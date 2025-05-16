Did you know that over 100 million people in Europe live with disabilities? Ensuring your digital presence is accessible to all is not just a legal requirement but a moral imperative. As we move towards a more inclusive digital landscape, businesses must prioritize web accessibility to provide a seamless experience for everyone.

Technology is more powerful when it empowers everyone. In a world increasingly driven by AI and machine learning, we still fail to meet the needs of a significant population of people with disabilities and additional needs. Businesses are already aware of this gap and are working relentlessly to design barrier-free products and services to ensure a similar experience for all users.

Web accessibility compliance should be targeted not only to improve brand image and turnover but also to avoid lawsuits and fines due to compliance breaches.

What is EAA?

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a law designed to ensure that products and services in the European Union (EU) are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities. This act covers a wide range of areas such as e-commerce, banking, and transportation, and applies to both public and private sectors.

The EAA aims to create a barrier-free environment across all EU member states. All EU countries have incorporated the EAA into their national laws, and enforcement will begin on June 28, 2025. Italy has already started enforcing compliance as of November 2023 for companies with high turnover that were previously required to meet accessibility standards.

The EAA sets the stage for any company with websites and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to be accessible to all EU consumers. This means that businesses in the UK, US, or any other country providing goods or services to EU consumers must also comply with the EAA.

While the EAA does not specify technical standards, the European standard EN 301 549 is the measure for compliance. This standard incorporates the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA and is being updated to include WCAG 2.2 AA.

In summary, if your business operates in the EU or plans to expand into the EU market, compliance with the EAA should be a top priority. Ensuring accessibility not only helps you avoid legal issues but also opens your business to a wider audience.

Who needs to comply?

The following criteria defined below determines the need to comply the EAA regulations.