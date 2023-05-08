Cost Intelligence Research Report
How Cognizant can help.
Technology Cost Baseline
Lack visibility of your technology spend? Unsure if it is effective? We’ll help you understand your spending, benchmark against your peers and identify areas for improvement.
A prominent Australian retailer was managing a disparate IT infrastructure. This had led to duplicated costs and limited innovation. By consolidating this infrastructure in the cloud, and taking over their IT support and contact centre operations, we saved the organisation up to $3M per year in IT costs.
Value Management
Keen to understand how a technology investment will add value to your business? Or if existing investments aren’t providing the value they should be? We can provide the analysis and insight you need.
We identified how workflow obstacles were impacting value delivery at a major international law firm. Inefficient workflows were causing speed, quality and trust issues – putting investments under threat and causing decision-making bottlenecks. We identified 25 key workflow obstacles, underlying constraints and value impact.
Engineering Excellence
Are your people and processes working as effectively and efficiently as they could be? We’ll help you optimise IT efficiency through process re-engineering, automation and analysis.
We helped a major Australian insurer modernise their claims system with the objective of embedding agile delivery to de-risk program overruns. We de-bottlenecked’ their overall claims system – significantly boosting process efficiency and customer service, increasing velocity of business 3x for the same effort.
Architecture Simplification
As IT infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, so do the day-to-day maintenance and management challenges. We can help you streamline and simplify a complex environment.
We helped major Australian bank simplify architecture. The bank had a strong digitalisation agenda but was struggling to modernise and migrate at pace. We stepped in to assist – successfully migrating 30 apps in 50 days. We also implemented an industrialised migration process to drive efficiency and repeatability.