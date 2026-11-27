Nearly every bank has tested AI somewhere. Very few can say it changed how they work. Here, we explore why the use case was never the hard part, and what it takes to advance past it.

Coverage of artificial intelligence across the banks we work with has climbed from roughly 10% to more than 60% in a year. The University of Cambridge's research, published in May, found that 52% of financial institutions are actively adopting agentic AI. Almost every bank can now point to something running. Very few can point to anything that has changed how they operate.

That jump did not happen by accident. Until the end of 2024, most banks ran AI through a single centralised team, with control kept in one place, much as data warehouses once were. From 2025, as the underlying models matured, that model came under pressure, and banks shifted toward a federated one instead, a central team setting standards while business units build against them.

The equivalent shift in data architecture, from a central warehouse to a distributed mesh, took the industry the better part of a decade. Banks have compressed applying that into AI to about 12 months.

The banks getting this right treat the core AI foundation team as something that enables rather than blocks. Those teams make trusted, human accountable transformation that is secure and governed easy to achieve. A multinational European bank is a case in point: rather than chasing the obvious wins in know-your-customer (KYC) checks or the contact centre, it has used a federated model to roll out mortgage and commercial lending process identification, then moved into financial markets, differentiated work a purely centralised team would never have reached this quickly.

Even that shift is not enough on its own. Fintechs carry no decades of siloed data, no point-to-point integrations bolted on process by process. They design around AI from scratch. Banks are dealt a Ferrari on a London road: a powerful AI engine sitting in traffic behind the same legacy systems and sign-off chains that slow down everything else. Average time to destination barely changes, no matter which car you are driving.

Fintechs did not simply drive faster on the same road. They picked a different route altogether, one with no stop signs and no traffic lights, because there was nothing on it yet worth protecting. Where they did push the speed limit and accept risk) was on roads built for exactly that: uncontested, low-stakes processes where a mistake costs a feature, not a customer. That is not recklessness. It is choosing where speed is actually safe to attempt, and it is the same choice available to any bank willing to make it about its own onboarding, service or reconciliation processes first.

Everyone has the Ferrari now. Fintechs found the open road. Banks are still stuck in traffic on a route they choose.

The two diverge at speed to production. Flat governance lets a fintech take a use case from idea to live in weeks. Last year, the International Data Corporation, working with Lenovo, found that for every 33 AI pilots a company launches, only four reach production.

The mistake behind that number is treating agentic reimagination as robotic process automation with a chatbot bolted on. A deterministic bot does the same task the same way every time, so a hundred of them create predictable, auditable behavior. Agents do not. Each one is stochastic, and when several work together, small individual uncertainties compound into outcomes nobody explicitly designed.

Cognizant's research platform, TerraLingua, opened to the public in July, has already shown what that looks like unsupervised: agents left in a shared environment developed governance manifestos, formed rival factions, and in one run spread an unfounded warning that food sources were dangerous until the population starved despite having enough to eat. Nothing was programmed. It emerged from agents interacting over time, exactly the dynamic a bank introduces the moment it deploys more than one agent on the same process. Governed banking deployments ensure responsible AI demands dynamics are addressed with hard guardrails & tested to ensure adherence. No exceptions.

Where the value is landing

Across retail, commercial, cards and markets, adoption concentrates in four areas: customer onboarding, customer service, insights, and settlements and reconciliations. Onboarding shows the clearest number. A large multinational client can currently take 50 to 70 days to onboard, once you account for third-party validation, credit limits, and checks on the business and its owners across multiple jurisdictions. Agentic redesigns are cutting that process by 20 to 70%.

The difference between a bolted-on chatbot and one built for uncertainty from the start shows up in how it handles context nobody asked it to remember. One European bank's assistant started out only able to answer simple questions. Today, a customer who has forgotten that a flight booked six months earlier maxed out their card limit can ask the bank's agent, at midnight in a restaurant abroad, to raise the limit immediately, and it does so without a call centre, because it already knows this happens roughly once a year and the bill is always paid on time.

Built conventionally, with a data layer, a process layer, and a machine learning layer stood up in sequence, that single feature would cost over €1 million before it worked at all. Built agentically, a bank can deliver the same outcome in increments, spending a fraction of that up front.

The same logic is reshaping credit review. Most large banks still reset corporate lending limits on a calendar, quarterly, then annually. Relationship managers increasingly argue this has stopped meaning much in a world where a tanker incident in a disputed strait or an election result elsewhere in Europe can move a client's risk profile overnight. What they want instead is event-driven review that is AI enabled with defined decision boundaries and escalation to humans the ten events that matter rather than working through a hundred and fifty that do not.

The same pattern applies to KYC checks and portfolio review: turning an unpredictable stream of events into something a person can act on is expensive and hard to standardise, and it is exactly the kind of problem an agentic layer is suited to.

Measuring the wrong thing

Most banks still track process efficiency: time saved, cost per transaction. Few track the outcomes that move the business: speed to revenue, cost of acquiring a customer, share taken from a competitor. One fintech's card acquisition ran 10 times faster than the largest bank in its country, almost entirely because of how it designed onboarding and post-acquisition service. Until banks measure that second set of numbers, they will keep proving small wins while losing share to competitors who are not counting the same things.

The second set of numbers are expected to define the next 12 months. The industry's current habit, counting licenses and seats, is giving way to what actually matters: adoption depth, process outcome, enterprise value. The KPI that matters is the one that shows up at business unit ownership, on the P&L, not the one that lives inside an AI programme by itself.

The tell that a pilot will not survive contact with production rarely shows up in the technology. It shows up in ownership. No accountable owner outside the technology team, no budget committed for scale before the pilot even starts, or success measured on the model's performance rather than the process it sits inside: any one of those produces a demo and nothing more.

The KPI that matters is the one that shows up at business unit ownership, on the P&L, not the one that lives inside an AI programme by itself.

Outcome over agent count

The industry has spent several years hunting for the right use case. That hunt is close to over. What is left is an operating-model problem: the same question of who decides, who owns, and who is accountable that drove the shift from centralised to federated in the first place, now applied to what happens once a use case goes live rather than who is allowed to start one. AI may power the change, but operating model transformation is what turns AI ambition into business value.

Banks aren't blocked by the models, they're blocked by their data estate, ownership, and the road from pilot to production. The sequencing matters too. Resolve ownership first, since a named process owner and a number to move against is non-negotiable, then pick one domain where the outcome is strong enough to fund the jump into the next one, rather than spreading focus thin across everything at once.

The choice itself is a question of outcome rather than technology: what would generate value, whether by raising the ceiling or lowering the floor, the two ways to create it. The problem is well understood by now, and so is the solution. What's missing is capacity and follow-through.

The banks pulling ahead, creating real value from AI, are not racing to deploy the highest number of agents. They are focused on something far harder: redesigning how work gets done. That means connecting processes end to end, strengthening the data that supports decisions, and creating clear accountability for outcomes.

Banks need an AI system inventory: a working map of who holds which piece of a process, who they work with, and how that connects to the data behind it. Very few banks have drawn their knowledge graph yet. That map is the bank's knowledge alpha made durable, rather than left sitting in the heads of the people who currently do the job. None of it is visible to a board the way a new product is, which is exactly why it gets underfunded.

Three things to act on before the gap becomes permanent

Inventory the workloads already running on more than one agent, and check whether anyone owns the outcome, not just the model.

Fund the work that follows a use case at the same time as the use case itself, not after it.

Measure speed to revenue, customer experience and customer acquisition cost alongside time saved, since the second & third set is where fintechs are winning.

Get those three right, and the next wave of agents can be smaller and still deliver more, because each one is tied directly to what the bank is trying to achieve.