Case study
At a glance
Industry
Information Services
Location
Australia
Challenge
Migrate from on-prem RPA solution to Microsoft Power Automate within an extremely short timeline.
Success Highlights
- 5x reduction in platform costs
- 4-month execution timeline
- 16 processes migrated to Power Automate
Our approach
Having collaborated on previous digital transformation initiatives, Cognizant and CoreLogic came together and identified Microsoft Power Automate as an ideal migration opportunity. The teams worked in partnership to carefully map all automation processes and to design a new implementation in Power Automate that covered all requirements.
With a tight delivery window of less than six months from initial conversations, a high trust relationship was formed to move quickly toward the deadline while ensuring fast decision making was core to the process with a clear focus on the final objective.
“We always felt like we understood every decision we were being asked to make and that we had the expertise beside us to get us to where we needed to land,” says Sarah Edwards, Executive of Operations at CoreLogic.
In total, 16 automations were identified for migration from the previous RPA platform design, with a small number of previous processes decommissioned or consolidated into the wider design. Speed was made a high priority with some design decisions adjusted to push best practice finesse work to be phased in after the critical migration deadline was achieved. For example, process configurations were setup locally to each process for the sake of speed. Once the migration deadline was achieved, all configurations were moved to a central management system for better long-term maintenance outcomes.
Local infrastructure established
The migration process required a lot of careful execution planning, including the expansion of documentation for CoreLogic automations and the establishment of Australian infrastructure to suit the needs of the local operations on Microsoft Azure.
Across the existing suite of robotics at CoreLogic, documentation varied in consistency. With no room for delays, the CoreLogic and Cognizant teams managed a process where they worked side-by-side to maximize Cognizant’s migration execution capabilities while CoreLogic improved documentation as quickly as possible to feed into the development process with a level of consistency to reduce delays and confusion.
New central RPA reporting systems were also implemented as a dashboard using Power BI to improve overall automation tracking and enhance tracking of all processes and how they delivered benefits to the CoreLogic business.
Business outcomes
Cognizant achieved delivery of the 16 required processes during six-month migration, meeting the hard target deadline and ensuring CoreLogic did not incur additional fees to its previous platform. The delivery was achieved with 100% accuracy in all rewritten code, with overall performance improvements alongside a 5x cost reduction.
Microsoft Power Automate is adding features quickly, which is already saving CoreLogic time and resources. Planned work on a queue manager was cancelled when Power Automate added the feature natively, saving CoreLogic significant time and effort.