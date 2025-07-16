The $46.5 billion global exhibition industry has rebounded strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic, registering robust growth of 20% year-on-year. However, this positive picture belies the uncomfortable paradox that customer satisfaction is falling.
Exhibitors (sellers) are demanding stronger ROI metrics to justify their outlay whilst attendees (buyers) expect more personalised information in advance so that they can plan their visit with precision. How can organisers respond? By recognising that first impressions count and turning their strategic focus to the pre-show experience.
This often overlooked part of the exhibition ecosystem is the opportunity to attract a high value audience, foster meaningful stakeholder connections and ensure seamless onboarding. The smart response is to harness AI to optimise pre-show operations, but adoption is uneven across the industry.
Cognizant has a transformative solution: a multi-agent AI accelerator which streamlines and optimises complex tasks to ensure a simplified, integrated and intelligent pre-show journey.1 This collaborative network of advanced and specialised AI agents is the operational powerhouse for exhibition organisers and the pre-event champion for buyers and sellers.2 It drives immediate and lasting value by attracting and engaging with a high quality audience, solving potential problems before they arise and elevating lead generation. Setting the scene for exhibition success.