The $46.5 billion global exhibition industry has rebounded strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic, registering robust growth of 20% year-on-year. However, this positive picture belies the uncomfortable paradox that customer satisfaction is falling.

Exhibitors (sellers) are demanding stronger ROI metrics to justify their outlay whilst attendees (buyers) expect more personalised information in advance so that they can plan their visit with precision. How can organisers respond? By recognising that first impressions count and turning their strategic focus to the pre-show experience.

This often overlooked part of the exhibition ecosystem is the opportunity to attract a high value audience, foster meaningful stakeholder connections and ensure seamless onboarding. The smart response is to harness AI to optimise pre-show operations, but adoption is uneven across the industry.

Cognizant has a transformative solution: a multi-agent AI accelerator which streamlines and optimises complex tasks to ensure a simplified, integrated and intelligent pre-show journey.1 This collaborative network of advanced and specialised AI agents is the operational powerhouse for exhibition organisers and the pre-event champion for buyers and sellers.2 It drives immediate and lasting value by attracting and engaging with a high quality audience, solving potential problems before they arise and elevating lead generation. Setting the scene for exhibition success.

The expectation gap
Expectation gap diagram

Exhibition organisers’ most important task is to attract the right leads to the right booths; this is the acquisition phase, involving targeted market research, compelling value propositions, strategic partnerships and focused content.

Both buyers and sellers are demanding enhanced pre-event engagement, informing and connecting stakeholders to build genuine interest through hyper-relevant content, personalised communication and strategic advertising. They also expect seamless onboarding to gain maximum value from the event, for example through suggested schedules and pre-event meetups.

However, this all depends upon actionable insights from sophisticated data analytics and attribution models – and many organisers do not have access to the necessary AI technology. Under half of event directors are actively using AI to enhance operations and there is a digital divide between the large and small players.

As a result, opportunities are being missed and exhibitor satisfaction has dropped by 36 points, whilst 63% want to see stronger ROI. For attendees, the most pressing problems are clear: 66%[7] want more personalised and detailed pre-show information and 37% believe that organisers should connect them directly to relevant sellers.

Our solution
our solution diagram

Cognizant has the solution. Our Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is a network of specialised AI agents that collaborate with each other and with the user to accelerate AI adoption and enhance the pre-show environment. Consider a buyer or seller who wants simple instructions for registering for an event:

Our muti-agent framework breaks down this request into various channels, with dedicated agents executing the necessary steps within a cohesive intelligence flow to create the optimal response. This “connected decentralisation” transforms fragmented pre-show processes into streamlined intelligent journeys for a seamless customer experience. Security is embedded throughout and there is continuous improvement as agents exchange information.5

Buyers and Sellers: Your Event Champion

Our multi-agent accelerator equips exhibitors and attendees with intelligent tools to proactively anticipate needs, facilitate matchmaking between buyers and sellers and drive value:

o Connection Engine: Attendees are intelligently steered towards precisely aligned exhibitors and sessions based on deep analysis of their past interactions and preferences; exhibitors tap into smart suggestions for leads.

o Experience Planner: Delivers anticipatory content recommendations, predicts session popularity and highlights industry trends to curate a pre-show experience tailored to individual preferences and historical engagement patterns.

o Digital Concierge: AI-powered smart assistance addresses inquiries, facilitates transactions and provides hyper-relevant event intelligence.

Organisers: Your operational powerhouse

Cognizant’s intelligent multi-agent tools optimise operations, enhance engagement and demonstrate data-driven ROI:

o Market Analyser: Leverages predictive analytics to prioritize high-value segments and hyper target marketing initiatives.

o Conversion Driver: By dynamically adapting content delivery and reward structures based on individual engagement patterns, it drives early registration and sustained pre-show interaction.

o Event Control Centre: Integrated Resource and Risk Planning: It provides real-time visibility, event simulation, and anomaly detection for optimized resource allocation and risk mitigation.

A paradigm operational shift

By driving forward AI adoption and breaking through internal systems silos, our accelerator fundamentally shifts pre-show operations:

A paradigm operational shift
  • ROI-focused expertise: Our AI-driven attribution model determines which pre-show engagement activities generate the best leads. It ensures faster content delivery with predictive intelligence (20-60% reduction) and enhanced customer support (30% faster response time). Our solution helps organizers tap into significant market opportunities, such as the $5.39 billion market for AI-driven recommendation engines and the $9.06 billion opportunity in AI-powered matchmaking, which is growing at a 6.7% CAGR.
  • Engagement-driven interactions: Deep learning provides sentiment-aware assistance to exhibitors, predicting which attendees are likely to be interested in specific offerings. This also recommends hyper-relevant, personalised content for buyers.
  • Data-fuelled performance: Holistic data insights from multiple sources reveal buyer behaviour patterns, whilst anomaly detection identifies unusual spikes in interest, enabling tailored offers or connection opportunities.
  • Operations-optimised efficiency: Intelligent workflow automation handles complex exhibition onboarding processes, with around-the-clock AI-powered support. Predictive resource allocation modelling supports pre-show operations teams.

Even at this early stage, the potential market for multi-agent AI within the pre-show sector is considerable. We estimate the Serviceable Addressable Market at $600 million: this is derived from an AI adoption in exhibition tech worth $1.35 billion, with target markets (North America, Europe, APAC) accounting for 75% of that, and 60% of that being B2B and trade shows. We calculate that the near-term Serviceable Obtainable Market is $30 million: this represents a realistic 5% penetration rate within the first 24 months.

Conclusion

In the race to overcome the clear misalignment between customer expectations and reality within the exhibition industry, the focus is turning to the pre-show journey.

Advanced AI capabilities which support a seamless initial experience, cultivate high quality audiences and leads and deliver demonstrable ROI are critical to success.

Forward-thinking exhibition organisers are realising that siloed point solutions within their customer, marketing and analytics systems are creating a fragmented experience. By embracing integrated, intelligent multi-agent AI networks, they will transform their own events and pave the way for wider adoption across the sector.

Cognizant’s Neuro® Multi-Agent AI accelerator gives you the competitive edge by offering all the intelligent digital tools you need to elevate your pre-show offering, driving immediate value as you enhance customer satisfaction to ensure event success.

To find out more, download the whitepaper here.

