Polar Preet
“Polar Preet is a true role model, showing that no matter your background, gender or origin, you can break the mould and achieve things you’ve been told aren’t possible.”
Yatin Mahandru, Head of Public Sector and Health, Cognizant UK and Ireland

Cognizant and “Polar Preet” Chandi share a common outlook and set of values. At Cognizant, we express it as our determination to “always strive, never settle.” For Preet, it’s a personal mission to break boundaries and show that “nothing is impossible.”

In November 2022 she set out to become the first woman to ski across the continent of Antarctica solo and unsupported.

While poor weather meant she was unable to complete the crossing, Preet still set a new world record. After 70 days and 922 miles on the ice, she achieved the longest solo, unsupported polar expedition undertaken by any person in history.

Cognizant recognizes in Preet a kindred spirit and a role model for our highly diverse workforce, and we are proud to be headline sponsor of her record-setting Antarctic expedition. 

Breaking polar boundaries

Preet has been setting polar records since January 2022, when she became the first woman of colour to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole – reaching her goal after a gruelling 700-mile trek in temperatures as low as -45°C. Find out more about Preet and her record-breaking achievements.

Sponsorship in action

PARTNER

Partnering with Team Forces

Cognizant is proud to work with Team Forces to help give back to the UK armed forces community to overcome personal challenges and achieve their dreams.

ROYAL PATRON

Royal Patron: HRH The Princess of Wales

HRH The Princess of Wales has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and was delighted to become the Royal Patron of Preet’s historic expedition. 

