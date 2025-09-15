Skip to main content Skip to footer
Global report - New Minds, new Markets

Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Businesses can stay ahead of the adoption curve by understanding the new AI-powered customer and the wants, needs and expectations that will shape tomorrow’s markets.

What consumer preferences reveal about AI adoption in banking and finance

Our AI Inclination Index reveals which consumers are most open to using AI in the banking and financial services purchase journey—as well as where and how they’ll use it. Knowing this, banking organizations can develop an effective consumer-facing AI strategy.

What consumer preferences reveal about the future of AI in insurance

Our AI Inclination Index reveals which consumers are most open to using AI in the insurance purchase journey—as well as where and how they’ll use it. Knowing this, insurance organizations can develop a highly nuanced and effective consumer-facing AI strategy.

