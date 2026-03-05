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Cognizant Blog
In today's AI-driven landscape, marketers are grappling with operational inefficiencies caused by fragmented agency partnerships and siloed workflows. The demand for hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale has never been greater, yet the traditional agency model is struggling to keep pace.

Cognizant is proud to introduce Agency-as-Software, our innovative approach that transforms marketing by unifying disparate agency functions into a single, operating system. By integrating advanced technologies, including capabilities from our best-in-class partners such as HCLSoftware's Unica+ platform, we deliver a full-stack, modular marketing solution designed for the modern enterprise.

This white paper outlines our vision for a unified, modular marketing capability that operates like an always-on, continuously optimising product, not a disjointed set of services. By integrating strategy, technology, data, and execution into a single offering, we empower CMOs to eliminate silos, accelerate operations, and deliver real-time, AI-powered marketing.
 

The Modern Marketer's Dilemma: Navigating a Bloated and Siloed Landscape 

We are in a transformative "AI moment." For marketers, this has cast a spotlight on a long-standing challenge: the day-to-day reality of managing a complex ecosystem of specialized agencies, partners and internal capabilities. This often results in inefficiency where strategy, technology, data, and execution are ring-fenced from one another. The consequences are significant: slower speed-to-market, inconsistent customer experiences, and a frustrating inability to harness the full power of data and AI. 

Today’s leading Chief Marketing Officers are clear about their priorities. They require solutions that can meet the ever-growing demand for hyper-personalization at scale. They are seeking to break down the silos that inhibit agility and to move towards a model of end-to-end orchestration. The fundamental desire is for a single, unified offering that can seamlessly manage the entire marketing value chain.

The Solution: Introducing Agency-as-Software by Cognizant Moment™ 

Cognizant is proud to conceptualize and introduce Agency-as-Software, a groundbreaking approach to marketing that unifies disparate agency functions into a single, powerful operating model. Drawing on a broad portfolio of MarTech partnerships, including HCLSoftware's Unica+, we have created a full-stack, modular marketing capability designed for the modern enterprise with Unica+ serving as the intelligent marketing automation platform capable of enabling real-time, AI-driven campaign orchestration, decisioning, and personalization at enterprise scale while unifying customer data, journey management, and analytics into a single solution.

Cognizant's Agency-as-Software unifies disparate agency functions into a single, intelligent platform — integrating best-in-class partner technologies to deliver a full-stack, modular marketing solution for the modern enterprise. 

Agency-as-Software is more than just an integration of services; it is a fundamental shift in perspective. We treat marketing as a product, composed of: 

  • Cross-functional marketing teams 
  • Technology-integrated capabilities 
  • Real-time orchestration 

All of this is infused with AI, governed responsibly, and built to plug directly into your existing enterprise architecture.


Key Capabilities of the Unified Platform 

Our solution is designed to address the core needs of a modern marketing organization by providing a suite of interconnected capabilities: 

A table detailing the platform capabilities: Capability 1: The Creative Engine - A The Creative Engine A dynamic content production powerhouse that leverages AI to create personalized and relevant content at scale. Unica+ Enablers: Content Optimizer Agent. Capability 2: The Orchestration Layer - The ability to manage and automate complex customer journeys across all mar-tech commitments, ensuring seamless and personalized interactions at every touchpoint. Unica+ Enablers: Journey Orchestration & Real-Time Personalisation. Capability 3: The Insights & Data Foundation - An AI-powered data and insights layer that enriches the customer experience by creating a comprehensive 360-degree view of the customer. Unica+ Enablers: Insights Agent & Unica+ CDP Platform. Capability 4: Integration & Governance - The ability to seamlessly integrate with your existing mar-tech data stack, all wrapped within a robust governance and trust layer to ensure responsible AI and data handling. Unica+ Enablers: Cognizant's integration expertise
The Cognizant Moment™ Advantage: Your Partner in Transformation 

With Agency-as-Software, we are looking to integrate intelligent technologies, include capabilities from our best-in-class partners such as HCLSoftware's Unica+ platform, and deliver a full-stack, modular marketing solution designed for the modern enterprise. We remove the burden of architecting a complex, end-to-end solution from scratch. 

  • For clients seeking a turnkey solution: Simply propose the desired marketing capability and define the outcome metrics. Cognizant will handle the rest, from assembling the right talent to managing the underlying technology. 

  • For clients with existing capabilities: If your team already has ownership of individual marketing functions, Cognizant can help you leverage and unify these assets to achieve your desired outcomes.

The Future of Marketing 

The traditional agency model, with its focus on individual delivery layers and services, is difficult to scale and is not inherently designed for the real-time, AI-driven marketing that the current landscape demands. Our team at Cognizant is breaking this paradigm by building all the necessary layers into a single, composed product. 

With Agency-as-Software, the future of marketing is not about managing a roster of agencies; it's about building an AI-native marketing operating system. It’s about moving from siloed services to a unified product. It is about achieving agility, intelligence, and scale, and delivering the hyper-personalized experiences that build lasting customer relationships. 

Ian Barlow

Global Head of Marketing and Advertising Services, Cognizant Moment

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Anirban Mitra

MarTech Architect, Cognizant Moment

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