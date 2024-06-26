“We always felt like we understood every decision we were being asked to make and that we had the expertise beside us to get us to where we needed to land,” says Sarah Edwards, Executive of Operations at CoreLogic.

In total, 16 automations were identified for migration from the previous RPA platform design, with a small number of previous processes decommissioned or consolidated into the wider design. Speed was made a high priority with some design decisions adjusted to push best practice finesse work to be phased in after the critical migration deadline was achieved. For example, process configurations were setup locally to each process for the sake of speed. Once the migration deadline was achieved, all configurations were moved to a central management system for better long-term maintenance outcomes.

Local infrastructure established

The migration process required a lot of careful execution planning, including the expansion of documentation for CoreLogic automations and the establishment of Australian infrastructure to suit the needs of the local operations on Microsoft Azure.

Across the existing suite of robotics at CoreLogic, documentation varied in consistency. With no room for delays, the CoreLogic and Cognizant teams managed a process where they worked side-by-side to maximize Cognizant’s migration execution capabilities while CoreLogic improved documentation as quickly as possible to feed into the development process with a level of consistency to reduce delays and confusion.

New central RPA reporting systems were also implemented as a dashboard using Power BI to improve overall automation tracking and enhance tracking of all processes and how they delivered benefits to the CoreLogic business.