Become Future-Ready in Life Sciences

How to become future-ready for 2035

We’re delighted to share our future-ready roadmap for life sciences, outlining what changes will unfold by 2035 and the capabilities required for success.

Based on the results of a survey we conducted with Economist Impact, we’ve mapped out three phases of transformation for the industry to embrace over the next 10 years.

The results reflect global challenges such as increasing population and rising demand for care. They also highlight the opportunities that technology will bring in areas such as remote care, hyper-personalised medicines and stakeholder collaboration.

With data volumes continuing to explode and quantum computing entering the mainstream, the life sciences landscape will evolve dramatically by 2035 in every area, including drug development, advanced manufacturing, supply chains, regulations and patient delivery.

