About Cognizant

Cognizant Australia & NZ

 

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies, we help clients in Australia and New Zealand modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.

With headquarters in Sydney and offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Adelaide, a strong ecosystem of partners and the broader global Cognizant network, we are committed to expand our local presence, partnerships and delivery capacity to meet our clients’ evolving needs. Our recent opening of a new global delivery center in Adelaide has not only enabled us to offer our clients’ direct access to highly skilled experts but it has also helped to advance STEM education and improve social mobility locally.

In Australia and New Zealand, Cognizant is building on our historical strengths in outsourcing and engineering excellence to help organizations transform to meet the expectations of today’s customers. Over the past year, we have invested significantly in our cloud, data and digital capabilities to build industry-leading practices at scale.

At Cognizant, your agenda is our agenda, and it is our mission to co-create a responsive, shared vision that works towards your business success.

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

Jane Livesey

SVP, CEO of APAC


Jane Livesey is the CEO for APAC at Cognizant. In this role, she is focused on providing enterprises and governments across the region with high-quality, market-leading digital transformation capabilities.

Robert Marchiori

Head of Markets

Salil Kanwar

Head of Delivery

George Evans

Head of Growth & Consulting, Digital Business & Technology

Nicola Young

Head of People

Bernadette Conlon

Chief Marketing Officer

Servian is a leading data consultancy in the Australasian region, whose mission is to enable customers to use their data to build competitive advantage. We provide services across data and analytics, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, UI/UX, customer engagement, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and IoT.

Servian also provide advisory services to help organizations define and execute on their IT strategy, as well as managed services to manage and run platforms on behalf of its customers. We are a technology-agnostic, consultant-led organization that has a strong continuous learning culture.

Contino is an Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy. We specialize in helping highly-regulated enterprises transform their way of working, and accelerate the adoption of cloud-native technologies as a platform for innovation.

We are experienced and referenceable experts in transforming people, process and technology together to enable the rapid digital transformation that success demands in today's accelerating marketplace. We've worked on over 200 enterprise engagements with over 100 of the world's leading brands, so we fully understand the challenges you face.

Collaborative solution is a leading provider of consulting services for the Workday suite of cloud-based applications including payroll management, time tracking, human resource management, talent management, and financial management.

We are one of the world’s largest Workday consultancies, enabling clients across financial services, healthcare, technology, government, education, and other organizations to transform their operations using enterprise cloud applications.

Cognizant Softvision’s customer-centric approach to digital engineering leverages speed, scale and a digital DNA culture to deliver experience-based software products. We enable our clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey by developing strategies to replace legacy systems with a cloud-native architecture.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

