Adelaide Delivery Centre
Shaping the future with South Australia

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. We recognize that digital talent is paramount for our clients as we help drive accelerated digital agendas and sustainability ambitions.

Our new delivery centre will give clients access to 1,600 of the best talent locally to better achieve their digital transformation goals, focus on innovation to grow new revenue streams, serve their own customers better, and reduce costs.

Additionally, the Adelaide delivery centre will help Cognizant’s clients use digital technology to meet their sustainability goals, find a path to de-carbonization and be a solution for achieving a low-carbon economy.

In the media

“We’re looking for great humans to help us engineer the future of modern organisations”

OUR COMPANY

The Cognizant experience

Innovative work, meaningful career paths

Build compelling careers with our Job Moves program.

Cutting-edge learning and development

Deepen your expertise with our range of state-of-the-art learning and training resources.

Flexible and agile working environment

Benefits and flexible options to support you and your family throughout life’s journey.

All in

We celebrate differences and welcome all forms of diversity.

Community impact day

We offer associates paid leave so you can make a personal impact on communities that matter most to you.

Great minds, great humans

Join one of our many squads—simply a bunch of passionate people that are interested in creating change for the good.

EXPANDING OUR LOCAL PRESENCE

Come and innovate with us

GRADUATE

Graduate and internship opportunities

We’ve designed our programs to equip you with the right skills.

PRESS RELEASE

Cognizant to create 1,600 new digital jobs in Australia

New delivery centre in Adelaide will expand our highly skilled digital workforce.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Careers in Adelaide

Stretch your skills. Expand your expertise. And contribute to projects that deliver modern, real-word solutions. Whatever your passion, you can engineer impact with a Cognizant career.

Opportunities in Data


Work with the world’s leading firms to solve their business and IT challenges by uncovering insights from data to shape the products, services and experiences they offer.

Sample job roles include: Data Engineer, Data Modeler, Big Data Test Analyst, Tech Delivery Leader – Data Engineer.

Opportunities in Salesforce


Help transform businesses and orchestrate capabilities that are truly game-changing. Work with B2C and B2B companies in the frontlines of new developments and technologies.

Sample job roles include: Salesforce Developer, Salesforce – Functional Consultant, Salesforce –Salesforce Technology Architect

Opportunities in Guidewire


Partner with some of the world’s leading companies and help them create businesses that
are more flexible, more innovative and successful with solutions in Guidewire.

Sample job roles include: Guidewire Consultant, Guidewire Test Analyst, Guidewire – Delivery Manager

Opportunities in Full Stack Engineering


Design game-changing experience-led solutions that shape the future of modern businesses. Push the boundaries with innovative technologies and architectures to help solve client challenges.

Sample job roles include: Senior Full Stack Engineer, Senior Front End Engineer, Senior Java Developer

Opportunities in AWS Cloud


Build modern, innovative solutions that enable clients to thrive in a digital economy. Use your expertise in cloud computing to help clients innovate at scale.

Sample job roles include: AWS – Principal Infra Developer, AWS – Technical Lead, AWS Architect

Opportunities in Azure Cloud


Help shape the future of modern businesses with innovative technologies and solutions in Microsoft Azure.

Sample job roles include: Azure Cloud Engineer – Delivery Manager, Azure – Principal Infra Developer

