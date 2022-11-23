About Cognizant

Cognizant Australia & NZ

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies, we help clients in Australia and New Zealand modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.

With headquarters in Sydney and offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Adelaide, a strong ecosystem of partners and the broader global Cognizant network, we are committed to expand our local presence, partnerships and delivery capacity to meet our clients’ evolving needs. Our recent opening of a new global delivery center in Adelaide has not only enabled us to offer our clients’ direct access to highly skilled experts but it has also helped to advance STEM education and improve social mobility locally.

In Australia and New Zealand, Cognizant is building on our historical strengths in outsourcing and engineering excellence to help organizations transform to meet the expectations of today’s customers. Over the past year, we have invested significantly in our cloud, data and digital capabilities to build industry-leading practices at scale.

At Cognizant, your agenda is our agenda, and it is our mission to co-create a responsive, shared vision that works towards your business success.