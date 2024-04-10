In the realm of technological breakthroughs, generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) emerges as a defining paradigm shift. This is not another article trying to explain generative AI (for that, you can get started with the Cognizant handbook).

Haven’t we been here before?

Change being the only constant is a well-worn cliché. Over time, and various hype-cycles, we’ve witnessed numerous technology breakthroughs—Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, robotics process automation and intelligent process automation (RPA/IPA), machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, quantum computing, and more. While some of these innovations have had significant consequences, generative AI stands apart. Unlike its predecessors, its applications transcend conventional boundaries, promising unforeseen possibilities and reshaping our understanding of creativity and interaction between machines and humans.

So, what’s different this time?

Generative AI is often referred to as a “general-purpose technology.” This label signifies that it provides a broad capability that can be harnessed in multiple ways, with its applications evolving over time. Just as electricity initially defied full comprehension but revolutionized human existence, generative AI opens new frontiers in machine interaction intersecting with aspects (such as creativity) that humans traditionally consider uniquely their own. The true value of generative AI lies not in semantics but in its capacity to reshape our world.

Still not convinced?

Before dismissing Generative AI as just another trend, consider the historical parallels:

The Evolution of the Printing Press

The printing press revolutionized communication, evolving from handwritten texts to modern-day printers. Similarly, generative AI augments human creativity without replacing it, fostering a new era of collaborative innovation.



The Journey of the Internet

From its inception as a novelty, the internet has evolved into an indispensable tool; real-time network access was revolutionary. Fast forward to today and similarly, generative AI complements human ingenuity, enhancing rather than supplanting our capabilities.

“Why does it matter to me?”

In the early 1940s, IBM’s president, Thomas J Watson, reputedly said, “I think there is a world market for about five computers.” Just as IBM's misjudgment of computer demand proved costly, underestimating the potential of generative AI could hinder progress. Today, accessibility to generative AI transcends traditional barriers, amplifying human potential in unprecedented ways.

Don’t be like Thomas J Watson – just because we don’t see it yet, does not mean that it cannot be. For the first time, one does not have to be a Python programmer or a data scientist to tinker with Generative AI. Generative AI democratizes innovation, empowering individuals regardless of technical expertise. Every one of us can already start taking advantage of it.

