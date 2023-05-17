Sustainability and Resilience
DEEP GREEN
RESEARCH REPORT
Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise
The decade ahead sees businesses around the globe taking on a sense of urgency to achieve real results on climate action.
There is a lot of work to do for Australian businesses to become part of a new ‘deeply green’ tier of organisations, where sustainable practice is at the very heart of business strategy.
Now is the time to set ambitious goals and become part of the sustainable business solution that many customers and partners are demanding.
The pressure to change is coming from all sides
80%
Regulators
80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.
78%
Investors
78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.
81%
Customers
81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.
$1.3T
Planet earth
1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.
FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS
The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries
THE RACE TO NET ZERO
The race to net zero
Smart and sustainable win the race
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.
