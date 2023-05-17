Cognizant and “Polar Preet” Chandi share a common outlook and set of values. At Cognizant, we express it as our determination to “always strive, never settle.” For Preet, it’s a personal mission to break boundaries and show that “nothing is impossible.”

In November 2022 she set out to become the first woman to ski across the continent of Antarctica solo and unsupported.

While poor weather meant she was unable to complete the crossing, Preet still set a new world record. After 70 days and 922 miles on the ice, she achieved the longest solo, unsupported polar expedition undertaken by any person in history.

Cognizant recognizes in Preet a kindred spirit and a role model for our highly diverse workforce, and we are proud to be headline sponsor of her record-setting Antarctic expedition.