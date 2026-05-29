Commercialisation in the MedTech industry tends to follow a predictable formula. A company will typically start by defining its target market, then put together clinical and economic reasoning before segmenting providers and patient groups, before finally executing their go-to-market strategies based on historical performance and established buying patterns.

When healthcare markets moved slowly and stakeholder relationships were easier to map, that approach served companies well. But today, MedTech companies are forced to operate in far more dynamic environments where providers, payers, regulators, and patients all expect more personalized outcomes and faster responses. Static segmentation models are too rigid, and historical patterns are losing relevance quickly, and as a result, companies risk looking increasingly out of step with the market.

AI is now beginning to reshape that commercial landscape just as dramatically as it’s reshaping R&D and manufacturing. Commercial teams can now draw on real-time market signals, patient behaviour data, provider engagement patterns, and predictive analytics to make decisions far more dynamically than they could before. Cognizant’s work across connected healthcare ecosystems and digital health platforms reflects how much richer these commercial data environments are becoming. Instead of relying on fixed customer categories and periodic market assessments, organizations are starting to build continuously evolving views of demand, adoption, and value.

According to Markets and Markets, the AI in Life Sciences market, which it defines as “the growing convergence of advanced analytics, real-world data platforms, and intelligent automation across the pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain” is projected to grow from $21.6 billion in 2026 to $69.3 billion by 2031. And the imperative is real – if commercial strategy is still built primarily around historical data and static market assumptions, there’s a growing risk that opportunities, emerging customer needs, and competitive shifts are being missed in real time.



The limits of traditional commercial models

There’s no getting around the fact that commercialisation in the MedTech space has historically been based around predictable market environments. Customer segments were relatively stable, buying cycles moved slowly, and go-to-market strategies could be planned months or even years in advance with only limited adjustment along the way. Healthcare ecosystems today are far more fragmented – buying groups are more complex, and commercial teams are under growing pressure to demonstrate not just clinical effectiveness, but measurable economic and operational value as well. While this is happening, organizations are trying to understand patient behaviour, provider engagement, reimbursement conditions, and real-world product usage across environments that are changing by the month.

Too many commercial models still rely too heavily on retrospective analysis and periodic data updates that struggle to keep pace with what’s happening in the market. According to Deloitte, remedying this situation has become a top priority across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing companies. In a survey that spanned the US, Europe and Asia, the analyst found that 60% of executives plan to increase generative AI investments across their value chains, suggesting that companies are ready to move beyond pilot projects and realise the substantial value from adopting these technologies at scale.

The issue is rarely a lack of data itself, but the ability to translate that information into timely, practical commercial decisions while markets, customer expectations, and competitive conditions are still evolving – and that’s where AI makes a difference.



From static segmentation to dynamic market intelligence

AI is giving MedTech companies a far more adaptive way to understand and respond to the market around them. Instead of relying on static customer segments and periodic reporting cycles, commercial teams can now work with continuously updated views of patient populations and engagement trends as new data becomes available. That allows targeting strategies, messaging, and commercial priorities to evolve alongside changing market conditions rather than lagging behind them.

We’re already seeing commercial organizations move toward what is effectively continuous “market sensing”, where real-time signals from healthcare ecosystems help shape decision-making on an ongoing basis. The result is a much more fluid understanding of demand and opportunity, particularly in markets where customer needs, reimbursement pressures, and competitive dynamics can shift quickly.



AI reshapes value demonstration and pricing

AI is also changing how MedTech companies define, measure, and communicate value. Health economics and outcomes research can now draw on far richer real-world datasets, allowing organizations to model clinical and financial impact with far greater precision than traditional approaches allowed. That becomes increasingly important as healthcare systems place more pressure on manufacturers to demonstrate measurable value beyond product performance alone.

Payers are demanding clearer evidence around outcomes, pricing pressures continue to intensify, and reimbursement models are becoming more closely tied to real-world effectiveness rather than static assumptions made during launch, and AI gives commercial teams the ability to respond to those pressures more dynamically, refining pricing strategies, strengthening value narratives, and adapting positioning as market conditions evolve.

Commercial success is becoming increasingly tied to how effectively organizations can interpret and act on continuously changing market signals, patient outcomes, and economic realities. Companies that continue relying on static segmentation models and historical assumptions will find it much harder to respond to shifting expectations across modern healthcare ecosystems.