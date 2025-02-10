The telecommunications industry is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation. From the rise of 5G and edge computing to the increasing demand for personalised digital experiences, telcos are facing immense challenges and exciting opportunities in equal measure.

At Mobile World Congress 2025, Cognizant and ServiceNow showcasing how telcos can harness the power of data to navigate this evolving landscape, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Join us on the ServiceNow stand GG4 to explore how we're helping telcos move beyond simply managing data to actively using it to shape the future of connectivity.

The Telco data deluge: A sea of untapped potential

Telcos are sitting on a wealth of data. From network performance metrics and customer usage patterns to location data and device information, the sheer volume of data generated by telco operations is staggering. Yet, many telcos struggle to effectively leverage this data to its full potential. Traditional data silos, complex integration challenges, and a lack of real-time insights often hinder their ability to personalise services, optimise network performance, and anticipate customer needs. This data dilemma – the gap between the promise of telco data and the reality of its underutilisation – is what Cognizant and ServiceNow are addressing at MWC 2025.

Reimagining data: From network management to customer centricity

Data is the driving force behind telco innovation and not a source of complexity. The ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, powered by the cutting-edge RaptorDB Pro database, represents a fundamental shift in how telcos utilise their data. It’s more than just a technological advancement; it’s a new way of thinking about data, moving beyond traditional network management and embracing the power of real-time insights, intelligent automation, and hyper-personalised customer experiences. We are already seeing data used to monitor network performance, to predict customer churn, personalise service offerings, and proactively address network issues before they impact subscribers. This is the vision that the Workflow Data Fabric further enhances it.

Empowering the Telco of the future: From network engineers to customer experience champions

The Workflow Data Fabric is designed to empower telco professionals at all levels of the organisation. It breaks down data silos and provides a unified, accessible view of the enterprise, enabling informed decision-making and fostering a data-driven culture. By providing network engineers with real-time insights into network performance, the Data Fabric enables proactive network optimisation and improved service quality. By providing customer service representatives with a 360-degree view of the customer, it enables personalised service and proactive issue resolution. At MWC 2025, we'll demonstrate how this translates into tangible business outcomes for telcos, from improved network reliability and reduced operational costs to increased customer satisfaction and new revenue streams.

Real-world impact: Transforming the Telco landscape

The benefits of the Workflow Data Fabric are particularly relevant to the telecommunications industry. Consider how real-time data can be used to:

Optimise 5G Rollout: Analyse network performance data to identify optimal locations for 5G infrastructure deployment and maximise network coverage.

Personalise Customer Experiences: Leverage customer usage data to create personalised service bundles, targeted promotions, and proactive customer support.

Predict and Prevent Network Outages: Use predictive analytics to identify potential network issues before they impact customers and proactively implement preventative measures.

Enhance Cybersecurity: Analyse network traffic data to detect and prevent cyberattacks, protecting both the telco's infrastructure and its customers' data.

Drive New Revenue Streams: Leverage data insights to develop new value-added services, such as location-based services, IoT solutions, and edge computing offerings.

At our stand, we'll share real-world examples of how we're helping telcos leverage the Data Fabric to achieve these and other critical objectives.

The power of partnership

Transforming data into a strategic asset requires more than just technology; it requires a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Cognizant provides a unique blend of telco industry knowledge, ServiceNow expertise, and a proven track record of delivering successful digital transformations. Our partnership with ServiceNow allows us to provide telcos with a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the entire data lifecycle, from network optimisation and service assurance to customer relationship management and revenue generation. At MWC 2025, we'll showcase how this powerful partnership is helping telcos across the globe achieve their strategic objectives.

Join the Telco revolution at MWC 2025

Mobile World Congress 2025 is the premier event for the telecommunications industry, and we invite you to join us at the Cognizant stand to be part of the conversation about the future of connectivity. Let's explore together how the ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, powered by RaptorDB Pro, can help your telco unlock the full potential of its data and achieve its strategic vision. We'll help you move beyond the limitations of traditional data management and embrace a future where data is a true catalyst for growth, innovation, and customer-centricity in the telecommunications industry. We look forward to seeing you there.