Case study
Information Services case study

CoreLogic achieves rapid Power Automate migration

CoreLogic swiftly transitioned from its traditional on-premises RPA platform to Microsoft Power Automate, unlocking transformative new capabilities.

At a glance

Industry
Information Services  

Location
Australia

Challenge

Migrate from on-prem RPA solution to Microsoft Power Automate within an extremely short timeline.

Success Highlights

  • 5x reduction in platform costs
  • 4-month execution timeline
  • 16 processes migrated to Power Automate

The challenge

CoreLogic, one of Australia’s most prominent housing property insights and analytics providers, serves market data to its clients across a range of applications, requiring reliable, robust data automation. The company was operating in a mature data automation environment, with many of its operational processes running via its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform.

CoreLogic’s existing RPA platform made a significant change in its licensing approach and a challenging migration path to unlock new cloud-based features that could accelerate the sophistication of the automation available. The company decided it needed a technology partner to assist in selecting a new cloud-based platform and to assist in a rapid migration project to unlock new cloud and AI transformation opportunities.

With a hard target deadline for a migration program to be initiated, designed, and executed to avoid significant license fees, CoreLogic needed a partner it could trust to engage and achieve results quickly. As its trusted automation delivery partner and awarded Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year, the company chose Cognizant to find the ideal path into the future.

Our approach

Having collaborated on previous digital transformation initiatives, Cognizant and CoreLogic came together and identified Microsoft Power Automate as an ideal migration opportunity. The teams worked in partnership to carefully map all automation processes and to design a new implementation in Power Automate that covered all requirements.

With a tight delivery window of less than six months from initial conversations, a high trust relationship was formed to move quickly toward the deadline while ensuring fast decision making was core to the process with a clear focus on the final objective.

“We always felt like we understood every decision we were being asked to make and that we had the expertise beside us to get us to where we needed to land,” says Sarah Edwards, Executive of Operations at CoreLogic.

In total, 16 automations were identified for migration from the previous RPA platform design, with a small number of previous processes decommissioned or consolidated into the wider design. Speed was made a high priority with some design decisions adjusted to push best practice finesse work to be phased in after the critical migration deadline was achieved. For example, process configurations were setup locally to each process for the sake of speed. Once the migration deadline was achieved, all configurations were moved to a central management system for better long-term maintenance outcomes.

Local infrastructure established

The migration process required a lot of careful execution planning, including the expansion of documentation for CoreLogic automations and the establishment of Australian infrastructure to suit the needs of the local operations on Microsoft Azure.

Across the existing suite of robotics at CoreLogic, documentation varied in consistency. With no room for delays, the CoreLogic and Cognizant teams managed a process where they worked side-by-side to maximize Cognizant’s migration execution capabilities while CoreLogic improved documentation as quickly as possible to feed into the development process with a level of consistency to reduce delays and confusion.

New central RPA reporting systems were also implemented as a dashboard using Power BI to improve overall automation tracking and enhance tracking of all processes and how they delivered benefits to the CoreLogic business.

“Transparency through that process was important for us, we knew we were in a safe pair of hands that was going to deliver on what we needed to do. We always felt we understood the decisions we were being asked to make and that we had the expertise beside us to get us to where we needed to land.”

Sarah Edwards, Executive of Operations, CoreLogic

Business outcomes

Cognizant achieved delivery of the 16 required processes during six-month migration, meeting the hard target deadline and ensuring CoreLogic did not incur additional fees to its previous platform. The delivery was achieved with 100% accuracy in all rewritten code, with overall performance improvements alongside a 5x cost reduction.

Microsoft Power Automate is adding features quickly, which is already saving CoreLogic time and resources. Planned work on a queue manager was cancelled when Power Automate added the feature natively, saving CoreLogic significant time and effort.

Business outcome
AI opportunities lie ahead

With the migration achieved, CoreLogic now has access to best-in-class capabilities available through the Microsoft Power Platform. New PowerBI dashboards have greatly improved clarity of the status of all bot transactions, revealing insights on execution time, transaction volumes, and manual versus automated processing time. New Power Automate cloud flow has also improved the maintenance processes for CoreLogic’s RPA services.

Bots and automations have also seen improved performance through the Power Platform, and Cognizant has demonstrated opportunities to introduce generative AI and Natural Language Processing for tasks such as the automation of property summaries.

  • Performance of CoreLogic RPA bots and processes increased on Power Platform
  • New reusable components reduce development requirements for new bots
  • Better infrastructure utilization reduced requirements under Power Automate
  • Flawless execution with zero support escalations required

CoreLogic has set a goal of creating 100,000 hours of additional capacity for the business to support future growth and as a demonstrated commitment to furthering employee wellbeing through the automation of non-value adding work this year using smart automation and AI. Power Automate opens many opportunities to solve for processes that are required of staff but do not add direct value to customers. Having new automation capabilities gives Edwards and her team confidence they can pursue this business goal.

Outcomes summary

With a tight six-month window for planning and execution, CoreLogic and Cognizant achieved a complete migration of all required automations, achieving a seamless transition for the company and its clients. With its Power Platform infrastructure now in place, CoreLogic is looking forward to unlocking even greater utility from Microsoft’s AI and automation tools and continuing to enhance its service offering to Australia’s property industry.

“Having this ambitious deadline was hard and really pushed the team, but it also built a positive culture within the team. Together we achieved this,” says Michael O’Brien, Robotics Technology Lead at CoreLogic.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading, independent provider of property data and analytics. Its extensive breadth and depth of knowledge gathered over 40 years gives the company one of the most comprehensive property databases and visibility on more than 10 million properties in Australia. www.corelogic.com.au