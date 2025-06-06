The digital landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by immersive experiences, pervasive AI, and hyper-connected industries.
This new era demands networks that are not merely pipes, but intelligent, agile, and experience-centric platforms. Recognizing this imperative, our "Game X", TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst, a dynamic collaboration led by Cognizant with esteemed industry partners, has delivered a groundbreaking blueprint for Level 4 Autonomous Networks. This initiative showcases how to achieve remarkable outcomes: realizing revenue up to 2x faster, boosting operational efficiency by 30%, delivering a "zero-wait" customer experience, and achieving 20% energy savings, thereby setting a new benchmark for the future of telecommunications.
The new Digital frontier & the Network imperative
We stand before the evolution of modern digital services — spanning competitive gaming, Industry 4.0, immersive media, Network for AI — presenting a pivotal moment, demanding unprecedented network responsiveness, ultra-low latency, and flawless reliability. Nowhere are the demands on network performance more acute than in competitive eSports, a global market forecast to exceed $300 billion by 2030, with its cloud gaming segment alone projected to hit $18 billion by 2026. Here, milliseconds dictate outcomes, and flawless, ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth, and utterly reliable connectivity isn't a luxury—it's fundamental. Where “Slow is the new down”.
While today’s networks provide excellent foundational connectivity, they face new complexities in consistently delivering the dynamic, guaranteed Quality of Experience these next-generation applications demand at scale. For Communications Service Providers, this translates into critical challenges: service creation for advanced, multi-domain offerings is often slower than market agility requires; manual interventions inflate operational costs and restrict agility; and ensuring consistent user experiences while meeting stringent SLAs across diverse domains erodes customer satisfaction and competitive positioning. These limitations hinder CSPs’ ability to fully capitalize on new monetization opportunities. This underscores the urgent industry imperative for networks to evolve beyond traditional robustness, becoming decisively intelligent, agile, and autonomous – directly addressing industries Autonomous Network challenge.
Introducing "Game X" - Our moonshot blueprint for the autonomous future
Imagine a network that not only listens to your needs but acts on them instantly. Our moonshot catalyst introduces an innovative, intent-driven, multi-domain blueprint for a hyper-personalized Level 4 Autonomous Network. This solution directly addresses the industry challenge of transforming network operations to deliver the dynamic, guaranteed experiences required by modern digital services, moving from complex manual processes to intelligent, automated outcomes. It achieves this through a dual-lifecycle approach—encompassing Service Planning & Delivery and Service Assurance—that work in tandem to realize “zero-wait,” “zero-touch,” and “zero-trouble” operations across converged fixed, mobile, edge, and cloud networks.