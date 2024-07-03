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Deep Green - Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise
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DEEP GREEN

Sustainability as a business strategy

RESEARCH REPORT

Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise

The decade ahead sees businesses around the globe taking on a sense of urgency to achieve real results on climate action. 

There is a lot of work to do for Australian businesses to become part of a new ‘deeply green’ tier of organisations, where sustainable practice is at the very heart of business strategy. 

Now is the time to set ambitious goals and become part of the sustainable business solution that many customers and partners are demanding. 

Read the Australian PoV

From insights to implementation, Cognizant offers advisory services and solutions to seize sustainability opportunities.

Contact us

The opportunity for
Australian businesses
is clear

Now is the time to set ambitious goals and become
part of the sustainable business solution.

FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

Paving the way forward - sustainability technology

PODCAST

Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise

John Reiners: Managing Editor Thought Leadership, EMEA at Oxford Economics and Jonathan Smith: Head of Sustainability Solutions Cognizant APAC explore how Australia compares to global companies with ESG adoption.

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Deep Green – Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise

BLOG

Four ways the banking industry can realise sustainable finance opportunities

Through next generation ESG data platforms, the finance industry can play a central role in sustainability linked investment services, risk management, and reporting.

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four-ways-the-banking-industry-can-realise-sustainable-finance-opportunities

BLOG

Four actions to cultivate a 'sustainable future' in retail and consumer goods

There is a unique opportunity retail and consumer goods companies to tell their environmental success stories to the public, highlighting the progress achieved on the sustainability front.

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Four actions to cultivate a 'sustainable future' in retail and consumer goods

The pressure to change is coming from all sides

80%

Regulators

80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.

78%

Investors

78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.

81%

Customers

81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.

$1.3T

Planet earth

1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.

COGNIZANT OCEAN

Making a big difference in the blue economy

We help leading companies leverage AI and digital transformation to boost sustainability, resiliency and profitability while addressing some of Earth’s most pressing challenges.

Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven and profitable

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school of fish swimming
Blue energy

Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea

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windmill
Blue life

Ensuring a safer, more resilient water supply

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beach
Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping

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Industrial port

How we work with our clients

Our solution enabled Orica to automate data
ingestion, calculation and reporting to drive
sustainability action.

INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS

The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Road (or rail) to the future

Increasing carbon emissions from urban mobility, among other factors, makes transportation innovation a global imperative.

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packed boxes

AGRICULTURE

Moving to regenerative agriculture with data and technology

Regenerative agriculture is essential to food and agriculture sustainability, but our recent research shows adoption has been slow. Here’s how the industry can overcome key challenges.

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MANUFACTURING

How manufacturers can boost sustainability outcomes

Our recent study shows where manufacturers need to focus to better meet their sustainability goals.

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TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Three ways to prepare supply chains for the challenges ahead

Is your business ready for the next supply and demand shock? Discover how companies are reinventing their supply chain strategies to boost resilience, sustainability and collaboration while achieving climate goals.

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vehicles on road

INSURANCE

Insurers take on the net zero era with innovation and human-centric design

As the world shifts towards net zero, insurers must evolve to meet new challenges. Discover how technology, data-driven insights and human-centric design are the keys to success in the net zero era.

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water dropped

FINANCIAL

How financial firms can realize sustainability ambitions

Our recent study shows where the banking and capital markets industries are falling short in their sustainability efforts—and how they can course-correct.

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UTILITIES

Powering up smart grids for the renewable energy transition

Grid modernization is essential to reaching global sustainability goals—but fraught with challenges. Here's where energy and utilities companies stand, according to our recent research, and recommendations for next steps.

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THE RACE TO NET ZERO

The race to net zero

Smart and sustainable win the race

With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.

Becoming a sustainable business

Sustainability offers opportunities to move away from linear processes to embrace circular and regenerative business models. Leverage Cognizant's advisory services, solutions and strong ecosystem of partners to reduce your environmental footprint and maintain your sustainability commitments.

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turtle swimming

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