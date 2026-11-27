Every bank wants the benefits of AI. The harder question is how much control it is prepared to give away to achieve them. Here is why sovereign AI has moved from principle to procurement, and what European banks should do before the decision is made for them.



A year ago, sovereign AI was largely viewed as a policy discussion. Today, it is becoming a boardroom issue. Sovereignty is increasingly becoming an enabler of trusted AI adoption, giving banks the confidence to use AI more broadly, while retaining control over what matters most.

On August 4, Rabobank committed up to €2bn over three years to data, IT and AI. The next day, ABN AMRO signed a strategic partnership with the French AI lab Mistral. In Britain, HM Treasury's AI adoption plan for financial services flagged the concern around operational resilience, data security and concentration risk with a limited number of global technology providers.

These developments are converging around a strategic question:

As AI becomes embedded in core banking operations, how much control should a bank retain over the data, models and infrastructure on which it depends?

The answer is not complete technological independence. Few banks can, or should, build every layer of the AI stack themselves. There is an affordability as well as a value question. Our belief is the more realistic objective is something different: Informed dependence.

The challenge for European banks is not avoiding dependency. It is understanding where dependency exists, deciding where it is acceptable and retaining control where it matters most.

Those decisions will shape how confidently banks can scale AI in the years ahead.

When AI Dependency Becomes a Board-Level Risk

European banks face a unique reality. Many of the models, platforms and infrastructure services shaping the next generation of banking are developed and operated outside Europe.

These technologies provide innovation at scale, but they also introduce new dependencies that can affect resilience, governance and strategic flexibility.

Historically, banks have managed comparable risks in payments, market infrastructure and cloud computing. AI introduces a new layer of dependency because it increasingly sits closer to business decision-making, customer interactions and intellectual property.

The question is no longer whether banks will use AI. They already do. It is rather do leaders understand the implications of the choices being made today.

As AI moves into critical business processes, concerns around data control, provider concentration, operational resilience and long-term optionality are becoming strategic considerations rather than technical ones.

This is where sovereignty enters the discussion. Not as a aspiration but as a business capability.

Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president, made a version of this argument in Financial Times op-ed in September: data is the one part of the AI value chain where Europe can still credibly claim sovereignty, since its own frontier labs cannot yet compete financially with global rivals.

Sovereignty Is Not Independence

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding sovereign AI is that it requires banks to become technologically self-sufficient. That is neither practical nor necessary.

Global cloud providers, AI platforms and foundation models will remain central to the future of banking. The issue is not whether banks depend on them. The issue is whether those dependencies are deliberate, understood and governable.

Sovereignty should therefore be viewed as the ability to make informed choices about critical dependencies. The objective is not independence. It is dependence by design.

The Four Dimensions of AI Sovereignty

Sovereignty is often discussed as a single concept. In practice, it spans four distinct dimensions.

Legal Sovereignty

Who ultimately has authority over the data, models and infrastructure being used?

Jurisdiction matters. Banks need clarity regarding which laws apply and under what circumstances access to information could be compelled.

Data Sovereignty

Where is data stored, processed and governed?

For highly sensitive customer information, the ability to control data location, access and movement remains a critical consideration.

Operational Sovereignty

Can services continue if a provider becomes unavailable, unacceptable or strategically misaligned?

Operational resilience depends increasingly on understanding dependencies and maintaining credible alternatives.

Technology Sovereignty

How much visibility and influence does a bank have over the AI models it relies upon?

This includes model provenance, customisation, portability, transparency and the ability to switch technologies as the market evolves.

Importantly, the required level of sovereignty should not be the same across every use case. A productivity assistant for internal employees presents a different risk profile from an AI system supporting fraud detection, credit assessment or critical customer journeys.

The higher the business criticality, data sensitivity and cost of losing control, the stronger the sovereignty requirements should become.

Urgency is real – time to start

Many banks are already moving quickly to deploy AI. The risk is not moving too fast. The real risk is moving in ways that create long-term dependencies without conscious design.

The challenge is knowing where to begin. Start with an inventory: every workload, risk-assessed by function, matched to the sovereignty its risk actually warrants. Banks working out area by area rather than top-down might find that pragmatic, but it is risky over the long term, since piecemeal decisions harden into an architecture nobody designed.

Building an Ecosystem, Not Another Dependency

The economics of AI mean very few institutions will build sovereign capabilities entirely on their own. Nor should they. The future is likely to be defined by ecosystems that combine global innovation with local control, regulatory alignment and operational resilience. Collaboration, with each other, with regulators, and with the EU, UK and Ireland included, is the way forward.

For banks, this means designing an architecture that provides flexibility across multiple layers of the stack, from infrastructure and data platforms through to models and applications.

Different partners may play different roles. The sovereign priority should not be reducing the number of dependencies. It should be ensuring that no single dependency determines the bank's future options.

Banks that approach sovereignty in this way can continue benefiting from global innovation while preserving strategic freedom of action.

Don't Wait for the Perfect Answer

Sovereign AI is no longer a future concept. Banks, regulators, technology providers and AI builders are already turning it into reality. The next phase will be defined by how effectively institutions manage model risk as a core business risk. Success will require long term thinking, sustained investment and partnerships built to last.

If you want a litmus test on your own readiness, ask your teams to showcase their credible, tested continuity an exit plans for a single critical workflow. When those are not readily available, you already have a problem. Ask them to do the same for another third of your critical AI workloads by the end of the week, and you will have your impetus to act on investing more on sovereign resilience.

Risk may be driving today's AI sovereignty discussions. But the future opportunity is much bigger.

The goal is not independence. It is informed dependence.