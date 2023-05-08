Making smart IT investments requires cost intelligence—an understanding of how technology contributes to business value and a deep appreciation for how it supports the broader organisation. Will cutting spend in one area have knock-on effects in others? Should you be optimising for ‘business as usual’ or building for future opportunities? What levers can you use to further optimise your IT costs?

Read this report based on the research we conducted jointly with ADAPT to learn more about cost intelligence and how to implement it in your IT decision-making.