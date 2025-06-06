Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4ba7fe5f" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5aaa0965" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@259e8b11" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4684bb77" Investors
Cognizant Blog
The digital landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by immersive experiences, pervasive AI, and hyper-connected industries.

This new era demands networks that are not merely pipes, but intelligent, agile, and experience-centric platforms. Recognizing this imperative, our "Game X", TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst, a dynamic collaboration led by Cognizant with esteemed industry partners, has delivered a groundbreaking blueprint for Level 4 Autonomous Networks. This initiative showcases how to achieve remarkable outcomes: realizing revenue up to 2x faster, boosting operational efficiency by 30%, delivering a "zero-wait" customer experience, and achieving 20% energy savings, thereby setting a new benchmark for the future of telecommunications.

The new Digital frontier & the Network imperative 

We stand before the evolution of modern digital services — spanning competitive gaming, Industry 4.0, immersive media, Network for AI — presenting a pivotal moment, demanding unprecedented network responsiveness, ultra-low latency, and flawless reliability. Nowhere are the demands on network performance more acute than in competitive eSports, a global market forecast to exceed $300 billion by 2030, with its cloud gaming segment alone projected to hit $18 billion by 2026. Here, milliseconds dictate outcomes, and flawless, ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth, and utterly reliable connectivity isn't a luxury—it's fundamental. Where “Slow is the new down”.

While today’s networks provide excellent foundational connectivity, they face new complexities in consistently delivering the dynamic, guaranteed Quality of Experience these next-generation applications demand at scale. For Communications Service Providers, this translates into critical challenges: service creation for advanced, multi-domain offerings is often slower than market agility requires; manual interventions inflate operational costs and restrict agility; and ensuring consistent user experiences while meeting stringent SLAs across diverse domains erodes customer satisfaction and competitive positioning. These limitations hinder CSPs’ ability to fully capitalize on new monetization opportunities. This underscores the urgent industry imperative for networks to evolve beyond traditional robustness, becoming decisively intelligent, agile, and autonomous – directly addressing industries Autonomous Network challenge.

Introducing "Game X" - Our moonshot blueprint for the autonomous future

Imagine a network that not only listens to your needs but acts on them instantly. Our moonshot catalyst introduces an innovative, intent-driven, multi-domain blueprint for a hyper-personalized Level 4 Autonomous Network. This solution directly addresses the industry challenge of transforming network operations to deliver the dynamic, guaranteed experiences required by modern digital services, moving from complex manual processes to intelligent, automated outcomes. It achieves this through a dual-lifecycle approach—encompassing Service Planning & Delivery and Service Assurance—that work in tandem to realize “zero-wait,” “zero-touch,” and “zero-trouble” operations across converged fixed, mobile, edge, and cloud networks. 

Game X – Hyper personalised autonomous network architecture blueprint

Hyper personalised autonomous network architecture blueprint

 

It begins with Service Planning & Delivery, where business intent—like launching a gaming event—is captured through a smart portal. This intent is translated into technical actions, triggering real-time feasibility checks, pricing, and service activation. Behind the scenes, Agentic AI orchestrates these steps across multiple domains, ensuring services are provisioned in minutes, not weeks.

Once live, Service Assurance takes over. This layer continuously monitors performance, predicts issues, and self-heals the network using closed-loop intelligence. Whether it’s optimizing bandwidth or preventing outages, the system adapts in real time—delivering a “zero-trouble” experience.

This isn’t just automation—it’s intelligent autonomy. The result – faster service launches, lower operational costs, and a seamless user experience that redefines what networks can do.

Business impact 

Our solution delivers measurable impact across the telecom ecosystem. It enables up to 2x faster revenue realization by drastically reducing time-to-market for digital services. Operational efficiency improves by 30% through automation of repetitive tasks and intelligent fault resolution. Customer experience is elevated with “zero-wait” service activation and “zero-trouble” assurance, significantly reducing SLA violations and latency. Additionally, the solution supports sustainability goals, targeting 20% energy savings via intelligent resource allocation and green path routing. These outcomes empower service providers and partners to innovate faster, operate leaner, and deliver superior, experience-first connectivity.

The Power of Co-Innovation 

The vision of hyper-personalized, intelligent autonomous networks was realized through a globally distributed consortium of champions: STC, STC Play, Colt Technology Services, Verizon, Telefónica, and Türk Telekom and solution partners: AWS, Cisco, Cognizant, Etiya, and Ni2. By aligning on open standards and shared goals, the ecosystem delivered a first-of-its-kind autonomous network blueprint—accelerating innovation, simplifying integration, and enabling real-time service delivery. The initiative was led by Cognizant from ideation to execution with deep technical leadership in architecture, open APIs, AI-powered portals, and autonomous orchestration and co-led by Cisco in demonstrating Autonomous Network Level 4 framework. 

The Ripple effect - Transforming Telco industry & beyond

The "Game X" blueprint is poised to create a profound ripple effect:

  • Accelerates Autonomous Network adoption - Offers a proven, low-risk model to scale AN L4
  • Validates Open Standards - Demonstrates real-world value of TMF and MEF APIs and frameworks
  • Enables new business models: Powers agile B2B2X collaboration across ecosystems
  • Fuels vertical innovation: Unlocks new apps in gaming, Industry 4.0, healthcare, and finance
  • Redefines Telco value: Positions CSPs as orchestrators of intelligent, experience-led services
Conclusion - Partner with Cognizant to Engineer your autonomous future

The "Game X" Moonshot Catalyst is more than a project; it's a compelling demonstration of what's achievable when vision, cutting-edge technology, and dedicated ecosystem collaboration converge. Cognizant is proud to lead and integrate such transformative initiatives that redefine industry possibilities.

Explore how this AN L4 blueprint, and Cognizant’s deep expertise in industry consulting, solution architecture, platform engineering, and implementation, can accelerate your journey towards an autonomous, efficient, and experience-centric future. To witness this innovation firsthand, see our live demonstrations, and discuss how these capabilities can be tailored to your specific needs, please visit us at the TM Forum DTW Ignite 17 – 19 Jun 2025 event  at Copenhagen, Autonomous Networks Innovation Zone, Kiosk i2.6.  

Let's partner to build the intelligent, self-governing networks of tomorrow, today.

Cognizant UK & Ireland
Author Image

Our experts are contributing exciting insights about what's going on within technology and innovation.

In focus
CMT Solutions
CMT Solutions

Explore our latest insights

Latest posts
Related posts