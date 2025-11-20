Path A: Role and function-based automation targets specific job functions or roles horizontally across the organisation. Reconciliations, for instance, exist multiple times within the enterprise and are targeted regardless of which product or process they sit within.

This delivers fast cost reduction and addresses talent shortages. The trade-off is creating horizontal capabilities that cut across multiple processes without achieving end-to-end transformation. Eventually, you'll need to consolidate these into cleaner architectures.

When cost is the priority, role-based focus works best.

Path B: Process-based automation focuses on discrete processes and identifies specific tasks within them. Led within a function or service sector, this redesigns entire business processes vertically. Trade confirmations, client onboarding, and regulatory reporting—each process is completely rearchitected.

This produces cleaner architectures and addresses root causes. It works best with strong enterprise governance, an agentic registry, stable products, and a high level of patience.

Path C: Value stream optimization takes the diagonal approach: end-to-end value delivery from initial client contact through revenue generation. This delivers direct P&L impact by focusing on business outcomes rather than solely on efficiency gains.

The complexity arises when orchestrating across multiple functions and systems simultaneously, requiring sophisticated change management and executive sponsorship. When customer centricity is the priority, value streams deliver stronger results.

Most banks will eventually use elements of all three approaches. Vector three succeeds when you consciously choose your primary path based on strategic priorities rather than letting individual business units each pursue their own approaches independently.

Strategic fit: Choose vector three if you have executive sponsorship for comprehensive transformation, clear P&L metrics, and organizational maturity to navigate complexity across functions.

Three paths, one bank

Sarah, Fred, and Elena—the three personas from the first article —now face different strategic choices within the same institution.

Sarah's product team prioritized vector one. Her development cycles compressed from quarters to weeks. Technical debt that paralyzed innovation started unwinding. Her agents draft user stories, generate test cases, and automatically flag regulatory implications. The trade-off? Her team still works alongside legacy systems, creating the coexistence complexity the bank must manage.

Fred's operations division wrestled with vector two. After early success, his reconciliation agents proliferated across business units. Fred pushed for the agent registry that would track utilization and cost. The governance infrastructure felt like bureaucracy to teams wanting speed, but Fred recognized that without it, they'd recreate the RPA chaos.

Elena's infrastructure team is building vector three capabilities: the orchestration framework allowing agents to work across the entire value chain. When Sarah's development agents deploy code, they interact with Elena's infrastructure agents. When Fred's reconciliation agents detect issues, they trigger workflows spanning multiple systems. Elena orchestrates human and synthetic workforces across 40 business services simultaneously.

What experience teaches

Three practical realities determine which banks scale successfully:

Declare your vector priority early. Sarah, Fred, and Elena each chose different paths based on their constraints. Banks that let each unit pursue its own approach end up with scattered experiments. Build competency in one vector before expanding.

Build coexistence architecture from the start. Legacy systems, modernization efforts, and agentic capabilities must run in parallel. Sarah's team proves this daily—new agents working alongside systems built in the 1990s. There's no other viable path.

Establish a registry before you need it. Fred learned this from the RPA era. Without visibility into what agents exist, where they execute, and what value they create, you're flying blind and recreating duplicates. The registry isn't bureaucracy; it's survival.

Few banks pull ahead through systematic execution, while others slip despite significant investments because spending without systematic prioritization delivers scattered experiments rather than enterprise-scale transformation. The Evident AI Index shows the pattern clearly.

The lesson from Cognizant's experience isn't about following best practices—it's too early for those in the agentic AI space. Instead, it’s about choosing your priorities consciously and building the capabilities to execute at scale. Each bank will embrace agentic transformation in its own way, but the strategic framework for making that choice remains remarkably consistent.

