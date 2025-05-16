Skip to main content Skip to footer
Did you know that over 100 million people in Europe live with disabilities? Ensuring your digital presence is accessible to all is not just a legal requirement but a moral imperative. As we move towards a more inclusive digital landscape, businesses must prioritize web accessibility to provide a seamless experience for everyone.

Technology is more powerful when it empowers everyone. In a world increasingly driven by AI and machine learning, we still fail to meet the needs of a significant population of people with disabilities and additional needs. Businesses are already aware of this gap and are working relentlessly to design barrier-free products and services to ensure a similar experience for all users.

Web accessibility compliance should be targeted not only to improve brand image and turnover but also to avoid lawsuits and fines due to compliance breaches.

What is EAA?

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a law designed to ensure that products and services in the European Union (EU) are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities. This act covers a wide range of areas such as e-commerce, banking, and transportation, and applies to both public and private sectors.

The EAA aims to create a barrier-free environment across all EU member states. All EU countries have incorporated the EAA into their national laws, and enforcement will begin on June 28, 2025. Italy has already started enforcing compliance as of November 2023 for companies with high turnover that were previously required to meet accessibility standards.

The EAA sets the stage for any company with websites and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to be accessible to all EU consumers. This means that businesses in the UK, US, or any other country providing goods or services to EU consumers must also comply with the EAA.

While the EAA does not specify technical standards, the European standard EN 301 549 is the measure for compliance. This standard incorporates the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA and is being updated to include WCAG 2.2 AA.

In summary, if your business operates in the EU or plans to expand into the EU market, compliance with the EAA should be a top priority. Ensuring accessibility not only helps you avoid legal issues but also opens your business to a wider audience.

Who needs to comply?

The following criteria defined below determines the need to comply the EAA regulations.

CriteriaDetails
Employees10 or more
Operating UnitBusiness operates within or outside EU region
Product and ServicesConsumed by customers within EU region
Annual TurnoverExceeding €2 million
 
What does the EAA cover?

The EAA focuses on digital accessibility and applies to:

  • Websites and mobile apps of businesses covered by the regulation

  • eCommerce platforms (ensuring accessible online shopping)

  • Banking and financial services, including ATMs and payment terminals

  • eBooks and digital publishing

  • Self-service terminals, payment terminals, and ticketing machines​

Non- compliance ramifications 

  • Legal challenges - Costly lawsuits and court orders

  • Fines and penalties - Fines ranging from €1000 to €900,000. The amount depends on the severity of the breach and size of the organization

  • Suspension of products and services - until compliance is achieved

  • Brand Image: Risk to reputation and loss of competitive edge

How to be compliant with the European Accessibility Act

Recognizing accessibility as a key pillar alongside security and data protection is essential for all organizations operating in the EU. Here are some steps to ensure compliance:

  1. Identify affected products and services - Determine which of your offerings are subject to EAA compliance.
  2. Conduct an Accessibility audit - Perform a comprehensive audit or hire a professional to assess your current accessibility status.
  3. Create a roadmap – Develop a detailed plan outlining the changes needed to meet compliance before the deadline.
  4. Secure budget - Allocate funds for your accessibility goals, including potential third-party expertise.

Global organizations like Apple, Google and BT are already taking steps to comply and are at different levels of maturity. 

How Cognizant can help industries to accomplish this mandate 

Cognizant has worked with many organizations with this journey and has gained vast experience and expertise, making it well-equipped to support organizations in adopting the European Accessibility Act (EAA) mandate. Our approach ensures that accessibility is integrated into the entire software development lifecycle, providing a seamless and compliant user experience.  

Comprehensive support

Cognizant offers end-to-end consulting and delivery support to help businesses achieve EAA compliance. This includes:

  1. Accessibility audits - Conducting thorough audits to identify areas of non-compliance and providing actionable insights
  2. Roadmap development - Creating detailed roadmaps that outline the necessary steps to achieve compliance before the deadline
  3. Budget planning - Assisting in securing the necessary budget for accessibility initiatives, including engaging third-party expertise if needed
4-D Methodology

Our unique 4-D methodology ensures rapid solution implementation while safeguarding your business with guaranteed compliance. This methodology includes:

  1. Discover - Identifying accessibility gaps and compliance requirements
  2. Design - Developing tailored solutions to address identified gaps
  3. Develop - Implementing the designed solutions across your digital assets
  4. Deploy - Ensuring the solutions are effectively integrated and maintained
4d methodology steps
Industry expertise

Cognizant has a proven track record of helping organizations across various industries achieve compliance. For example, we have supported organisations from tech giants like Apple, banking organizations such as Rabobank and in telecommunication, we helped BT in their accessibility initiatives ensuring products and services are accessible to all users.

Conclusion 

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a significant step towards a more inclusive digital landscape. Compliance with the EAA opens your business to over 100 million people with disabilities in Europe, improves SEO performance, and enhances user experience. To comply, ensure your products and services meet WCAG 2.2 AA and EN 301 549 standards. Conduct an accessibility audit, create a roadmap, and secure the necessary budget. 

By partnering with experts like Cognizant, you can navigate this journey smoothly and efficiently. Embrace this opportunity to enhance your brand image, expand your market reach, and contribute to a more accessible world for everyone. 

To find out more, contact us.

