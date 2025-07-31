The finance and accounting (F&A) landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. As revealed by the 2025 Global CFO Survey conducted by Everest Group and supported by Cognizant, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) are navigating a complex macroeconomic environment. They face rising customer expectations, significant digital disruption, and the imperative to build resilient, future-ready finance functions.

At the heart of this transformation, a powerful hybrid operating model is reshaping how finance leaders think, invest and operate. This model strategically combines the control of in-house captives with the agility and innovation of third-party providers.

The economic pyramid: Building a stable foundation

At the base of every finance function lies the need for operational stability, cost efficiency, compliance and risk mitigation. These are the non-negotiables that keep the business running.

According to the survey:

70% of hybrid adopters prioritise cost efficiency and risk management when engaging third-party providers

58% are investing in process optimisation

55% are scaling automation to streamline operations

Hybrid models enable organisations to delegate transactional tasks to external partners while retaining strategic control in-house. This division of labour enhances agility without compromising governance.

The aspirational pyramid: Enabling strategic finance

Beyond efficiency lies the aspirational layer, where finance becomes a driver of innovation, insight and enterprise value. Here, the focus shifts to innovation, enhancing the stakeholder experience and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Survey findings show:

67% of hybrid adopters are leveraging AI and gen AI

71% are investing in advanced data and analytics

60% are deploying virtual agents and chatbots

67% are prioritising talent management and upskilling

These capabilities empower finance teams to shift from backward-looking reporting to forward-looking forecasting, scenario planning and strategic decision support.

The hybrid advantage: A model for modern finance

Hybrid models are more than a structural shift. They represent a new ideology in finance. By blending internal expertise with external innovation, CFOs can:

Scale operations flexibly

Accelerate digital maturity

Improve stakeholder experience

Advance ESG and sustainability goals

The survey shows hybrid adoption has grown from 21% in 2022 to 36% in 2024, with adopters reporting higher satisfaction across all service dimensions.

The ideology equation: Efficiency × Innovation = Resilience

A new ideology is emerging in finance — one that harmoniously balances the economic and aspirational pyramids. This powerful equation captures the essence of hybrid transformation:

Efficiency × Innovation = Resilience

This formula highlights that efficiency ensures an organisation's survival, while innovation guarantees its relevance in an evolving market. Together, they build resilience, creating a finance function that is agile, intelligent, and future-ready. Hybrid models inherently embody this ideology; they streamline operations while simultaneously enabling strategic foresight. They reduce costs while enhancing stakeholder experience.

The hybrid maturity curve: A strategic framework

To help organisations assess their progress, we propose a three-stage maturity model:

Stage Characteristics Survey insight Initiate Outsourcing transactional tasks, basic automation Entry point for many CFOs Integrate End-to-end process redesign, analytics integration 44% of respondents are here Innovate Composable finance, AI/Gen AI, ESG alignment 20% of leaders are at this stage

This framework enables CFOs to benchmark their current state and define a roadmap for transformation.

Looking ahead: From transformation to resilience

The future of finance lies in composability, where capabilities can be rapidly assembled, scaled, or reconfigured based on business needs. Hybrid models provide the foundation for this future.

By applying the 'Efficiency × Innovation = Resilience' equation, CFOs can build finance functions that are not only cost-effective and compliant but also agile, intelligent, and future-ready.

At Cognizant, we are proud to partner with finance leaders on this journey, combining strategic insight with advanced technology to help organisations reimagine what finance can achieve.