how to do it and then actually scaling it out, are the one’s that deliver tangible customer outcomes.

The right partner matters as much as the right model: people who have lived through comparable shifts, AI-at-scale expertise honed through Cognizant's BASIS Framework, and tooling that keeps a platform model-agnostic rather than tied to a single provider. Cognizant's Neuro multi-agent accelerator runs on that principle, letting agents built on different models work together without a bank ever locking itself to one of them.

A three-point plan to rearchitect and stay ahead

Pick one AI augmented or automated process, ideally inside a formal control, and prove you could move it to a different model without rebuilding from nothing.

Build the routing and permissions layer now, while the number of models in use is still small enough to track by hand.

Treat model resilience as a board-level continuity question, since it will be examined as one soon enough.

Banks that keep deliberating over which route to take are choosing by default: staying exactly where they are. The ones ahead will have committed to a future-proof AI and Agentic Foundation platform strategy rather than drifted into one, tested a model swap that matters, and put a named team in charge.

That is not simply risk management. It is the difference between spending the next two years reacting to whichever model changes next, and building something that gets stronger with every one that does.