The biggest danger for marketing teams is drifting towards approving whatever a model suggests, because it is quicker and easier to defend.

AI can generate, test and optimise marketing at a pace no team can match. What it cannot do is decide what belongs in front of a customer.

That was the starting point for a roundtable that Cognizant and Google Cloud hosted with Marketing Week at Festival of Marketing.

The question was simple to state and harder to answer: as AI takes on more of the work, what is left for people to do?

Additive or subtractive

When I look at any use of AI, I ask whether it is additive or subtractive. Subtractive means it takes away the mundane work, such as resizing assets for every channel, versioning copy for dozens of segments or putting together the weekly performance pack. Nobody in a marketing or creative team misses that work, and the time it frees up can go back into thinking.

Additive means it extends what the team can do, for example, by testing a hundred variations of an idea that a creative has already shaped. If it does neither, it only produces more material for people to wade through, and most teams I speak to already have an example of this.

What is at stake for a brand built on loyalty

A brand that trades on loyalty has spent years earning the right to speak to its customers, and it can lose that goodwill in an afternoon. In retail, a single message can reach millions of people in a day, often at peak trading, when attention is high and tolerance for error is low. A misjudged promotion, an insensitive tone or an offer that contradicts what a customer sees in store is costly and visible.

Loyalty programmes raise the stakes, because they hold a lot of knowledge about their members. Used well, that knowledge makes a message feel helpful. Used clumsily, it feels intrusive, and an unsupervised system cannot tell the difference. It will carry on doing what it was optimised to do, at scale, until somebody spots the problem.

Scale turns quality into a management question

The more AI increases the volume and speed of activity, the more the standard of what goes out becomes a management issue rather than a purely creative one. Reviewing work at the end stops working when there is far more of it.

The alternative is to build the standard into the workflow. This is where I think the conversation is heading, from AI tools towards AI builders. The organisations creating the most value are designing their own agents, workflows and decision frameworks around their business processes, data and governance requirements. Building an agent is the easy part. The harder part is building one that operates within the guardrails of your brand, customer experience and commercial objectives.

A simple test for what stays human

When we ask what should remain human, the answer often turns into a list of job titles or disciplines. A more useful approach is to ask three questions of any task in the workflow:

If this goes wrong, how visible is the consequence to a customer?

Does the decision depend on context the system cannot see, such as brand history, cultural timing or a relationship?

Can the outcome be reversed quickly and cheaply?

A task that is low visibility, well understood and easy to reverse is a good candidate for an agent. A task that is highly visible, context-dependent and hard to undo needs a named person making the call. In retail, that might mean an agent adjusting the order of product recommendations, while a person signs off the message around a price change or a sensitive seasonal campaign.

Taste and critical thinking are the job

AI can sense demand and predict what people are likely to prefer. It can also test a campaign against a synthetic audience before any customer sees it, meaning a group of modelled people built from real customer data. I find that useful, with one caution. These models learn from what already exists, so they drift towards the average, and a synthetic audience tends to be more agreeable than real customers. A strong score should inform the decision without making it.

Taste is knowing what to leave out and which signals the brand should ignore, and critical thinking is what protects it. A model gives a confident answer to almost any question, so the person reviewing it has to ask what it was optimised for, what data sits behind it and what it cannot see. Without that habit, approval becomes a formality.

Both come from practice, which is why we should keep investing in the people who are learning the craft. They will not develop judgement by reviewing work they never had the chance to make.

Backwards-looking by design

AI learns from what has already happened, which makes it useful for finding what has worked and less natural at proposing what has not been tried. Retail brands that stand out tend to do so because someone took a considered risk that the data could not have predicted.

Protecting space for bolder choices is a leadership responsibility, and it needs to be deliberate. That might mean ring-fencing a share of activity for work that is not optimised against past performance, or asking reviewers to explain why they approved something, not just confirm that it passed.

When nobody can tell

There is also the question of whether AI creative is genuine, and whether people want to be told. The evidence on labelling is mixed. Some research suggests that disclosure lowers how authentic an advertisement feels, while other studies find that credibility matters more than the label. I read that as honesty and quality counting for more than the tag.

Younger audiences already spot AI work more readily than older ones, although the research suggests nobody is reliably good at it, and the gap will narrow as the models improve. When it becomes impossible to tell the difference, trust will move from the work to whoever stands behind it, so disclosure, provenance and reputation will matter more.

Accountability needs to be written down

As agentic AI takes on more tasks, the question of who is responsible when something goes wrong becomes practical rather than theoretical. Ask yourself honestly: could your organisation answer these three questions today?

Who signs off work before it reaches a customer?

Who can stop or pause an agent, and under what circumstances?

Who speaks to the customer, and the regulator if needed, when something goes wrong?

If the answers live only in people's heads, they will not hold under pressure. Responsibility cannot be handed to a system. Governance, oversight and accountability need to be design requirements from day one, not controls added later.

The skills that will count

If execution becomes easier, the skills that gain value are those that shape and judge the work: strategic thinking, editorial discipline, the ability to interpret data with scepticism, and sound commercial instinct. I would add language and anthropology to that list, because a brand expresses itself almost entirely in words and data rarely explains why people behave as they do. For retailers, that means investing in people as deliberately as in platforms.

Where the specialists sit matters less than shared accountability. As organisations scale their use of AI, structure becomes as important as capability. The model I see working best puts a small number of specialists inside marketing, owning use cases and outcomes, supported by a central platform that owns the data, the security and the guardrails. Marketing decides what to build and why, and technology provides the foundations and the assurance.

The final call

AI widens what a team can do. As organisations design their own agents and intelligent workflows, the responsibility for outcomes does not disappear. People still decide what is worth doing, where judgement matters, and what standards they are prepared to stand behind.

AI can tell you what a market is likely to want, and a person still decides what the brand should be known for. When nobody can tell who made the work, customers will trust whoever signs it, and a brand that trades on loyalty needs to know who that is.

The brands that get the last mile right will treat that distinction as a design principle, not an afterthought.