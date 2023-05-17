Shaping the future with South Australia

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. We recognize that digital talent is paramount for our clients as we help drive accelerated digital agendas and sustainability ambitions.

Our new delivery centre will give clients access to 1,600 of the best talent locally to better achieve their digital transformation goals, focus on innovation to grow new revenue streams, serve their own customers better, and reduce costs.

Additionally, the Adelaide delivery centre will help Cognizant’s clients use digital technology to meet their sustainability goals, find a path to de-carbonization and be a solution for achieving a low-carbon economy.