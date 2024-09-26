Entrada data hub delivers immediate ROI

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Travel & Hospitality
Location
New Zealand
Challenge
Entrada’s legacy booking systems could not integrate with major OTA platforms for real-time sales processing.
Success Highlights
- Sales up 116% year over year in the first month
- Reduced 24 hours sales stoppage to 12 hours
- Immediate visibility on impact of specials and discounts
Our approach
Cognizant ran a workshop with Entrada to help the company fully understand the challenges it faced with bringing its legacy systems together for efficient integration with OTA platforms. Together, we explored a range of potential solutions, with careful consideration for the internal skills of Entrada’s teams and technical solutions that achieved the best possible outcomes while minimizing cost.
We decided to take a phased approach, beginning with the creation of a product integration hub (PIH) to bring together the data from all Entrada booking systems. The PIH would then act as the gateway to connect with OTA platforms with a single system, ensuring the company would meet all requirements for real-time integration.
The PIH was developed as a central service built on AWS. Cognizant chose open standards to design a flexible architecture that could be deployed in Kubernetes and virtual machines through continuous improvement/delivery release pipelines and be highly performant on hybrid cloud. No other provider in New Zealand has built a platform that provides API gateway, API management, service mesh and event mesh systems for a tenth of the cost of a traditional enterprise service bus (ESB).
Phased integration with each OTA
Building the PIH was a highly collaborative process. Cognizant worked closely with the Entrada IT team as well as its sales and marketing teams to ensure the PIH would help the company meet its automation objectives as effectively as possible.
Working in Agile sprints, the minimum viable product for the PIH was live within two months of project commencement. From there, specific OTAs were targeted for integration to focus the work into phases and align budgets to specific target outcomes. Through each OTA cycle, the onboarding process became faster and smoother.
Business outcomes
The PIH greatly enhanced Entrada’s operations via real time OTA integrations. In the first month alone, Entrada saw overall sales increase by 116% year over year. This delivered complete return on investment (ROI) in less than a month.