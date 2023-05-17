Outreach Program

Cognizant Outreach Singapore in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) participated in Tech Bazaar, an initiative organized by the National Library Board (NLB) of Singapore to encourage seniors to experience and discover some of the newest and emerging technologies in the market.

We had two lead trainers and more than 20 volunteers from Cognizant sharing their time and technology know-how to teach the seniors how to create a personal virtual assistant with Amazon Alexa for medication reminders. With Alexa Skill Blueprints, our seniors not only built a simple helper, but they also configured personalized responses and explored using the App for other types of tasks that can improve their everyday live.

One of the unique features of this workshop was having a volunteer to assist every senior personally. Given that the learning pace and skilling needs differ significantly in this age group, ensuring every senior was matched with a volunteer helped them pick up these skills at their own pace.



The outcomes shared by NLB have been very encouraging. All the participants agreed that they learnt a new skill and more than 90% shared that they enjoyed the program and are confident in using what they have learnt. In line with the shift in Singapore’s healthcare strategy, we hope to continue reaching out and inspiring those in our larger community to embrace technology to improve their everyday life.

