In recent years, the medtech sector has approached artificial intelligence with a fizzing excitement. Cognizant research found that 91% of industry leaders were enthused about AI’s transformative potential – a sharp signal of just how much expectation had built around AI-enabled healthcare.

That optimism hasn’t waned, but the focus has matured. Compliance now has to be built into the architecture of AI products from the design stage, so regulatory readiness becomes a source of strategic advantage.

This is becoming more urgent as the regulatory environment evolves. In the European Union, the AI Act entered into force on 1 August 2024, reinforcing requirements around risk mitigation, data quality, user information and human oversight for AI-augmented medical technology. In the UK, the MHRA is pursuing a parallel agenda through its Software and AI as a Medical Device Change Programme and AI Airlock regulatory sandbox.

For medtech leaders, getting AI capability right and getting AI governance right are now the same project.



From innovation race to regulatory reality

AI-enabled medical devices have moved beyond speculative fiction. In the US, the FDA’s list of authorised AI and machine learning-enabled devices has grown from around 950 in 2024 to more than 1,400 today. Europe and the UK are following a similar trajectory.

These tools now sit at the heart of surgical robotics, imagining ecosystems, digital twins, diagnostic support and patient monitoring. That proximity to clinical decision-making and patient safety carries real risk.

The sector is living a story of two halves. Product R&D has made significant progress, with leading players investing aggressively because innovation in core product lines is a survival mandate. But many organisations are stuck in pilot purgatory, held back by fragmented data systems, immature governance and unclear AI operating models.

A medtech company cannot credibly scale AI-enabled products if its internal systems cannot produce clean data, audit trails, human oversight and defensible risk controls.



The dual compliance squeeze

The European market is particularly complex. Medtech manufacturers must juggle MDR and IVDR requirements while also preparing for obligations under the EU AI Act, including those that apply to high-risk AI systems embedded in CE-marked devices.

What we end up is a two-pronged compliance squeeze. Companies are being asked to comply with long-standing medical device frameworks while also adapting to a newer AI-specific regime that is not always perfectly aligned with existing regulatory expectations. Cognizant’s research found that 78% of respondents described regulatory pressures as increasing and sometimes contradictory.

The companies that get ahead will treat compliance as a build-stage design principle. That means bringing regulatory and quality teams into the AI architecture conversation while it is still being shaped. It also means building data, validation and change-control processes that flex with adaptive models, so governance keeps pace with the technology.



The art of the possible: this technology is here, and it’s already winning

Here’s what most boards still haven’t internalised: The AI capability that turns compliance from a cost centre into a competitive weapon isn’t on a roadmap. It isn’t a 2027 ambition. It’s running today, in production, inside companies that figured out something simple — that technology used as a business driver delivers a fundamentally different company to one that uses it as a back-office helper. Now technology is truly playing a role of business differentiator.

Look at what’s actually possible right now. Submission cycles compressed from months to weeks. Post-market signals surfacing in hours, instead of quarters. Audit-ready evidence generated by the system, not assembled by a team. Regulatory intelligence flowing into product design before a single line of firmware is written. Adaptive models learning from every device in the field and feeding insight straight back into the next release. None of this is theoretical. It’s the operating reality for the companies that decided to stop piloting and start running.

Now consider the alternative. A competitor brings a smarter device to market faster than you, because their compliance machinery moves at the speed of their engineering. They demonstrate richer real-world evidence than you, because their data isn’t trapped in disconnected systems. They iterate their product line three times while you ship one update, because every signal from the field becomes design input within days. That isn’t a regulatory gap. That’s a structural advantage you cannot close by working harder inside an old operating model.

The good news is, structured or unstructured ecosystem, AI can operate based on what you have and what you need. This is huge compared to prior constraint based scenarios. You don’t need to undertake months’ worth of pre-project before actual application start time; you can start right now.



Post-market surveillance becomes intelligence

Post-market surveillance is one of the clearest areas where AI, regulation and operational performance converge. Historically, identifying safety signals has been manual, reactive and limited by fragmented national datasets. That model is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

The mandatory activation of EUDAMED modules in May 2026 changes the operating environment, forcing firms to align vigilance procedures with a more connected, pan-European adverse event dataset.

For organisations relying on manual processes, this creates a governance burden. They will face rising volumes of regulatory data, faster reporting expectations and greater pressure to identify patient safety issues before they escalate.

For organisations using agentic AI, it creates a strategic intelligence asset. AI systems can continuously monitor outputs, triage emerging risks, detect patterns across markets and escalate the most important issues to human experts.

As one UK medtech decision-maker put it: “I believe that AI’s ability to minimise human error, increase efficiency and deliver accurate results positions it as a valuable tool in reshaping post-market surveillance.”



Data governance: the foundation of regulatory trust

The greatest barrier to scaling AI-enabled compliance is fragmented data. Many medtech firms still operate with disconnected systems across R&D, manufacturing, clinical trials, product lifecycle management, electronic quality management and post-market surveillance.

Regulators need traceability. Quality teams need auditability. Clinicians need confidence. AI systems need reliable, contextual data. Data fabric and Unified Namespace solutions offer a way through, creating a unified intelligence layer across existing platforms.

Cybersecurity belongs in the same conversation. Cognizant’s research notes that the FDA estimates 164 in every 1,000 medical devices in the field remain vulnerable to cyberattack, while 94% of the vulnerabilities it has flagged are classified as high-risk. In modern medtech, a compromised diagnostic or monitoring tool is not just a data breach. It can become a patient safety issue.

Trust in AI-enabled medtech depends on the full system around it: data quality, cyber resilience, governance, auditability and human accountability.



The choice every medtech board is making, whether they realise it or not

There are two paths from here. One treats AI as a tool to do existing work a little faster; the other treats it as the foundation of a different kind of medtech business, one where the technology doesn’t just support the operating model, it defines it. The first path keeps you competitive for now. The second is how you become the company everyone else is suddenly chasing.

The key is to build compliance into product design from day one. Connect the quality, manufacturing and post-market systems that are still talking past each other. Put AI to work on vigilance, signal detection and the audit trail itself. Treat every data point as commercial intelligence, not paperwork. Done with conviction, this isn’t a compliance programme. It’s how a medtech business gets rebuilt from the inside out.

The leaders of the next decade are being chosen now, by the decisions boards are making this quarter. The technology is here. The capability is real. The only question worth asking is whether you intend to lead this shift, or watch it happen.