Fletcher Building Datahub propels business-wide innovation

Fletcher Building is one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies, with operations ranging across manufacturing, construction, retail and distribution industries. Over its 100-year history, many strategic acquisitions have brought together a wide array of businesses. This also means a collection of legacy IT systems with little compatibility, making operational integration a deeply complex problem to solve.

“An organization as complex as ours presents significant challenges for unifying data insights and intelligence while maintaining the integrity of each individual business unit,” says Joe Locandro, CIO at FletcherTech. “It requires a unique approach to data automation but if we can get it right, it creates incredible value for our teams and customers.”

FletcherTech is Fletcher Building’s technology division. It wanted to capture and share intelligence across disparate IT systems while allowing individual business needs and differences to remain. On its journey toward a more customer-centric and data-led enterprise, FletcherTech chose Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to form the foundation of a new dynamic Datahub. GCP allowed data to be shared efficiently and flexibly between Fletcher Building businesses and could seamlessly adapt to the changing needs of the future.