Entrada data hub delivers immediate ROI

The challenge

Entrada Travel Group took an acquisitive approach to growing its tourism services business. With a range of preexisting businesses brought under its umbrella, Entrada was managing an array of booking engines with varied legacy demands.

Over recent years, online travel agencies (OTAs) have also become the primary method for travelers to find services and experiences to enjoy. From Expedia to TripAdvisor and many more, the OTA quickly reduced the use of direct bookings across the industry.

Entrada found its legacy booking platforms could not integrate with OTAs in real time. A new technology solution was needed to list Entrada services across a range of OTAs in real time from all businesses in the group to maximize sales and marketing opportunities.