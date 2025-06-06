It begins with Service Planning & Delivery, where business intent—like launching a gaming event—is captured through a smart portal. This intent is translated into technical actions, triggering real-time feasibility checks, pricing, and service activation. Behind the scenes, Agentic AI orchestrates these steps across multiple domains, ensuring services are provisioned in minutes, not weeks.

Once live, Service Assurance takes over. This layer continuously monitors performance, predicts issues, and self-heals the network using closed-loop intelligence. Whether it’s optimizing bandwidth or preventing outages, the system adapts in real time—delivering a “zero-trouble” experience.

This isn’t just automation—it’s intelligent autonomy. The result – faster service launches, lower operational costs, and a seamless user experience that redefines what networks can do.

Business impact

Our solution delivers measurable impact across the telecom ecosystem. It enables up to 2x faster revenue realization by drastically reducing time-to-market for digital services. Operational efficiency improves by 30% through automation of repetitive tasks and intelligent fault resolution. Customer experience is elevated with “zero-wait” service activation and “zero-trouble” assurance, significantly reducing SLA violations and latency. Additionally, the solution supports sustainability goals, targeting 20% energy savings via intelligent resource allocation and green path routing. These outcomes empower service providers and partners to innovate faster, operate leaner, and deliver superior, experience-first connectivity.

The Power of Co-Innovation

The vision of hyper-personalized, intelligent autonomous networks was realized through a globally distributed consortium of champions: STC, STC Play, Colt Technology Services, Verizon, Telefónica, and Türk Telekom and solution partners: AWS, Cisco, Cognizant, Etiya, and Ni2. By aligning on open standards and shared goals, the ecosystem delivered a first-of-its-kind autonomous network blueprint—accelerating innovation, simplifying integration, and enabling real-time service delivery. The initiative was led by Cognizant from ideation to execution with deep technical leadership in architecture, open APIs, AI-powered portals, and autonomous orchestration and co-led by Cisco in demonstrating Autonomous Network Level 4 framework.

The Ripple effect - Transforming Telco industry & beyond

The "Game X" blueprint is poised to create a profound ripple effect:

Accelerates Autonomous Network adoption - Offers a proven, low-risk model to scale AN L4

Validates Open Standards - Demonstrates real-world value of TMF and MEF APIs and frameworks

Enables new business models: Powers agile B2B2X collaboration across ecosystems

Fuels vertical innovation: Unlocks new apps in gaming, Industry 4.0, healthcare, and finance

Redefines Telco value: Positions CSPs as orchestrators of intelligent, experience-led services

Conclusion - Partner with Cognizant to Engineer your autonomous future

The "Game X" Moonshot Catalyst is more than a project; it's a compelling demonstration of what's achievable when vision, cutting-edge technology, and dedicated ecosystem collaboration converge. Cognizant is proud to lead and integrate such transformative initiatives that redefine industry possibilities.

Explore how this AN L4 blueprint, and Cognizant’s deep expertise in industry consulting, solution architecture, platform engineering, and implementation, can accelerate your journey towards an autonomous, efficient, and experience-centric future. To witness this innovation firsthand, see our live demonstrations, and discuss how these capabilities can be tailored to your specific needs, please visit us at the TM Forum DTW Ignite 17 – 19 Jun 2025 event at Copenhagen, Autonomous Networks Innovation Zone, Kiosk i2.6.

Let's partner to build the intelligent, self-governing networks of tomorrow, today.