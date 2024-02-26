Skip to main content Skip to footer
Retail
Cognizant is guiding retail clients through industry evolution, crafting and implementing digital solutions that enrich and streamline the shopping experience for countless customers. By expertly integrating the entire value chain we ensure harmony between customer engagement and backend efficiency, laying the foundation for your strategic and operational growth.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The retail segments we serve

Convenience stores

Streamline operations, optimise the workforce, enhance retail and fuel service interactions, and adapt to market trends and customer needs.

Department stores

Maximise customer service and profits and meet changing demands amid increased competition and complex supply chains.

Supermarkets

Adjust prices, fine-tune inventory planning and deploy next generation point of sale systems to enhance the customer experience.

Specialty retailers

Embrace the future of shopping by delivering concepts and solutions for in-store selling through social networks.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Experience makes a difference.

Helping you serve the changing needs of your customers, today and into tomorrow.

RESULTS

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

Cognizant adds flexibility and scalability for retailer.

Learn more
folded denim jeans on display shelves

RESULTS

Ocado Retail customer base grows by 17%

A new data platform and marketing suite enable the online grocery retailer to attract customers with personalized offers and recommendations.

Learn more
bisection of a fig fruit

ANALYTICS

Cloud analytics improves retail

A new modern data, multi-cloud architecture and updated analytics give global convenience store retailer vital intelligence at the transaction level.

Learn more
woman shopping

BLOG POST

Jumpstarting the gen AI journey

To create a platform for future success, business leaders should apply lessons from past technologies.

Read more
male associate counting inventory
RETAIL ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant's Retail practice helps retailers turn today's pain points into new business opportunities.

Reimagined physical spaces

Transform the way customers interact with your business spaces—and turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drain on your resources.

Learn more

Omnichannel journeys

Finding the right mix of stores, mobile, digital marketing and CRM capabilities is unique to each retailer. Establish your unique path for your brand, based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets.

Learn more

Customer-first merchandising

Successful merchandising is a mission-critical retail function that is part art, part science. It requires detailed planning, optimized business processes, data mining and analytics, while allowing the flexibility to react to market conditions.

Learn more

Retail success

New workforce and task management solutions can help you create more stores that attract shoppers and inspire loyalty. Build in success by tackling key store operations challenges such as customer service, loss prevention and back-end operations.

Learn more

Supply chain management

Rewrite your supply chain into one that is more flexible and responsive. Position your business to deliver the seamless, flexible retail experience that today’s global, always-connected shoppers demand.

Learn more

Retail Enterprise solutions

Whether you need foundational packages to support merchandising, point-of-sale or warehouse management, or optimization solutions, Cognizant combines deep retail and program management expertise and implementation best practices to ensure you get the highest quality solution in the most cost-effective manner.

Learn more

Distributed order management

Implement newer omnichannel commerce strategies with reduced time-to-market and faster ROI. Transform your core systems and take a key foundational step in reaching customers effectively across all touch points.

Learn more

Reinvigorating Shopping

Helps retailers integrate their mobile and point-of-sale (POS) systems seamlessly and quickly into the Amazon Just Walk Out solution which on an average, just takes 3-5 months to implement.

Learn more
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

The changing face of retail loyalty

Consumers shifted channels during COVID-19, exploring new brands out of necessity. Today their preferences and behaviors continue to shift by choice. Loyalty is up for grabs and the traditional, points-based, transactional programs of the past no longer resonate with the modern consumer.

View Perspectives
two women shopping for clothes

PERSPECTIVES

How generative AI will spur a new retail era

In the next 12 to 24 months, there’s no doubt generative AI will fundamentally change the shopping experience. Rather than sifting through SKUs, customers will be offered a conversational, one-to-one personalized experience.

View Perspectives
Woman shopping online using VR

PERSPECTIVES

Say goodbye to the checkout line

With a single click, you’ve purchased concert tickets. Another click, and you’ve booked a rideshare to the venue. On the way home, you’ll grab dinner via a delivery app. Our digital world has conditioned us to expect near-instant transactions.

View Perspectives
woman purchasing in a retail store

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

