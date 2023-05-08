Skip to main content Skip to footer

Cost Intelligence Research Report

Making smart IT investments requires cost intelligence—an understanding of how technology contributes to business value and a deep appreciation for how it supports the broader organisation. Will cutting spend in one area have knock-on effects in others? Should you be optimising for ‘business as usual’ or building for future opportunities?  What levers can you use to further optimise your IT costs?

Read this report based on the research we conducted jointly with ADAPT to learn more about cost intelligence and how to implement it in your IT decision-making. 

Taking control of growing technology costs

While technology costs are increasing by 8% per year (according to Gartner), cost visibility is declining. This blog explains why a new perspective is required and offers some insights into the actions you can take to control your technology costs. 

statitics

Just 57% of executives say they have effective visibility over costs. This is down from 73% in 2022, so the trend has moved quickly in the wrong direction.

How Cognizant can help.

  • Technology Cost Baseline

    Lack visibility of your technology spend? Unsure if it is effective? We’ll help you understand your spending, benchmark against your peers and identify areas for improvement.

    A prominent Australian retailer was managing a disparate IT infrastructure. This had led to duplicated costs and limited innovation. By consolidating this infrastructure in the cloud, and taking over their IT support and contact centre operations, we saved the organisation up to $3M per year in IT costs.

  • Value Management

    Keen to understand how a technology investment will add value to your business? Or if existing investments aren’t providing the value they should be? We can provide the analysis and insight you need.

    We identified how workflow obstacles were impacting value delivery at a major international law firm. Inefficient workflows were causing speed, quality and trust issues – putting investments under threat and causing decision-making bottlenecks. We identified 25 key workflow obstacles, underlying constraints and value impact.

  • Engineering Excellence

    Are your people and processes working as effectively and efficiently as they could be? We’ll help you optimise IT efficiency through process re-engineering, automation and analysis.

    We helped a major Australian insurer modernise their claims system with the objective of embedding agile delivery to de-risk program overruns. We de-bottlenecked’ their overall claims system – significantly boosting process efficiency and customer service, increasing velocity of business 3x for the same effort.  

  • Architecture Simplification

    As IT infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, so do the day-to-day maintenance and management challenges. We can help you streamline and simplify a complex environment.

    We helped major Australian bank simplify architecture. The bank had a strong digitalisation agenda but was struggling to modernise and migrate at pace. We stepped in to assist – successfully migrating 30 apps in 50 days. We also implemented an industrialised migration process to drive efficiency and repeatability.

