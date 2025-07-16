ROI-focused expertise: Our AI-driven attribution model determines which pre-show engagement activities generate the best leads. It ensures faster content delivery with predictive intelligence (20-60% reduction) and enhanced customer support (30% faster response time). Our solution helps organizers tap into significant market opportunities, such as the $5.39 billion market for AI-driven recommendation engines and the $9.06 billion opportunity in AI-powered matchmaking , which is growing at a 6.7% CAGR .

Even at this early stage, the potential market for multi-agent AI within the pre-show sector is considerable. We estimate the Serviceable Addressable Market at $600 million: this is derived from an AI adoption in exhibition tech worth $1.35 billion, with target markets (North America, Europe, APAC) accounting for 75% of that, and 60% of that being B2B and trade shows. We calculate that the near-term Serviceable Obtainable Market is $30 million: this represents a realistic 5% penetration rate within the first 24 months.

Conclusion

In the race to overcome the clear misalignment between customer expectations and reality within the exhibition industry, the focus is turning to the pre-show journey.

Advanced AI capabilities which support a seamless initial experience, cultivate high quality audiences and leads and deliver demonstrable ROI are critical to success.

Forward-thinking exhibition organisers are realising that siloed point solutions within their customer, marketing and analytics systems are creating a fragmented experience. By embracing integrated, intelligent multi-agent AI networks, they will transform their own events and pave the way for wider adoption across the sector.

