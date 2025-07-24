We reveal this year’s CX50 members from the life sciences sector and look at how top customer experience professionals create loyalty in a demanding and highly technical market.

At Cognizant, the dynamics of enduring partnerships in the life sciences sector are a constant focus. This year’s CX50 list, compiled by Marketing Week and supported by Google, Salesforce, and Cognizant, offers a compelling look at the talent shaping customer experience across the UK.

In the world of life sciences, customer experience (CX) transcends typical commercial interactions; it is the fundamental pillar of sustainable success. Unlike the often fleeting, transactional nature of consumer markets, B2B engagement in life sciences demands something profoundly deeper: unwavering trust, consistent reliability, and a long-term strategic alliance.

This profound difference is why the CX focuses on the 10 outstanding CX figures from life sciences organisations featured in the CX50 2025. These are the leaders deftly navigating the intricate landscape of lengthy sales cycles, stringent regulations, and an absolute imperative for dependability. Their collective expertise offers invaluable lessons for all organisations operating in this highly specialised domain.

THE CX50 2025: LIFE SCIENCES

Olga Alexeeva, Senior Director, Global Digital Innovation, Global Digital Health, AstraZeneca

John Bernard, Global Marketing and Sales Lead, Malvern Panalytical

Matthew Bonam, Vice-President, Digital Health, Evinova

Rob Edmundson, Chief Transformation and Operating Officer, Bupa

Jacqs Harper, Chief Digital Information Officer, Nuffield Health

Mark Leftwich, Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Philips

Conor McKechnie, Vice-President, Marketing and Strategy, Cytiva

George Murgatroyd, Vice-President, Digital Technologies Business Unit, Medtronic

Fiona Smith-Laittan, Vice-President, Global Health, GSK

, Vice-President, Global Health, GSK Steve Westgarth, Global Head of Engineering and Architecture, Haleon

The Pursuit of Unbreakable Loyalty

B2B customer experience in life sciences is fundamentally distinct from B2C. While the allure of "moments of insane delight" is understandable, in this sector, it often represents a distraction from the true objective. As Conor McKechnie, Vice-President of Marketing and Strategy at Cytiva, articulates so cogently—a perspective Cognizant wholeheartedly endorses:

“The companies that really get this right in B2B aren’t looking to wow the customer on a regular basis. They are literally making sure that they don’t ever disappoint the customer, at all. That’s the focus.”

This sentiment deeply resonates with Cognizant’s philosophy. In life sciences, clients are not seeking fleeting thrills; they are seeking certainty. They require partners who can consistently deliver, innovate responsibly, and provide unwavering support across relationships that frequently span years, if not decades.

The impact of superior CX in this context is not measured in viral moments but in sustained loyalty. Consider the complex web of interactions – from initial scientific inquiry and regulatory navigation to sophisticated technical support and long-term supply chain management. Every single touchpoint, regardless of its apparent magnitude, contributes to the overall customer perception. It is a holistic ecosystem where reliability triumphs over novelty.

The statistic Conor shared, noting that 80% of customer decision-making in B2B occurs before direct engagement with sales or marketing, is not merely a data point; it represents a profound strategic imperative. It signifies that an organisation’s digital presence, its thought leadership, its industry reputation, and the seamlessness of its pre-sales information are all critical components of a robust CX strategy.

The Power of Purpose-Driven Technology

For Cognizant, enabling this 'never disappoint' ethos for life sciences clients is paramount. This necessitates leveraging technology not for its inherent trendiness, but for its proven effectiveness and steadfast reliability. Clients, whether developing groundbreaking therapies or optimising manufacturing processes, demand a "safe pair of hands."

They expect partners to be at the forefront of innovation, certainly. However, that innovation must be steady, sure, and purpose-driven. As Conor notes, there is a distinct difference from the B2C approach where beta trials and rapid iterations are common. In life sciences, the stakes are simply too high. Technology solutions, whether in data analytics, AI-driven R&D support, or seamless supply chain integration, must enhance trust and operational excellence.

Customers are seeking more than just a product or a service; they are seeking a partner capable of providing:

Easy contracting: Streamlined, transparent processes.

Streamlined, transparent processes. Quick access to customer service: Responsive, knowledgeable support.

Responsive, knowledgeable support. Expert consultation: Immediate connection with the deepest industry expertise when critical challenges arise.

Immediate connection with the deepest industry expertise when critical challenges arise. Prompt availability of spare parts: Minimising downtime and ensuring continuity.

These elements, often viewed as "supplementary" to the core product, are in fact the very core of relationship value in B2B life sciences. It is the seamless, consistent delivery across this entire "extended value proposition" that truly fosters loyalty.

At Cognizant, the belief is that by focusing on eliminating disappointment and consistently delivering dependable, expert-driven experiences, life sciences organisations are empowered not just to survive, but to thrive and ultimately, to make a profound difference to global health. This is the true genius of B2B CX in this vital sector.