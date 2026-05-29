Research and development in the MedTech space is, like the industry it serves, built around tightly structured processes. Hypotheses are tested and then validated before anybody dares to think about iteration. The process is rigorous by design, but it’s also slow, expensive, and increasingly difficult to sustain as products become more complex and timelines shrink.

A modern medical device may now combine embedded software, connected sensors, remote monitoring capabilities, and continuous streams of patient data, creating far more variables than traditional R&D models were designed to handle. Cognizant’s own work in areas like remote patient monitoring and connected health ecosystems reflects just how rapidly devices are evolving from standalone products to continuously connected platforms with their own ecosystems.

It’s too much for yesterday’s R&D frameworks to handle, which is exactly why they need to evolve along with the products they’re trying to get market ready. We tend to think of AI as an accelerant, but it also allows R&D teams to dramatically broaden their capabilities – simulating scenarios before physical testing begins, identifying likely points of failure earlier, and refining designs continuously as new data becomes available.

Analyst firms like McKinsey estimate that AI could generate up to $110 billion annually across pharma and medical products, but the bigger impact may be on the structure of how this innovation is delivered. If an organization’s R&D model still looks like it did five years ago, there’s a good chance they’re already behind the curve.



Where traditional R&D falls short

Legacy R&D frameworks were stage-gated, and largely dependent on the testing of physical prototypes and validation cycles. Today, teams are dealing with connected devices that continue generating data long after deployment, software that may require continuous updates, and AI-assisted functionality that changes how products behave in the real world. Applying R&D methodology that’s a decade old will fail, because it isn’t designed to handle this level of complexity.

We’re already seeing this play out in the pharmaceutical industry. Deloitte’s annual pharmaceutical R&D analysis found that returns on R&D only recently recovered to 5.9% in 2024 after years of decline, while the average cost of developing a drug rose again to $2.23 billion.

Innovation itself is becoming more expensive and harder to sustain under traditional development models. Long validation cycles, fragmented datasets, and disconnected workflows all slow the movement from concept to commercialization. In many cases, teams spend as much time managing process overhead and reconciling information as they do driving innovation forward. It’s not a question of speed, but whether conventional R&D structures are still capable of supporting the complexity of modern MedTech development at all.



From linear pipelines to continuous discovery systems

Traditional development cycles move in a straight line: build a hypothesis, test it, validate the outcome, and move to the next stage. AI allows those stages to overlap and inform each other continuously. R&D teams can now simulate thousands of scenarios before physical testing even begins, identifying likely design flaws, performance issues, or failure points far earlier in the process. Instead of waiting weeks or months for prototype feedback, teams can refine models dynamically as new data enters the system.

The impact on timelines can be dramatic. In some environments, AI-enabled workflows have compressed drug discovery timelines from around five years to as little as 12 to 18 months, while applied AI systems have been shown to reduce preclinical timelines by 40% or more when deployed effectively. That offers more than just speed; it changes how organizations can innovate.

We’re already seeing MedTech companies move toward more integrated R&D ecosystems where engineering, testing, manufacturing, and post-market data continuously feed back into one another instead of operating in silos. A connected remote patient monitoring device, for example, can now generate real-world usage and performance data that feeds directly back into future product refinement, helping teams identify usability issues, performance patterns, and edge cases far earlier than traditional post-market processes allowed.



The emergence of autonomous and agent-driven research

AI agents are already beginning to take on far more active roles inside R&D environments, helping teams design experiments, generate hypotheses, run simulations autonomously, and refine models based on incoming results. Instead of supporting isolated tasks, these systems can execute multi-step research workflows in closed loops, dramatically increasing the speed and scale of experimentation.

That changes what MedTech companies need to compete effectively. Experimenting with AI is no longer enough, because most companies are already doing that in some form. As AI agents become more capable of handling simulation, iteration, and workflow orchestration, researchers are no longer constrained by the practical limits of time, testing capacity, or human bandwidth in the same way they once were. Teams can run larger volumes of simulations, explore more experimental pathways, and refine products continuously as new data enters the system – and that should be the new benchmark of R&D.