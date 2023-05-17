Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digitise and modernise mortgage fulfilment

Cognizant is a global leader in traditional mortgage fulfilment, digital transformation, and cost-efficient, component-based solutions. With over 6,000 mortgage professionals and more than a decade of experience across wholesale, retail, and correspondent channels, we help lenders deliver better business outcomes—faster, smarter, and at scale. If you're ready to take your mortgage business to the next level, we’re ready to help you get there.

Strategic partnership for end-to-end lending success

We build strategic partnerships that embed future-proof thinking into every stage of mortgage origination and servicing. Our approach is designed to drive seamless performance, elevate customer experiences, and ensure long-term resilience.
Customer-centric by design

Deliver best-in-class experiences for borrowers and mortgage advisors—boosting satisfaction and commercial performance.

Built for the future

Our scalable, resilient servicing models are powered by robust IT platforms that evolve with your business.

Simplified operations

Streamline processes, systems, and ownership structures to accelerate decision-making and reduce costs.

Operational excellence

Improve key performance metrics like Time-to-Yes, Net Promoter Score (NPS), First-Time-Right (FTR), and Straight-Through Processing (STP).

Innovation-driven

Expand your capabilities through ecosystem partnerships and advanced technologies like Cognizant Neuro®.

Flexible & scalable

Quickly adapt to new mortgage products, services, and regulatory changes with our agile delivery model.

Compliance assured

Stay ahead of evolving regulations with trusted, audit-ready frameworks and controls.

Case studies

Global bank processes documents 98% faster with generative AI
Global bank processes documents 98% faster with generative AI

and minimised the time, cost and resources needed to perform key information extraction from large quantities of complex documentation across printed, graphical and handwritten formats.

Lender cuts cost per loan by 20%
Lender cuts cost per loan by 20%

with a 28% increase in loan approval rate and a 76% increase in file submissions.

CoreLogic unlocks transformative new capabilities
CoreLogic unlocks transformative new capabilities

by swiftly transitioning from its traditional on-premises RPA platform to Microsoft Power Automate.

CoreLogic modernises its IT training program
CoreLogic modernises its IT training program

and achieves 75% reduction in SME dependency and 259% increase in learner completion.

Thought leadership

Reimagining mortgage origination: Innovative document management solution

Explore how Cognizant's cutting-edge document management solutions transform mortgage origination. the benefits of AI-driven data extraction, seamless integration, and robust fraud detection.

Rising trends: AI and automation in the mortgages sector 

Discover the latest trends in AI and automation in the mortgage sector. Uncover how these technologies are transforming operations, boosting efficiency, and cutting costs.

Empathy 2.0: How gen AI and data are shaking up debt collection

Consumers are sliding deeper into debt, which means new work and challenges for debt collectors. See how data, automation and empathy are reshaping debt recovery. 

HFS Market Impact: Reinventing non-bank mortgage in the age of AI

By combining AI, automation, and human expertise, we’re transforming mortgage operations into intelligent, agile, and scalable ecosystems. From origination to servicing, we help lenders modernise platforms, streamline workflows, and unlock growth.

Mortgage staffing: overcome the boom-and-bust talent cycle

By developing an in-house training center of excellence, mortgage lenders can build more flexible talent pools in high-demand areas like underwriting and compliance.

6 trends mortgage servicers need to prepare for in 2025

Trends that will impact the mortgage servicing industry – and how your business can adapt.

Preparing for the refinance wave: 6 keys

Interest rate cuts offer lenders a prime opportunity to capitalise on the refi boom. Here’s how agile lenders profit amid market dynamics.

Accolades

Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® 2024

We are proud to lead the way in financial innovation, helping clients streamline operations in a dynamic lending market. Everest Group has recognised Cognizant for its comprehensive services, strong partnerships, diverse client portfolio, strong global presence, robust delivery capabilities and innovative in-house offerings. 

Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™

Cognizant was highlighted for leveraging our industry expertise and in-house solutions such as Cognizant Neuro®, combined with investments in AI, to streamline the end-to-end banking processes.

Cognizant Named a Leader in Avasant's Mortgage BPT RadarView™ 2024

Cognizant was recognised for our deep domain expertise and integrated approach that combines consulting, IT prowess, and BPS to deliver holistic solutions that enhance efficiency and foster innovation.

Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Business Process Transformation 2023 RadarView™

We earned high marks for our domain expertise and future-focused strategy services supporting financial institutions as they seek to modernise operations around payments and cards, core banking and risk and compliance.

Take the first step with our mortgage and lending services

Whether you're looking to modernise your mortgage operations or launch new services, Cognizant is your partner for scalable, compliant, and customer-first transformation. Contact us to start your journey.