In today's AI-driven landscape, marketers are grappling with operational inefficiencies caused by fragmented agency partnerships and siloed workflows. The demand for hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale has never been greater, yet the traditional agency model is struggling to keep pace.

Cognizant is proud to introduce Agency-as-Software, our innovative approach that transforms marketing by unifying disparate agency functions into a single, operating system. By integrating advanced technologies, including capabilities from our best-in-class partners such as HCLSoftware's Unica+ platform, we deliver a full-stack, modular marketing solution designed for the modern enterprise.

This white paper outlines our vision for a unified, modular marketing capability that operates like an always-on, continuously optimising product, not a disjointed set of services. By integrating strategy, technology, data, and execution into a single offering, we empower CMOs to eliminate silos, accelerate operations, and deliver real-time, AI-powered marketing.



The Modern Marketer's Dilemma: Navigating a Bloated and Siloed Landscape

We are in a transformative "AI moment." For marketers, this has cast a spotlight on a long-standing challenge: the day-to-day reality of managing a complex ecosystem of specialized agencies, partners and internal capabilities. This often results in inefficiency where strategy, technology, data, and execution are ring-fenced from one another. The consequences are significant: slower speed-to-market, inconsistent customer experiences, and a frustrating inability to harness the full power of data and AI.

Today’s leading Chief Marketing Officers are clear about their priorities. They require solutions that can meet the ever-growing demand for hyper-personalization at scale. They are seeking to break down the silos that inhibit agility and to move towards a model of end-to-end orchestration. The fundamental desire is for a single, unified offering that can seamlessly manage the entire marketing value chain.





The Solution: Introducing Agency-as-Software by Cognizant Moment™

Cognizant is proud to conceptualize and introduce Agency-as-Software, a groundbreaking approach to marketing that unifies disparate agency functions into a single, powerful operating model. Drawing on a broad portfolio of MarTech partnerships, including HCLSoftware's Unica+, we have created a full-stack, modular marketing capability designed for the modern enterprise with Unica+ serving as the intelligent marketing automation platform capable of enabling real-time, AI-driven campaign orchestration, decisioning, and personalization at enterprise scale while unifying customer data, journey management, and analytics into a single solution.

Cognizant's Agency-as-Software unifies disparate agency functions into a single, intelligent platform — integrating best-in-class partner technologies to deliver a full-stack, modular marketing solution for the modern enterprise.

Agency-as-Software is more than just an integration of services; it is a fundamental shift in perspective. We treat marketing as a product, composed of:

Cross-functional marketing teams

Technology-integrated capabilities

Real-time orchestration

All of this is infused with AI, governed responsibly, and built to plug directly into your existing enterprise architecture.



Key Capabilities of the Unified Platform

Our solution is designed to address the core needs of a modern marketing organization by providing a suite of interconnected capabilities: