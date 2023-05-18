Cognizant Servian
Services
We believe that data is just the starting point for gaining a competitive edge. Let us assist you in establishing strong data foundations, coupled with advanced analytics capabilities that enable effective decision-making and drive business performance to new heights.
Our services extend beyond simply extracting data from silos and outdated data warehouses. We help you transition to cutting-edge real-time solutions, empowering your teams to fully harness the power of data for sustained competitive advantage.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are key drivers of business growth and transformation for every sector. To fully understand, AI requires a unique combination of data, advanced analytics and cognitive services.
Our digital capabilities, applied machine learning and deep learning expertise come together in perfect synergy to help fuel your innovation success.
With the inevitable increase of digitisation, automation and augmentation in business through AI, we partner with you to achieve the personalisation and convenience that your customers will demand in their business dealings.
Data lies at the beating heart of digital. When intelligently applied, it can culminate in immersive digital experiences that fully engage and delight your customers.
We use our specialist skills in data and analytics to create digital encounters that leave a positive impression long after the event.
Through digital transformation that considers the user, we assist you in digitising your core processes, increasing value through the design and creation of unique products, and the construction of interconnected digital scenarios.
Our expertise in organisational strategy, customer experience and product strategy, design and development mean we're amply equipped to help you succeed in a digital-first world.
Increasingly, organisations are adopting a customer-first mindset. This involves introducing game-changing approaches to delivering high-quality software at speed and scale.
We partner with you to cultivate a customer-centric mindset, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as data, analytics, and cloud capabilities to gain a deeper understanding of your customers.
We also provide expertise in software delivery and innovation. By implementing lean, value-driven operating models, we help you streamline your software development processes, accelerate innovation, and stay ahead of the competition.
Every hour spent on your infrastructure is an hour away from your core business. You owe it to yourself to reduce the time and cost associated with managing your infrastructure by maximising efficiencies instead.
Our team has a proven track record of delivering strategy, foundations, transformations and migrations across all clouds, as well as providing the guard-rails and DevOps practices for compliance and security.
We are also cloud-agnostic, partnering with all providers to give you the best configuration available on the market, and giving you confidence in a cloud migration and digital transformation delivered effectively and efficiently.
The public cloud is the biggest business enabler in a generation. We help you get real value from the cloud, so you can focus on what matters most to your organisation.
Cybersecurity has changed significantly as companies grapple with the change from on-premises to cloud-first strategies. But you can't afford to put it in the 'too hard' basket.
We assist you with a shift-left approach, ensuring security is accounted for at all stages of the transformation process. Comprehensive knowledge of cloud security models means we can implement the most up-to-date security techniques.
Let us help turn your security from a single siloed team into a DevSecOps mindset that is embedded across your business.
Client stories
Tap into our combined experiences and take your business to the next level. Servian and Contino have been providing cutting-edge technology solutions for years.
Whitepapers
Make use of our innovative frameworks, accelerators, and compass programs to boost your organisation's success.
Insights
Access our subject matter experts' specialised knowledge and business intelligence and make informed decisions to stay ahead of the competition.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.